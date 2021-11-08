Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Nov. 8

My new AP Top 25 ballot:
1 Georgia
2 Alabama
3 Ohio State
4 Cincinnati
5 Oklahoma
6 Michigan
7 Oregon
8 Michigan State
9 Notre Dame
10 Oklahoma State
11 Ole Miss
12 Texas A&M
13 BYU
14 Pittsburgh
15 Auburn
16 Wisconsin
17 San Diego State
18 Utah
19 Baylor
20 Wake Forest
21 Purdue
22 Houston
23 UTSA
24 Arkansas
25 NC State
New to the top 25
Purdue: Beat previously undefeated Michigan State and has won three of its last four games this season. A win over Ohio State this week will get the Boilermakers a serious look at the top 15.
Arkansas: Re-enters the top 25 after a 31-28 win over Mississippi State, which drops out. The Razorbacks have an excellent win on their résumé over Texas A&M.
North Carolina State: Back in based on its 7-2 record and general strength of play on offense. If the Wolfpack beats Wake Forest next week, the team is in great shape to win the division.
Dropping out
Fresno State: Lost big to Boise State, which nearly made the top 25 this week. FSU shan’t return to the top 25 without winning out.
Mississippi State: Out after the loss to Arkansas.
Kentucky: Out after a bizarre loss to Tennessee in which UK’s defense was so bad that its offense possessed the ball for more than 46 minutes — and the defense still allowed 45 points.
Notes
» Aside from Georgia — clearly elite on both sides of the ball — there are dominant teams in the sport this season, but one still tries to be honest about what it sees during games. I had the decent fortune of watching Ohio State and Alabama — full games of each — Saturday, and I still like both for Nos. 2 and 3 over Cincinnati, which lived the life of a Power Five Conference team for just two weeks this season.
That said ... it’s really really hard to go undefeated for a full regular season, so Cincy is destined to do well in my rankings if it keeps winning. There’s a multiplier for my approach, that kicks in when any team, undefeated, goes to 10 wins and more. I respect undefeated teams a lot. It’s an enormous amount of pressure.
» I’m trying to imagine the voter’s thought process when he or she thinks Coastal Carolina’s or Louisiana’s body of work is better than that of Purdue.
» If the Badgers and Utes continue playing the way they are — and I expect they will — both will be top 10 teams when they play for their respective conference titles.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH