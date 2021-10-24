 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 24
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 24

Alabama Texas A M Football (copy)

Alabama coach Nick Saban

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Penn State and Oklahoma tumble, while Alabama and Ole Miss move up, on Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot.

My new AP Top 25 ballot:

1 Georgia

2 Alabama

3 Ohio State

4 Cincinnati

5 Michigan

6 Oklahoma

7 Ole Miss

8 Oregon

9 Michigan State

10 Notre Dame

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

11 Iowa

12 Auburn

13 Kentucky

14 Oklahoma State

15 Wake Forest

16 Pittsburgh

17 Baylor

18 Texas A&M

19 BYU

20 San Diego State

21 Iowa State

22 Penn State

23 Arizona State

24 Virginia

25 SMU

New to the top 25:

» Iowa State: Notched a close win over Oklahoma State to go with several close losses this season. The Cyclones control their own destiny to make the Big 12 title game — win out and they’re in — and I like their chances to do it.

» Virginia: One of the most dynamic offenses in the country, in a league full of fun offenses. The Cavaliers next head to play coach Bronco Mendenhall’s former team, BYU. If UVA wins there, it’ll get a big jump in my ratings.

» SMU: The other undefeated American Athletic Conference team enters the rankings. Now, for the Mustangs, the schedule gets real — at Houston, Memphis and Cincy over the next month.

Dropping out:

» Clemson: Lost convincingly to Pittsburgh.

» North Carolina State: Lost to 2-4 Miami, lacks good wins.

» Coastal Carolina: What would the Chanticleers be ranked for after losing to Appalachian State? CCU’s best win is … Buffalo? No program benefited more from playing as usual during the 2020 pandemic.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert