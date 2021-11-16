Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 12

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week 12 of the 2021 season.
1. Ohio State (9-1, 7-0 Big Ten)
Last game: Beat Purdue 59-31
Next: at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ABC
After missing one game, OSU receiver Garrett Wilson returned to the lineup, caught three touchdowns and reminded Big Ten defenses how unstoppable the Buckeyes can be when all of its skill player are healthy. PU’s pass D is no joke. Ohio State didn’t care.
2. Michigan (9-1, 6-1)
Last game: Beat Penn State 21-17
Next: vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
This Wolverine team is different, reminiscent of the sturdy, tough teams of the Bo Schembechler and Lloyd Carr eras, equipped with defensive linemen who evoke fear. Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo are the league’s best 1-2 pass rushing combo.
3. Michigan State (9-1, 6-1)
Last game: Beat Maryland 40-21
Next: vs. Ohio State, 11 a.m., ABC
In a game closer than the score suggests, MSU’s defense made a few key second-half stops to make an early lead hold up nicely. Next week may get ugly, though, based on what Ohio State can do.
4. Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2)
Last game: Beat Northwestern 35-7
Next: vs. Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Braelon Allen appears to be the next great Badger back after another 100-yard game in a romp over the Wildcats. The way Wisconsin’s defense is playing, 14 points may be all Allen and Co. need to beat Nebraska, which will be the toughest defensive test UW has faced since Michigan.
5. Purdue (6-4, 4-3)
Last game: Lost to Ohio State 59-31
Next: at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
Purdue’s playing with house money, caught OSU on a bad day and finishes the season with games against the two very worst teams in the Big Ten, Northwestern and Indiana. PU hasn’t had an eight-win season since Joe Tiller’s tenure in 2007.
6. Iowa (8-2, 5-2)
Last game: Beat Minnesota 27-22
Next: vs. Illinois, 1 p.m., FS1
Iowa seems perpetually beatable but, rarely does Iowa beat itself. Quarterback Alex Padilla hit a few big touchdown passes — including a screen pass to Bellevue West grad Keagan Johnson — and the Hawkeyes’ red zone D bowed up.
7. Penn State (6-4, 3-4)
Last game: Lost to Michigan 21-17
Next: vs. Rutgers 11 a.m., BTN
The USC résumé could look a little better for James Franklin who, aside from a few weeks in 2016, has struggled to win the very biggest games in Happy Valley. The run game has failed him all season and PSU’s D is just south of elite.
8. Minnesota (6-4, 4-3)
Last game: Lost to Iowa 27-22
Next: at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Gophers held the ball for 40 minutes — just like they want — and had multiple fourth-quarter chances to tie or win the game. In falling short, UM appears headed for a second-tier season when a division crown was the clear goal.
9. Maryland (5-5, 2-5)
Last game: Lost to Michigan State 40-21
Next: vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Terrapins have to outscore teams, because its risk-taking defense can’t hold up against better foes, allowing 39 points in league games. Maryland had a number of second-half drives that resulted in turnovers or a missed field goal.
10. Illinois (4-6, 3-4)
Last game: Bye
Next: at Iowa, 1 p.m., FS1
The Illini need to win out to make a bowl, but a team that has already beaten Penn State and Minnesota on the road shouldn’t be too easily discounted, and Iowa doesn’t have the kind of offense that runs away from anyone.
11. Rutgers (5-5, 2-5)
Last game: Beat Indiana 38-3
Next: at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN
How much do the Scarlet Knights have left in the tank? The next two weeks, the teams that they will recruit most against — PSU and Maryland — are on the menu. So is a bowl berth. What a sign of progress it would be to play in Detroit over the holidays.
12. Nebraska (3-7, 1-6)
Last game: Bye
Next: at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Bigger departure: Four assistant coaches; or JoJo Domann? My vote is for Domann. I don’t think it was working on offense at all, and Scott Frost may try to crank up the tempo now that the offense is all his for two weeks.
13. Northwestern (3-7, 1-6)
Last game: Lost to Wisconsin 35-7
Next: vs. Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
The Wildcats haven’t allowed 225 rushing yards per game since the Randy Walker era in 2001. It’s on track to happen in 2021. Last place against the run is an odd spot to find a Pat Fitzgerald squad.
14. Indiana (2-8, 0-7)
Last game: Lost to Rutgers 38-3
Next: vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
I wouldn’t have guessed IU would be in this spot, but its QB got hurt (again) and the offense is averaging 10.4 points per game in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers have almost certainly secured the cellar-dwelling spot in the Big Ten. Coach Tom Allen will get one do-over season. He won’t get two.
