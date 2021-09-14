 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 3
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 3

Check out how Sam McKewon ranks the Big Ten teams heading into Week 3 of the college football season.

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week 3 of the 2021 season.

* * *

1. Iowa (2-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten)

Previous week: No. 3

Last game: Beat Iowa State 27-17

Next: vs. Kent State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

The Hawkeyes gained 173 yards and beat a top-10 team with four takeaways. Iowa’s defense has been low-key amazing for the last 10 games. Why doesn’t defensive coordinator Phil Parker get more credit?

2. Penn State (2-0, 1-0)

Previous week: No. 2

Last game: Beat Ball State 44-13

Next: vs. Auburn, 6:30 p.m., ABC

PSU’s defense shows no signs of losing momentum after two of its top defensive linemen went to the NFL. Beating what could be the MAC champion by 31 points is a nice statement.

3. Ohio State (1-1, 1-0)

Previous week: No. 1

Last game: Lost to Oregon 35-28

Next: vs. Tulsa, 2:30 p.m., FS1

The Buckeyes have serious issues stopping the run, allowing 5.36 yards per carry. Young linebackers need time to gel. OSU gets a week against offensively challenged Tulsa to do that. This is still the most complete team in the Big Ten.

4. Wisconsin (1-1, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 4

Last game: Beat Eastern Michigan 34-7

Next: Bye

Back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for Clemson running back transfer Chez Mellusi, who seems to be the next “Badger back.” UW gets two weeks to prepare for Notre Dame.

5. Michigan (2-0, 0-0)

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Previous week: No. 5

Last game: Beat Washington 31-10

Next: vs. Northern Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

Jim Harbaugh now has a 15-2 record in nonconference games at Michigan. The run offense is humming at more than 300 yards per game.

6. Minnesota (1-1, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 6

Last game: Beat Miami (Ohio) 31-26

Next: at Colorado, noon, P12N

The score was closer than watching the game might indicate, but the Gophers have settled into a slow-cooked playing style that takes time to score.

7. Michigan State (2-0, 1-0)

Previous week: No. 8

Last game: Beat Youngstown State 42-14

Next: at Miami (Florida), 11 a.m., ABC

Mel Tucker has the Spartans’ style spruced up pretty quickly. He tapped the transfer portal and used what good defensive players he had to shore up the run D. The Hurricanes will be a stiffer test.

8. Maryland (2-0, 0-0)

Previous week: No. 7

Last game: Beat Howard 62-0

Next: at Illinois, Friday 8 p.m., FS1

The Terrapins dispatched the Bison as expected and now play a fool’s errand Friday night game against the Illini. When the Big Ten renegotiates its TV contract, please get rid of these.

9. Indiana (1-1, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 9

Last game: Beat Idaho 56-14

Next: vs. Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPN

The Hoosiers had just 338 offensive yards — but 264 kickoff and punt return yards. IU’s offense remains a big issue, one that Cincinnati is good enough to exploit.

10. Rutgers (2-0, 0-0)

Previous week: No. 10

Last game: Beat Syracuse 17-7

Next: vs. Delaware, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Rutgers is plus-8 in turnover margin and looks to start 3-0 in nonconference play for the first time since 2014. RU is also second nationally in net punting.

11. Purdue (2-0, 0-0)

Previous week: No.  11

Last game: Beat UConn 49-0

Next: at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

The Boilermakers likely count the Fighting Irish as their second-biggest opponent in any year they play.

12. Illinois (1-2, 1-0)

Previous week: No. 12

Last game: Lost to Virginia 42-14

Next: vs. Maryland, Friday 8 p.m., FS1

UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns against Illinois, which hasn’t been able to stop any team not named Nebraska since 2019.

13. Nebraska (2-1, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 13

Last game: Beat Buffalo 28-3

Next: at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX

NU’s special teams is so consistently baffling and bad, you wonder if an actual curse has visited North Stadium. Nebraska can’t adequately field punts or make field goals.

14. Northwestern (1-1, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 14

Last game: Beat Indiana State 24-6

Next: at Duke, 3 p.m., ACCN

The Wildcats posted an early 14-0 lead and reached for the bottle of vanilla in the cupboard. The Blue Devils have a 3-6 record against Northwestern since 2000.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert