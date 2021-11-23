Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 13

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week 13 of the 2021 season.

* * *

1. Ohio State (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten)

Last week: No. 1

Last game: Beat Michigan State 56-7

Next: at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX

The Buckeyes are starting to get the look they had in 2014, when an early loss to Virginia disappeared in the wake of dominant offensive performances and scary, aggressive defenses. CJ Stroud is making a late push for the Heisman, even if he has more receiver riches than any Buckeye QB I can recall.

2. Michigan (10-1, 7-1)

Last week: No. 2

Last game: Beat Maryland 59-18

Next: vs. Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

Seems fitting The Game is as big as this one will be. UM is vulnerable to explosive passing — see the Nebraska and Michigan State contests — and will be tested by OSU, which salivates at the prospect of UM’s aggressive scheme.