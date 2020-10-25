Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 Ballot, Oct. 25

Dropped out: Minnesota, a decided loser to Michigan, was clearly hurt by the loss of its punter. Until he returns — and if he has COVID-19 it could be several weeks — it’s hard to put the Gophers anywhere near the top 25. The other team that dropped out, Virginia Tech, lost to Wake Forest.

Notes:

>>Alabama easily remains No. 1 despite the loss of Jaylen Waddle. The Crimson Tide have the strongest résumé.

>>Ohio State moves up a spot with its 52-17 win over Nebraska. It’ll have to play consistently better to punch into the top two. Clemson and Alabama appear formidable there.

>>Michigan jumps a lot in my poll, up to No. 11. That’s the best UM’s offense has looked in some time. Perhaps since the 2018 Nebraska game. The Wolverines could run it, throw it, rush the passer, you name it.