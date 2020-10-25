Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 Ballot, Oct. 25

My Top 25 poll for the week:
1 Alabama
2 Clemson
3 Georgia
4 Ohio State
5 Notre Dame
6 Oklahoma State
7 Texas A&M
8 Florida
9 Cincinnati
10 Wisconsin
11 Michigan
12 Miami
13 North Carolina
14 Indiana
15 BYU
16 USC
17 Penn State
18 Oregon
19 Kansas State
20 Tulsa
21 Marshall
22 Iowa State
23 SMU
24 Memphis
25 Oklahoma
New to the poll: Indiana, which beat Penn State 36-35 and was likely to be in the poll whether or not Michael Penix made that two-point conversion. Oklahoma joins the poll after beating TCU.
Dropped out: Minnesota, a decided loser to Michigan, was clearly hurt by the loss of its punter. Until he returns — and if he has COVID-19 it could be several weeks — it’s hard to put the Gophers anywhere near the top 25. The other team that dropped out, Virginia Tech, lost to Wake Forest.
Notes:
>>Alabama easily remains No. 1 despite the loss of Jaylen Waddle. The Crimson Tide have the strongest résumé.
>>Ohio State moves up a spot with its 52-17 win over Nebraska. It’ll have to play consistently better to punch into the top two. Clemson and Alabama appear formidable there.
>>Michigan jumps a lot in my poll, up to No. 11. That’s the best UM’s offense has looked in some time. Perhaps since the 2018 Nebraska game. The Wolverines could run it, throw it, rush the passer, you name it.
>> Texas A&M jumped without playing. Here’s why: Florida’s wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina look a little uglier today after both teams suffered losses. A&M’s best win, over Florida, helps it to rise a bit, and the loss to Alabama, considering the Tide’s quality of play, looks like a loss almost any team not named Clemson or Ohio State would have. Due to lack of games on the résumé, it’s going to be a challenge, for a while, to ascertain where every team fits.
>>Northwestern needs to beat someone better than Maryland — a team I think is the league’s worst — before it moves into my top 30. That comes next week with a trip to Iowa. Maryland rates with Kansas, I suspect, as the worst Power Five Conference team out there. Michigan State may not be far behind.
>>Cincinnati made a big jump, into the top 10, with its dominant win over SMU, a team that had been 5-0 and remains, for now, in my Top 25 until more teams play more games.