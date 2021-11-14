 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Nov. 15
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Nov. 15

Washington State Oregon Football

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal greets tight end Cooper Shults after an extra point in the game against Washington State on Saturday.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Oklahoma and Auburn fell, while Baylor and Wake Forest rose.

My new AP Top 25 ballot:

1 Georgia

2 Alabama

3 Ohio State

4 Cincinnati

5 Oregon

6 Michigan

7 Michigan State

8 Ole Miss

9 Notre Dame

10 Oklahoma State

11 Baylor

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

12 BYU

13 Pittsburgh

14 Wisconsin

15 Wake Forest

16 Oklahoma

17 San Diego State

18 Utah

19 Texas A&M

20 Houston

21 Arkansas

22 Texas-San Antonio

23 Mississippi State

24 Auburn

25 Purdue

New to the Top 25

Mississippi State: Staged impressive comeback win over Auburn.

Dropping out

North Carolina State: Lost 45-42 to Wake Forest.

Notes

» Moved Oregon into my top five after its solid 38-24 win over Washington State. The Ducks will have a tough test against Utah this week.

» Oklahoma tumbled, as expected, after a no-doubt loss to Baylor.

» I have three teams — Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Utah — higher than other voters. I value playing style, offensive efficiency (Utah has that since it switched quarterbacks) and game control. Lane Kiffin’s team, in my estimation, is playing harder games — and winning them — than Notre Dame and Oklahoma State.

» I am one of two voters who do not have Iowa in the Top 25. Should I? The Hawkeyes’ best wins — over Penn State and Iowa State — came against 6-4 teams, and they were soundly beaten by Wisconsin and Purdue. I have the Boilermakers (6-4) over Iowa (8-2) in part because of PU’s wins (over Iowa and Michigan) and the quality of three losses (Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Ohio State.) Iowa is my No. 28 team this week. Clemson is No. 26, and NC State is No. 27.

» I have Michigan ahead of Michigan State despite the head-to-head matchup two weeks ago. Why? Well, for one, yes, officiating — Big Ten refs got a call wrong that would have altered the outcome of that game. For two, firsthand observation; both played Nebraska, and I thought Michigan was more complete on both sides of the ball. For three, televised observation. I think UM has played better.

» I’m conflicted over ranking UTSA at all, but 10-0 is 10-0, and once teams hit double-digit undefeated records, they’re almost always going to be in my Top 25 because I tend to apply a multiplier after teams hit 10-0. But UTSA probably won’t get much higher than 15 in my rankings, unless it gets in a New Year’s Six bowl game. (Still possible.)

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert