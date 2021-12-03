Sam McKewon's Big Ten championship pick: Will Michigan or Iowa raise the trophy?

LINCOLN — Iowa is Finland.

After Michigan punched Ohio State through the ropes last Saturday, Jim Harbaugh framed the Big Ten championship game in the same terms Team USA hockey once faced in the 1980 Winter Olympics. USA stunned the Soviets in the semifinal round, but to win the gold medal still had to knock off Finland.

“I think of the 1980 Olympic hockey team,” Harbaugh said Sunday during a teleconference. “They had a great game, but that wasn’t the gold medal game. They had to go to the championship game after that game. So this is the championship this week, playing against a great Iowa team in Indianapolis, and this week, that is for all the marbles.”

Nobody ever accused Harbaugh of eloquence, but he’s right. Iowa is a great team in how it scores points and wins in ways beyond the offense. Iowa is also Finland. Nobody outside of Finland knows much about Finland, nobody outside of Finland wants Finland to win.

The Big Ten doesn’t. If Iowa beats Michigan, the league will almost certainly be shut out of the College Football Playoff.