Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Championship Week

James Franklin signed a big, fat contract extension. PSU has its man for next year and many years to come. If Franklin didn’t want a job in this cycle, it’s hard to see which job he’d ever want other than the one he has. Now, time to find a run game. The Nittany Lions averaged just 95 rush yards per game in nine Big Ten tilts.

9. Maryland (6-6, 3-6)

What a season for Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for 3,595 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 68.4% of his passes. If he’s back in College Park next year — having transferred once already, it seems likely — and UM’s defense is just a little better, Mike Locksley’s program will take off. A bowl win would be helpful.

10. Illinois (5-7, 4-5)

