Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Nov. 8

Arkansas: Re-enters the top 25 after a 31-28 win over Mississippi State, which drops out. The Razorbacks have an excellent win on their résumé over Texas A&M.

North Carolina State: Back in based on its 7-2 record and general strength of play on offense. If the Wolfpack beats Wake Forest next week, the team is in great shape to win the division.

Dropping out

Fresno State: Lost big to Boise State, which nearly made the top 25 this week. FSU shan’t return to the top 25 without winning out.

Mississippi State: Out after the loss to Arkansas.

Kentucky: Out after a bizarre loss to Tennessee in which UK’s defense was so bad that its offense possessed the ball for more than 46 minutes — and the defense still allowed 45 points.

Notes