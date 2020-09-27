Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Sept. 27

As the weeks roll on, it’s likely all six teams drop as teams below them remain undefeated or put more good wins on their résumé. Ohio State is probably most likely to drop – there is nowhere else OSU can go but down – yet the top of the rankings are clearly soft, aside from Clemson, Alabama and maybe Miami, which I have little choice but to rank well given its 3-0 record, its two wins over Power Five teams and its strong performances in areas I rate highly, such as run defense.

>> Louisiana (Lafayette) has narrowly beaten Georgia State and Georgia Southern in the last two weeks. I’m not ranking that team. Others surely will. My thought processes against most Group of 5 conferences (outside of the AAC) are pretty well known. I don’t rank them very often. The Poll Tracker Web site calls them “biases”; I call them my process.

>> I’m vexed by Arkansas State, which beat Kansas State straight up two weeks ago and probably deserves recognition for having done that but also has a loss to Memphis on its résumé. K-State has the loss to ASU and a win over Oklahoma. Under pandemic rules — that teams are vastly different once they’ve played a game against a reasonably matched opponents — I prefer K-State to the Red Wolves.