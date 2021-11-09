Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 11

Scott Frost survives. A lot of his offensive coaches didn’t. A.D. Trev Alberts said Frost made the call to fire four of them, and Monday was a rare moment for him. He made a cold, bottom-line choice that in the short term may hurt the team in two season-ending games. No matter. It’s done now.

12. Rutgers (4-5, 1-5)

Previous week: No. 12

Last game: Lost to Wisconsin 52-3

Next: at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

The media in New Jersey are different, already lambasting coach Greg Schiano for asking fans to come watch the Scarlet Knights against the Badgers. RU has a long, painful journey in this league. It’s going to take years for RU to field a consistently competitive team in November.

13. Northwestern (3-6, 1-5)

Previous week: No. 13

Last game: Lost to Iowa 17-12

Next: at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN2