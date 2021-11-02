Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 10

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week 10 of the 2021 season.
1. Ohio State (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten)
Previous week: No. 1
Last game: Beat Penn State 33-24
Next: at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FOX
The Buckeyes survived one of their sloppier efforts — and a Penn State team that always plays OSU hard — to set up a crucial final month. OSU has to win out with gusto to make the College Football Playoff. And it still may need some help.
2. Michigan State (8-0, 5-0)
Previous week: No. 3
Last game: Beat Michigan 37-33
Next: at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Kenneth Walker III is practically a shoo-in for a Heisman finalist spot in New York. It’s not just the yards and touchdowns. It’s how he runs. Slippery, undaunted. The transfer portal has produced three of the last four Heisman winners. It could be four of the last five.
3. Michigan (7-1, 4-1)
Previous week: No. 2
Last game: Lost to Michigan State 37-33
Next: vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m., FOX
Jim Harbaugh got the usual fierce criticism after the loss to an in-state rival, but let’s be clear: The Wolverines are one heck of a team — and they're young. A 10-2 or 11-1 regular season is still out there.
4. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2)
Previous week: No. 7
Last game: Beat Iowa 27-7
Next: at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Badgers have quietly put together the nation’s best overall defense, a fact that fits snugly in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin is now my heavy favorite to win the West, with Minnesota the last remaining logical challenger. As UW’s offense gains confidence, watch out. This team can spoil some parties late.
5. Iowa (6-2, 3-2)
Previous week: No. 4
Last game: Lost to Wisconsin 27-7
Next: at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN
Kirk Ferentz's team was once ranked No. 2 in the country, but could this season be his swan song? Perhaps. Two or three more losses down the stretch are possible, and if it’s because of an awful offense, it could be time. Go out on a high note, right?
6. Minnesota (6-2, 4-1)
Previous week: No. 6
Last game: Beat Northwestern 41-14
Next: vs. Illinois, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Another 300-yard rushing day for the Gophers. P.J. Fleck won't win Big Ten coach of the year — that trophy already has Mel Tucker’s name on it — but Fleck has another nine-win season in reach.
7. Penn State (5-3, 2-3)
Previous week: No. 5
Last game: Lost to Ohio State 33-24
Next: at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Five times this season Penn State has rushed for fewer than 100 yards. Going for 33 against Ohio State is one thing. PSU had 80 against Villanova and 62 against Illinois.
8. Purdue (5-3, 3-2)
Previous week: No. 8
Last game: Beat Nebraska 28-23
Next: vs. Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Jeff Brohm coached perhaps his best game at Nebraska, deliberately sticking to a plan that reduced his team’s explosiveness — Brohm's bread and butter — but increased their chances to win. It takes humility to slow down the offense to protect the defense. Brohm has done well in year five.
9. Maryland (5-3, 2-3)
Previous week: No. 11
Last game: Beat Indiana 38-35
Next: vs. Penn State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
The Terps’ defense is in rapid decline, allowing 6.66 yards per play to Indiana and its third-string QB. But Maryland did win and is now a single win away from bowl eligibility, which would represent major progress for Mike Locksley.
10. Illinois (3-6, 2-4)
Previous week: No. 9
Last game: Lost to Rutgers 20-14
Next: at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2
The Illini followed an inspired performance at Penn State with a sluggish one against Rutgers. Still, Bret Bielema’s team has shown signs of what it could be in years to come. You see the plan, and there is likely one more win on the schedule — vs. Northwestern on Nov. 27.
11. Nebraska (3-6, 1-5)
Previous week: No. 10
Last game: Lost to Purdue 28-23
Next: vs. Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Nebraska struggles in October in the Big Ten. This year, just 1-3. Bo Pelini, Mike Riley, Scott Frost — none have solved October (or November). NU’s chances against Ohio State hinge on creating turnovers and potentially getting a defensive score.
12. Rutgers (4-4, 1-4)
Previous week: No. 14
Last game: Beat Illinois 20-14
Next: vs. Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Baby steps for the Scarlet Knights, who nabbed a road win at Illinois. Rutgers’ defense did one heck of a job slowing down Illinois’ run game, holding Chase Brown and Co. to 107 yards. Even better: Illinois only ran 49 plays.
13. Northwestern (3-5, 1-4)
Previous week: No. 12
Last game: Lost to Minnesota 41-14
Next: vs. Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN
The Wildcats have rarely had a run of four or five good years in a row, and this team is among Pat Fitzgerald's worst, with a defense that doesn’t stop the run and a revolving door at quarterback. But Iowa? Northwestern can beat Iowa.
14. Indiana (2-6, 0-5)
Previous week: No. 13
Last game: Lost to Maryland 38-35
Next: at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., FOX
Back to the drawing board for the Hoosiers, who scored more than enough points to beat the Terrapins but had their worst day of the year on defense, allowing 419 passing yards. IU is staring 2-10 in the face.
