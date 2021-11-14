Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Nov. 15

My new AP Top 25 ballot:
1 Georgia
2 Alabama
3 Ohio State
4 Cincinnati
5 Oregon
6 Michigan
7 Michigan State
8 Ole Miss
9 Notre Dame
10 Oklahoma State
11 Baylor
12 BYU
13 Pittsburgh
14 Wisconsin
15 Wake Forest
16 Oklahoma
17 San Diego State
18 Utah
19 Texas A&M
20 Houston
21 Arkansas
22 Texas-San Antonio
23 Mississippi State
24 Auburn
25 Purdue
New to the Top 25
Mississippi State: Staged impressive comeback win over Auburn.
Dropping out
North Carolina State: Lost 45-42 to Wake Forest.
Notes
» Moved Oregon into my top five after its solid 38-24 win over Washington State. The Ducks will have a tough test against Utah this week.
» Oklahoma tumbled, as expected, after a no-doubt loss to Baylor.
» I have three teams — Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Utah — higher than other voters. I value playing style, offensive efficiency (Utah has that since it switched quarterbacks) and game control. Lane Kiffin’s team, in my estimation, is playing harder games — and winning them — than Notre Dame and Oklahoma State.
» I am one of two voters who do not have Iowa in the Top 25. Should I? The Hawkeyes’ best wins — over Penn State and Iowa State — came against 6-4 teams, and they were soundly beaten by Wisconsin and Purdue. I have the Boilermakers (6-4) over Iowa (8-2) in part because of PU’s wins (over Iowa and Michigan) and the quality of three losses (Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Ohio State.) Iowa is my No. 28 team this week. Clemson is No. 26, and NC State is No. 27.
» I have Michigan ahead of Michigan State despite the head-to-head matchup two weeks ago. Why? Well, for one, yes, officiating — Big Ten refs got a call wrong that would have altered the outcome of that game. For two, firsthand observation; both played Nebraska, and I thought Michigan was more complete on both sides of the ball. For three, televised observation. I think UM has played better.
» I’m conflicted over ranking UTSA at all, but 10-0 is 10-0, and once teams hit double-digit undefeated records, they’re almost always going to be in my Top 25 because I tend to apply a multiplier after teams hit 10-0. But UTSA probably won’t get much higher than 15 in my rankings, unless it gets in a New Year’s Six bowl game. (Still possible.)
