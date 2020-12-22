Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Bowl season

Next: Season over

The Gophers had a hard year on multiple fronts. Don’t be surprised if much of a very good offensive line moves on and Minnesota’s offense is in a full-on rebuild next season.

8. Penn State (4-5)

Last week: Beat Illinois 56-21

Next: Season over

Penn State was playing like a top-25 team over the final half of the season. I doubt Indiana, Nebraska or Maryland would want to play the Nittany Lions now.

9. Nebraska (3-5)

Last week: Beat Rutgers 28-21

Next: Season over

Best offensive game of the year, in part because NU identified Rutgers’ weakness and went right at it. Keep using that pistol formation. It‘s working!

10. Rutgers (3-6)

Last week: Lost to Nebraska 28-21

Next: Season over

Having seen RU up close, size is an issue in that program. Greg Schiano has the Knights playing hard and creating turnovers, but Rutgers is lucky it didn’t play a full 12-game slate.