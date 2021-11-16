Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 12

The Terrapins have to outscore teams, because its risk-taking defense can’t hold up against better foes, allowing 39 points in league games. Maryland had a number of second-half drives that resulted in turnovers or a missed field goal.

10. Illinois (4-6, 3-4)

Last game: Bye

Next: at Iowa, 1 p.m., FS1

The Illini need to win out to make a bowl, but a team that has already beaten Penn State and Minnesota on the road shouldn’t be too easily discounted, and Iowa doesn’t have the kind of offense that runs away from anyone.

11. Rutgers (5-5, 2-5)

Last game: Beat Indiana 38-3

Next: at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN

How much do the Scarlet Knights have left in the tank? The next two weeks, the teams that they will recruit most against — PSU and Maryland — are on the menu. So is a bowl berth. What a sign of progress it would be to play in Detroit over the holidays.

12. Nebraska (3-7, 1-6)

Last game: Bye