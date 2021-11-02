Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 10

Last game: Lost to Michigan State 37-33

Next: vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m., FOX

Jim Harbaugh got the usual fierce criticism after the loss to an in-state rival, but let’s be clear: The Wolverines are one heck of a team — and they're young. A 10-2 or 11-1 regular season is still out there.

4. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2)

Previous week: No. 7

Last game: Beat Iowa 27-7

Next: at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN

The Badgers have quietly put together the nation’s best overall defense, a fact that fits snugly in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin is now my heavy favorite to win the West, with Minnesota the last remaining logical challenger. As UW’s offense gains confidence, watch out. This team can spoil some parties late.

5. Iowa (6-2, 3-2)

Previous week: No. 4

Last game: Lost to Wisconsin 27-7

Next: at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN