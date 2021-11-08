 Skip to main content
Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Nov. 8
FOOTBALL

Missouri Georgia Football (copy)

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) defends in the first half of Saturday's game in Athens, Georgia.

 JOHN BAZEMORE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Purdue, Arkansas and North Carolina State are in, while Fresno State, Mississippi State and Kentucky are out this week.

My new AP Top 25 ballot:

1 Georgia

2 Alabama

3 Ohio State

4 Cincinnati

5 Oklahoma

6 Michigan

7 Oregon

8 Michigan State

9 Notre Dame

10 Oklahoma State

11 Ole Miss

12 Texas A&M

13 BYU

14 Pittsburgh

15 Auburn

16 Wisconsin

17 San Diego State

18 Utah

19 Baylor

20 Wake Forest

21 Purdue

22 Houston

23 UTSA

24 Arkansas

25 NC State

New to the top 25

Purdue: Beat previously undefeated Michigan State and has won three of its last four games this season. A win over Ohio State this week will get the Boilermakers a serious look at the top 15.

Arkansas: Re-enters the top 25 after a 31-28 win over Mississippi State, which drops out. The Razorbacks have an excellent win on their résumé over Texas A&M.

North Carolina State: Back in based on its 7-2 record and general strength of play on offense. If the Wolfpack beats Wake Forest next week, the team is in great shape to win the division.

Dropping out

Fresno State: Lost big to Boise State, which nearly made the top 25 this week. FSU shan’t return to the top 25 without winning out.

Mississippi State: Out after the loss to Arkansas.

Kentucky: Out after a bizarre loss to Tennessee in which UK’s defense was so bad that its offense possessed the ball for more than 46 minutes — and the defense still allowed 45 points.

Notes

» Aside from Georgia — clearly elite on both sides of the ball — there are dominant teams in the sport this season, but one still tries to be honest about what it sees during games. I had the decent fortune of watching Ohio State and Alabama — full games of each — Saturday, and I still like both for Nos. 2 and 3 over Cincinnati, which lived the life of a Power Five Conference team for just two weeks this season.

That said ... it’s really really hard to go undefeated for a full regular season, so Cincy is destined to do well in my rankings if it keeps winning. There’s a multiplier for my approach, that kicks in when any team, undefeated, goes to 10 wins and more. I respect undefeated teams a lot. It’s an enormous amount of pressure.

» I’m trying to imagine the voter’s thought process when he or she thinks Coastal Carolina’s or Louisiana’s body of work is better than that of Purdue.

» If the Badgers and Utes continue playing the way they are — and I expect they will — both will be top 10 teams when they play for their respective conference titles.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

