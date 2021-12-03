Sam McKewon's Big Ten championship pick: Will Michigan or Iowa raise the trophy?

LINCOLN — Iowa is Finland.
After Michigan punched Ohio State through the ropes last Saturday, Jim Harbaugh framed the Big Ten championship game in the same terms Team USA hockey once faced in the 1980 Winter Olympics. USA stunned the Soviets in the semifinal round, but to win the gold medal still had to knock off Finland.
“I think of the 1980 Olympic hockey team,” Harbaugh said Sunday during a teleconference. “They had a great game, but that wasn’t the gold medal game. They had to go to the championship game after that game. So this is the championship this week, playing against a great Iowa team in Indianapolis, and this week, that is for all the marbles.”
Nobody ever accused Harbaugh of eloquence, but he’s right. Iowa is a great team in how it scores points and wins in ways beyond the offense. Iowa is also Finland. Nobody outside of Finland knows much about Finland, nobody outside of Finland wants Finland to win.
The Big Ten doesn’t. If Iowa beats Michigan, the league will almost certainly be shut out of the College Football Playoff.
The national media don't. Harbaugh often gets lost in the inner circle of his own thoughts, but ESPN would love having him in the CFP. Without Michigan in the four-team showcase, the TV ratings could be brutal — as low as they've ever been.
The Heisman Trophy folks are circumspect as they come, but an Aidan Hutchinson appearance in New York would warm a lot of hearts, and a Michigan Big Ten title helps that cause. Hutchinson’s zest for football and life is reminiscent of Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson. He’d make a popular winner.
I also don’t get the impression Nebraska fans are rooting for Iowa. UM earned the respect of NU fans earlier this year in a 32-29 win over the Huskers.
So the Hawkeyes head to Indianapolis as a decided underdog in both points (11) and hearts.
“These guys are just so good in every position,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said this week. “They just put a lot of pressure on you. And I don't mean like blitzing pressure or tempo pressure, you just know what they're capable of. You really just have to try to make them earn everything. It's easier said than done.”
You’d like to think Iowa has a chance in special teams, but Michigan is almost as good there with a great kicker and punter. Iowa’s defense can probably slow down UM running back Hassan Haskins better than Ohio State did, but Wolverine quarterback Cade McNamara takes care of the ball quite well, throwing just three interceptions in 2021.
Iowa’s offense better pack a lunch against Michigan bookends Hutchinson and David Ojabo, the best 1-2 pass-rushing punch in college football. Ferentz compared Hutchinson’s motor to Howie Long and John Randle, two Hall of Famers.
“I don't know how often we've faced a team that has two guys outside like that that can be as disruptive as they are,” Ferentz said.
Iowa could look to Nebraska for tips. NU did a fairly good job of neutralizing Hutchinson and Ojabo with scheme and a mobile quarterback. Spencer Petras, who will start Saturday night for the Hawkeyes, can get out on the edge with play-action. Iowa can try to bleed clock with its run game. There’s a narrow path to victory.
Against a motivated Michigan team hitting on all cylinders, it’s just too hard to walk. The Wolverines easily played their best two games in a 59-18 rout of Maryland and the 15-point win over the Buckeyes. Their confidence will be sky high, and Harbaugh tends to win the games he should.
That happens again Saturday night. Michigan wins 24-17 and heads to the College Football Playoff as a No. 2 seed.
Iowa gets the consolation of a Jan. 1 bowl in Florida. Michigan State gets upgraded to the Fiesta Bowl and plays Notre Dame. Ohio State heads to the Rose Bowl. Some lucky Big Ten fan base — Penn State, perhaps, although Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck should lobby hard for it — gets the honor of spending Christmas in Las Vegas for the Dec. 30 bowl there. Fleck in Vegas. Seems right.
Nebraska gets to watch on TV. That status will have to change in 2022.
