Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Nov. 15

Dropping out

North Carolina State: Lost 45-42 to Wake Forest.

Notes

» Moved Oregon into my top five after its solid 38-24 win over Washington State. The Ducks will have a tough test against Utah this week.

» Oklahoma tumbled, as expected, after a no-doubt loss to Baylor.

» I have three teams — Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Utah — higher than other voters. I value playing style, offensive efficiency (Utah has that since it switched quarterbacks) and game control. Lane Kiffin’s team, in my estimation, is playing harder games — and winning them — than Notre Dame and Oklahoma State.

» I am one of two voters who do not have Iowa in the Top 25. Should I? The Hawkeyes’ best wins — over Penn State and Iowa State — came against 6-4 teams, and they were soundly beaten by Wisconsin and Purdue. I have the Boilermakers (6-4) over Iowa (8-2) in part because of PU’s wins (over Iowa and Michigan) and the quality of three losses (Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Ohio State.) Iowa is my No. 28 team this week. Clemson is No. 26, and NC State is No. 27.