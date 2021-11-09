Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 11

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week 11 of the 2021 season.
* * *
1. Ohio State (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten)
Previous week: No. 1
Last game: Beat Nebraska 26-17
Next: vs. Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ABC
The Buckeyes keep pushing forward. Their pass-heavy offense is more suited for winning College Football Playoff games — which are full of tight man-to-man schemes — than easily routing every Big Ten zone defense they face. But if OSU wins out, it will get in the playoff. That’s the only focus.
2. Michigan State (8-1, 5-1)
Previous week: No. 2
Last game: Lost to Purdue 40-29
Next: vs. Maryland, 3 p.m., FOX
A team that gives up 442 yards per game is going to lose sooner or later. Now that the Spartans have dropped one, they could drop a few more, and Maryland has the offense to pull off an upset.
3. Michigan (8-1, 5-1)
Previous week: No. 3
Last game: Beat Indiana 29-7
Next: at Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC
Jim Harbaugh is fed up with Big Ten officiating after he announced the league’s findings on a particularly bad call in the Michigan State game. The league’s referees need work — a lot of it. Multiple gaffes made in the Iowa-Northwestern game — favoring the Hawkeyes — underlined that too.
4. Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2)
Previous week: No. 4
Last game: Beat Rutgers 52-3
Next: vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPN2
The team any other Big Ten program would least like to play at this moment. Great news! Nebraska gets the Badgers next week on senior day.
5. Purdue (6-3, 4-2)
Previous week: No. 8
Last game: Beat Michigan State 40-29
Next: at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
If the Boilermakers pull off one more giant upset, Jeff Brohm is Big Ten coach of the year. David Bell might be player of the year too, if Purdue wins out and Michigan State — with Kenneth Walker III — drops some games.
6. Iowa (7-2, 4-2)
Previous week: No. 5
Last game: Beat Northwestern 17-12
Next: vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
An injury to starting quarterback Spencer Petras may have opened the door for backup Alex Padilla, who managed the game nicely against the Wildcats. Iowa still scored just 17 points against a defense that’s allowing 26 per game.
7. Penn State (6-3, 3-3)
Previous week: No. 7
Last game: Beat Maryland 31-14
Next: vs. Michigan, 11 a.m., ABC
The Nittany Lions showed impressive fight in a nine-point loss to Ohio State, but followed it with an uneven game in College Park. Just 93 rushing yards? Good thing Sean Clifford threw for 363 and three touchdowns.
8. Minnesota (6-3, 4-2)
Previous week: No. 6
Last game: Lost to Illinois 14-6
Next: at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Gopher faithful are all in on P.J. Fleck but clearly question the play-calling of offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, who has fared poorly against lesser foes this season. Six points against Illinois, 10 against Bowling Green. Not great, Mike!
9. Maryland (5-4, 2-4)
Previous week: No. 6
Last game: Lost to Penn State 31-14
Next: at Michigan State, 3 p.m., FOX
Taulia Tagovailoa, who leads the league with 2,755 passing yards, should give the Terps a chance in East Lansing. He’s thrown for 330 or more yards in five games this season. Fun note: Former NU receiver Marcus Fleming has 17 catches for 174 yards and one touchdown for Maryland this year.
10. Illinois (4-6, 3-4)
Previous week: No. 10
Last game: Beat Minnesota 14-6
Next: Bye
Bret Bielema and his crew can coach. Winning at Penn State and Minnesota with that roster and that offense? Impressive. Illinois has good days ahead if Bielema can get reasonably good linemen and quarterbacks in the system.
11. Nebraska (3-7, 1-6)
Previous week: No. 11
Last game: Lost to Ohio State 26-17
Next: Bye
Scott Frost survives. A lot of his offensive coaches didn’t. A.D. Trev Alberts said Frost made the call to fire four of them, and Monday was a rare moment for him. He made a cold, bottom-line choice that in the short term may hurt the team in two season-ending games. No matter. It’s done now.
12. Rutgers (4-5, 1-5)
Previous week: No. 12
Last game: Lost to Wisconsin 52-3
Next: at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
The media in New Jersey are different, already lambasting coach Greg Schiano for asking fans to come watch the Scarlet Knights against the Badgers. RU has a long, painful journey in this league. It’s going to take years for RU to field a consistently competitive team in November.
13. Northwestern (3-6, 1-5)
Previous week: No. 13
Last game: Lost to Iowa 17-12
Next: at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Watching coach Pat Fitzgerald’s sideline demeanor Saturday, you get the sense that perhaps he’s close to having had enough — with so-so crowds, with fighting an uphill battle. There’s only so many times a guy can bring a knife to a Big Ten bazooka fight.
14. Indiana (2-7, 0-6)
Previous week: No. 14
Last game: Lost to Michigan 29-7
Next: vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
I’d say it’s IU’s last good chance at a win this season, but Minnesota visits the week after Rutgers does and the Gophers can be a moody program.
