Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 24

» Virginia: One of the most dynamic offenses in the country, in a league full of fun offenses. The Cavaliers next head to play coach Bronco Mendenhall’s former team, BYU. If UVA wins there, it’ll get a big jump in my ratings.

» SMU: The other undefeated American Athletic Conference team enters the rankings. Now, for the Mustangs, the schedule gets real — at Houston, Memphis and Cincy over the next month.

Dropping out:

» Clemson: Lost convincingly to Pittsburgh.

» North Carolina State: Lost to 2-4 Miami, lacks good wins.

» Coastal Carolina: What would the Chanticleers be ranked for after losing to Appalachian State? CCU’s best win is … Buffalo? No program benefited more from playing as usual during the 2020 pandemic.

