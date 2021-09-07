Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Sept. 7

Miami (Florida) – Uncompetitive and undisciplined in a blowout loss to Alabama.

Indiana – Awful in a 34-6 loss at Iowa. The Hoosiers did it a little bit with smoke and mirrors last season. They won’t sneak up on anyone this year.

LSU – Lost 38-27 at UCLA and dropped to 27, just behind Auburn and Kentucky, who in my formula scored well by their performance.

Joining the Top 25

Texas – Excellent win over a Louisiana team that might not lose again this season. UT head coach Steve Sarkisian blended the use of two different quarterbacks- Hudson Card and Casey Thompson – cannily.

Virginia Tech – Jumped on a good North Carolina team early and held on for a win. The Hokies can play some defense and coach Justin Fuente, on a warmish seat, has something to prove.

Florida – Scored well in my formula in running the heck out of the ball against Kent State. The Gators were closed to my preseason Top 25.

Auburn – Arguably the week’s most dominant performance, a 60-10 win over albeit-awful Akron.

Notes: