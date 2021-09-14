Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 3

Last game: Beat Miami (Ohio) 31-26

Next: at Colorado, noon, P12N

The score was closer than watching the game might indicate, but the Gophers have settled into a slow-cooked playing style that takes time to score.

7. Michigan State (2-0, 1-0)

Previous week: No. 8

Last game: Beat Youngstown State 42-14

Next: at Miami (Florida), 11 a.m., ABC

Mel Tucker has the Spartans’ style spruced up pretty quickly. He tapped the transfer portal and used what good defensive players he had to shore up the run D. The Hurricanes will be a stiffer test.

8. Maryland (2-0, 0-0)

Previous week: No. 7

Last game: Beat Howard 62-0

Next: at Illinois, Friday 8 p.m., FS1

The Terrapins dispatched the Bison as expected and now play a fool’s errand Friday night game against the Illini. When the Big Ten renegotiates its TV contract, please get rid of these.