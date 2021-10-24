Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 24

My new AP Top 25 ballot:
1 Georgia
2 Alabama
3 Ohio State
4 Cincinnati
5 Michigan
6 Oklahoma
7 Ole Miss
8 Oregon
9 Michigan State
10 Notre Dame
11 Iowa
12 Auburn
13 Kentucky
14 Oklahoma State
15 Wake Forest
16 Pittsburgh
17 Baylor
18 Texas A&M
19 BYU
20 San Diego State
21 Iowa State
22 Penn State
23 Arizona State
24 Virginia
25 SMU
New to the top 25:
» Iowa State: Notched a close win over Oklahoma State to go with several close losses this season. The Cyclones control their own destiny to make the Big 12 title game — win out and they’re in — and I like their chances to do it.
» Virginia: One of the most dynamic offenses in the country, in a league full of fun offenses. The Cavaliers next head to play coach Bronco Mendenhall’s former team, BYU. If UVA wins there, it’ll get a big jump in my ratings.
» SMU: The other undefeated American Athletic Conference team enters the rankings. Now, for the Mustangs, the schedule gets real — at Houston, Memphis and Cincy over the next month.
Dropping out:
» Clemson: Lost convincingly to Pittsburgh.
» North Carolina State: Lost to 2-4 Miami, lacks good wins.
» Coastal Carolina: What would the Chanticleers be ranked for after losing to Appalachian State? CCU’s best win is … Buffalo? No program benefited more from playing as usual during the 2020 pandemic.
