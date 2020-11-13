Sam McKewon's Big Ten football picks: Jim Delany's vision came true, and it messes with our heads

LINCOLN — Maybe you’ve heard: America has an ever-growing gap between the billionaire class and everyone else.
Stay with me here. You didn’t stumble into a political column. But what’s going on in economics helps provide some context to this moment.
Whatever side of the aisle you’re on or however you feel about it, you’ve come to acknowledge the gap is there, that companies increasingly consolidate and grow under one brand.
Casey’s bought Bucky’s, for example. That’s more delicious breakfast pizza for the world but sadly fewer pop fountains with RC Cola.
That’s the free market. However, that’s not exactly how the Big Ten works.
However good or bad your athletic department is, every fully vested school in the conference gets an equal share of the league’s media revenue. For a long time, the media money pool was modest enough that sharing it equally didn’t hold a tiny birthday candle to ticket revenue or local advertising.
But the media money pool is no longer modest. It’s north of $50 million per year, just the way former league boss Jim Delany envisioned it when he created the Big Ten Network. Football schools Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Nebraska certainly use that money on bells and whistles and higher coach salaries, but those athletic departments have always had lots of money in non-COVID years.
It’s the athletic departments that didn’t have giant stadiums and football fan bases — Indiana, Purdue and Northwestern, among others — that really fell into a windfall. Indiana football did not create the Big Ten’s wealthy TV contract. But it is reaping an equal share of it. And it’s going to spend the money. College athletic departments are reliable that way.
And that setup — in which the floor of the league has been brought up to competency and beyond — is messing with our heads.
Indiana beat Michigan for the first time in 30 years. Purdue has won three of four from Iowa. Northwestern — which had a pitiful practice setup alongside a neighborhood street 10 years ago — now practices in a glass palace overlooking Lake Michigan. Purdue and Northwestern are a combined 5-0. Nebraska and Penn State are a combined 0-5. The Wolverines are 1-2, with the national media looking to run off Jim Harbaugh because this will not do at Michigan.
Except it might have to do. The brand name teams already maximized who they could be. They’ve now lost much of their lead in many areas. Northwestern and Purdue have better training facilities than Nebraska for as long as the Huskers’ new complex remains unfinished, a project currently frozen by COVID.
Recruiting budgets shrank this year because of the pandemic, but in a normal year Indiana hits all the Florida and Georgia high schools as hard as any Big Ten team. The gap between recruiting class rankings is much smaller than it once was.
Meanwhile, the pressure grows on these blue blood schools to be what they once were.
At Nebraska, which has lost seven of its last eight games, the frustration is understandably palpable. What’s the beef at Michigan and Penn State? Averaging 10 wins in a level playing field isn’t enough? The historical narrative says no. The future says it might have to be. Give the Big Ten have-nots a wad of cash, and it turns out they spend it pretty well.
For now, Ohio State appears to have carved out a unique space of dominance in recruiting and coach acquisition. It’ll take everything Ryan Day has to make it last, especially once one-time free transfers are allowed and Purdue’s still running a pretty fun offense for wide receivers.
The Pac-12 has already been subject to this trend. In nine years, nine of the 12 teams have already played for the league title. In the Big Ten, it’s seven of 14. In the SEC since 2011, just six of 14 league teams have played for the crown. Perhaps it’ll stay that way, if only because Alabama, LSU, Florida and Georgia enjoy such significant recruiting advantages.
Perhaps Ohio State remains on top, too. For a long time. As the one dominant company in the league, that would keep with the economy of our times.
But it’s not how Delany set it up, and it’s biting the blue bloods — Michigan, Penn State, and yes, Nebraska — right where it hurts. Their pride.
Big Ten picks
Penn State at Nebraska
11 a.m., FS1
We have a habit around here of declaring the Nebraska defense “fixed” after a handful of games. Remember the glowing profiles about the run defense after playing South Alabama, Colorado and Northern Illinois? Just cool it for a week and let the Huskers prove it against Penn State.
Line: Penn State by 3
My pick: Penn State 28, Nebraska 24
Iowa at Minnesota
6 p.m. Friday, FS1
The best trophy in the Big Ten. Iowa’s rushing attack will challenge Minnesota’s front seven, and there’s enough offensive weapons in the passing attack too. Floyd stays in Iowa City.
Line: Iowa by 3.5
My pick: Iowa 35, Minnesota 31
No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan
6:30 p.m., ABC
The Badgers quarterback situation is still up in the air. Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf, some other guy? But if the Badgers’ defensive line is healthy and COVID-free, Michigan will struggle to reach 100 yards on the ground.
Line: Wisconsin by 4.5
My pick: Wisconsin 30, Michigan 17
No. 23 Northwestern at Purdue
6:30 p.m., BTN
The Wildcats’ fun run of luck will run out Saturday when they play an offense that has more good receivers than any other in the Big Ten.
Line: Northwestern by 2.5
My pick: Purdue 27, Northwestern 23
Illinois at Rutgers
11 a.m., BTN
The Scarlet Knights are better than they were in 2019. The Illini are worse.
Line: Rutgers by 7
My pick: Rutgers 23, Illinois 10
No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State
11 a.m., ABC
Funny line on this one. What does Vegas know? Not much, if you’re looking at what Vegas thought of the Penn State and Michigan games. The Hoosiers’ internal metrics aren’t great, and sooner or later it’s going to catch up with them.
Line: Indiana by 7
My pick: Indiana 27, Michigan State 19
