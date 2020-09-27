Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Sept. 27

Welcome to a giant mess.
The Associated Press Top 25 poll – much like the Coaches Poll – is going to be in frequent turmoil for months. With the AP’s allowance that voters can rate teams from every league that plans to play – even the Pac-12, which won’t start until Nov. 7 – many voters, including myself, chose to place teams in our preseason polls back into the regular top 25. I’ll explain my process in a minute, but, based on Sunday’s poll, several voters have no intention of rating Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West or MAC teams until they start their seasons.
Ohio State was not ranked by 11 voters. Wisconsin was left off of 15 ballots. USC, which was the preseason No. 17 team, was left off of 45 ballots. Ditto for Minnesota, which is the preseason No. 19 team.
Which is fine. Voters were left to decide for themselves. But it’s going to be a mess for awhile. It’s perfectly legitimate to wait.
The stupendous amount of votes for Oklahoma and LSU seem a little strange, though.
I struggle to understand a voter, for example, that ranks LSU No. 8 after losing 44-34 to Mississippi State … but doesn’t rate Mississippi State. Another voter put LSU at No. 11 and didn’t rate Mississippi State, either. Each team has played just one game this season. What other metric can be used once games are played?
My Top 25 poll for the week:
1 Ohio State
2 Clemson
3 Alabama
4 Miami
5 Georgia
6 Notre Dame
7 Florida
8 Tennessee
9 Mississippi State
10 UCF
11 Wisconsin
12 USC
13 Penn State
14 Auburn
15 Texas A&M
16 North Carolina
17 BYU
18 Memphis
19 Oregon
20 Minnesota
21 Texas
22 Cincinnati
23 Kansas State
24 Oklahoma State
25 Pittsburgh
>> This week, we were allowed to reinsert all teams from our preseason ballot, even if they don’t play for more than a month. I reinserted six: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Oregon, USC and Minnesota. Outside of Ohio State, these teams did not return to their original spots — all were rated higher — and, in the case of the Ducks, they’ve dropped considerably because of the opt outs of several key players.
As the weeks roll on, it’s likely all six teams drop as teams below them remain undefeated or put more good wins on their résumé. Ohio State is probably most likely to drop – there is nowhere else OSU can go but down – yet the top of the rankings are clearly soft, aside from Clemson, Alabama and maybe Miami, which I have little choice but to rank well given its 3-0 record, its two wins over Power Five teams and its strong performances in areas I rate highly, such as run defense.
>> Louisiana (Lafayette) has narrowly beaten Georgia State and Georgia Southern in the last two weeks. I’m not ranking that team. Others surely will. My thought processes against most Group of 5 conferences (outside of the AAC) are pretty well known. I don’t rank them very often. The Poll Tracker Web site calls them “biases”; I call them my process.
>> I’m vexed by Arkansas State, which beat Kansas State straight up two weeks ago and probably deserves recognition for having done that but also has a loss to Memphis on its résumé. K-State has the loss to ASU and a win over Oklahoma. Under pandemic rules — that teams are vastly different once they’ve played a game against a reasonably matched opponents — I prefer K-State to the Red Wolves.
>> It helps to watch whole games, and LSU controlled very little of its 44-34 loss to Mississippi State. The Tigers were either even with the Bulldogs, briefly ahead, or trailing. Oklahoma, meanwhile, underwent a stunning collapse. Which is worse? Having watched all of both games, I’d say LSU. The Tigers, regardless of how we think they should look, didn’t look like anything more than a .500 team Saturday. I gave OU more consideration for the top 25 than LSU.
