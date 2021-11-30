Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Championship Week

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering conference championship week.
1. Michigan (11-1, 8-1)
Last week: No. 2
Last game: Beat Ohio State 42-27
Next: Big Ten championship vs. Iowa
Jim Harbaugh is the big winner, even if he’s not the league’s coach of the year. With perhaps his third-most talented team in Ann Arbor, he built a tough team that relies on running the football and getting after the quarterback. Old school stuff.
2. Ohio State (10-2, 8-1)
Last week: No. 1
Last game: Lost to Michigan 42-27
Next: Bowl TBD
OSU had the biggest, baddest lines in the Big Ten for many years. That’s not true this year. That’s a problem Ryan Day has a lot of money to solve. The likely Rose Bowl berth against Utah or Oregon could be rough, though.
3. Michigan State (10-2, 7-2)
Last week: No. 4
Last game: Beat Penn State 30-27
Next: Bowl TBD
Character win for MSU, which was hit with the flu bug in the week before the snow game in East Lansing. The Spartans picked up a big transfer from former Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger on Monday too. He should be a key frontrunner to replace Kenneth Walker III.
4. Iowa (10-2, 7-2)
Last week: No. 6
Last game: Beat Nebraska 28-21
Next: Big Ten championship vs. Michigan
Iowa finds a way. It hasn’t found a quarterback or a particularly functional offense — both will be issues against a very good Michigan team — but the Hawkeyes are college football’s most creative team when it comes to scoring points.
5. Purdue (8-4, 6-3)
Last week: No. 5
Last game: Beat Indiana 44-7
Next: Bowl TBD
Jeff Brohm may get more offseason overtures from SEC and ACC schools, but he should resist them. Purdue is good enough to win the Big Ten West next year, and Brohm should at least take a crack and owning that division before he considers a southern school.
6. Wisconsin (8-4, 6-3)
Last week: No. 3
Last game: Lost to Minnesota 23-13
Next: Bowl TBD
Did the Badgers fall out of a New Year's bowl with the loss to the Gophers? Paul Chryst is 30-16 in the last four years. That’s pretty good — but it’s not the 34-7 of his first three seasons, is it? Wisconsin’s passing game has to get better, fast.
7. Minnesota (8-4, 6-3)
Last week: No. 8
Last game: Beat Wisconsin 23-13
Next: Bowl TBD
The Gophers, with the league’s most seasoned offensive line, didn’t reach the highs of 2019, but an impressive win over their rival may taste as sweet as the 11-win season of a few years ago. P.J. Fleck will have to rebuild Minnesota’s offense, but that defense is built to beat up teams next season.
8. Penn State (7-5, 4-5)
Last week: No. 7
Last game: Lost to Michigan State 30-27
Next: Bowl TBD
James Franklin signed a big, fat contract extension. PSU has its man for next year and many years to come. If Franklin didn’t want a job in this cycle, it’s hard to see which job he’d ever want other than the one he has. Now, time to find a run game. The Nittany Lions averaged just 95 rush yards per game in nine Big Ten tilts.
9. Maryland (6-6, 3-6)
Last week: No. 9
Last game: Beat Rutgers 40-16
Next: Bowl TBD
What a season for Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for 3,595 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 68.4% of his passes. If he’s back in College Park next year — having transferred once already, it seems likely — and UM’s defense is just a little better, Mike Locksley’s program will take off. A bowl win would be helpful.
10. Illinois (5-7, 4-5)
Last week: No. 10
Last game: Beat Northwestern 47-14
Bret Bielema’s back, and upset road wins over Penn State and Minnesota indicate he may be a real pain in the side of the Big Ten West. Paying defensive coordinator Ryan Walters more than $1 million to stick around is pretty smart. The offense has to replace quite a bit and will be a work in progress in 2022.
11. Rutgers (5-7, 2-7)
Last week: No. 11
Last game: Lost to Maryland 40-16
Scoring 13.7 points per Big Ten game won’t cut it, even with RU’s tough schedule. With quarterback Noah Vedral playing his last season (I think), the Scarlet Knights will turn to young, talented Gavin Wimsatt, who enrolled early.
12. Nebraska (3-9, 1-8)
Last week: No. 12
Last game: Lost to Iowa 28-21
If NU had Iowa’s crossover schedule — Indiana, at Maryland, Penn State — does the record look better? It does. Yes, the Huskers drew the teams who combined for a 31-5 regular-season record. Tough break. Still, win a few you’re not supposed to win. The Huskers could have done with better special teams play and better ball security from their quarterbacks.
13. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8)
Last week: No. 13
Last game: Lost to Illinois 47-14
The Wildcats looked overmatched all season. A pretty major transfer portal exodus last winter seemed portentous in hindsight. Northwestern had more starting seniors than you might think. Things seemed to have changed on Pat Fitzgerald in Evanston.
14. Indiana (2-10, 0-9)
Last week: No. 14
Last game: Lost to Purdue 44-7
In the last two years, IU coach Tom Allen lost offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer to the Fresno State head coaching job and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack to the South Alabama head coaching job. Frankly, it shows. Allen signed a seven-year contract extension last March, so he’s around for a few years. At least.
