Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Bowl season

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering bowl season.
* * *
1. Ohio State (6-0)
Last week: Beat Northwestern 22-10
Next: College Football Playoff vs. Clemson (Jan. 1)
Buckeye back Trey Sirmon — an Oklahoma transfer — not only broke the Big Ten title game rushing record with 331 yards, he broke Eddie George’s single-game school record. Which is kind of too bad for George, one of the great backs in Buckeye history.
2. Indiana (6-1)
Last week: Game canceled against Purdue
Next: Outback Bowl vs. Ole Miss (Jan. 2)
Tom Allen won Big Ten coach of the year, but he’s not recruiter of the year. IU’s 2021 class ranks just 72nd, according to Rivals, with IU coming off an eight-win season in 2019. Something to watch.
3. Northwestern (6-2)
Last week: Lost to Ohio State 22-10
Next: Citrus Bowl vs. Auburn (Jan. 1)
The Wildcats’ lousy offense cost them the Big Ten title. With three takeaways, the defense handed it great field position against an Ohio State defense that wasn’t among the Buckeyes’ best. Northwestern produced 10 points. It’s still a major issue in Evanston.
4. Iowa (6-2)
Last week: Game canceled against Michigan
Next: Music City Bowl vs. Missouri (Dec. 30)
The Hawkeyes will likely have yet another first-round NFL draft pick in Daviyon Nixon, who was the Big Ten’s top defensive linemen and shows echoes of Aaron Donald. High praise, yes. We used the word “echoes” for a reason.
5. Wisconsin (3-3)
Last week: Beat Minnesota 20-17 (OT)
Next: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Wake Forest (Dec. 30)
The Badgers won the Axe the hard way, with the No. 3 running back and quarterback. With Jack Coan in the transfer portal, Wisconsin is entering the Graham Mertz era.
6. Maryland (2-3)
Last week: Game canceled against Michigan State
Next: Season over
Maryland made out like a bandit in 2020. Really. Won a couple big-ticket games it could sell to recruits, developed quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, risked few ugly losses. Maryland has to feel sneaky good about itself in 2021.
7. Minnesota (3-4)
Last week: Lost to Wisconsin 20-17 (OT)
Next: Season over
The Gophers had a hard year on multiple fronts. Don’t be surprised if much of a very good offensive line moves on and Minnesota’s offense is in a full-on rebuild next season.
8. Penn State (4-5)
Last week: Beat Illinois 56-21
Next: Season over
Penn State was playing like a top-25 team over the final half of the season. I doubt Indiana, Nebraska or Maryland would want to play the Nittany Lions now.
9. Nebraska (3-5)
Last week: Beat Rutgers 28-21
Next: Season over
Best offensive game of the year, in part because NU identified Rutgers’ weakness and went right at it. Keep using that pistol formation. It‘s working!
10. Rutgers (3-6)
Last week: Lost to Nebraska 28-21
Next: Season over
Having seen RU up close, size is an issue in that program. Greg Schiano has the Knights playing hard and creating turnovers, but Rutgers is lucky it didn’t play a full 12-game slate.
11. Illinois (2-6)
Last week: Lost to Penn State 56-21
Next: Season over.
Bret Bielema will sell a lot of tickets in Champaign. Winning games appears to be a taller task. A hard culture shift is coming.
12. Purdue (2-4)
Last week: Game canceled against Indiana
Next: Season over
Big change came quickly for Purdue, which fired defensive coordinator Bob Diaco after one year. He wasn’t a fit — obviously. The Boilermakers had a messy, dysfunctional season.
13. Michigan State (2-5)
Last week: Game canceled against Maryland
Season over
Starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi is in the transfer portal. He won’t be the last Spartan. The overhaul in East Lansing under Mel Tucker may take awhile — and it may not work.
14. Michigan (2-4)
Last week: Game canceled against Iowa
Next: Season over
Let’s say Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines part ways. Who’d take that job? And why? There’s a certain hospitality at Nebraska, all over the state, for a football coach. Is there in Ann Arbor for someone like Matt Campbell?