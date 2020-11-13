Sam McKewon's Big Ten football picks: Jim Delany's vision came true, and it messes with our heads

Meanwhile, the pressure grows on these blue blood schools to be what they once were.

At Nebraska, which has lost seven of its last eight games, the frustration is understandably palpable. What’s the beef at Michigan and Penn State? Averaging 10 wins in a level playing field isn’t enough? The historical narrative says no. The future says it might have to be. Give the Big Ten have-nots a wad of cash, and it turns out they spend it pretty well.

For now, Ohio State appears to have carved out a unique space of dominance in recruiting and coach acquisition. It’ll take everything Ryan Day has to make it last, especially once one-time free transfers are allowed and Purdue’s still running a pretty fun offense for wide receivers.

The Pac-12 has already been subject to this trend. In nine years, nine of the 12 teams have already played for the league title. In the Big Ten, it’s seven of 14. In the SEC since 2011, just six of 14 league teams have played for the crown. Perhaps it’ll stay that way, if only because Alabama, LSU, Florida and Georgia enjoy such significant recruiting advantages.

Perhaps Ohio State remains on top, too. For a long time. As the one dominant company in the league, that would keep with the economy of our times.