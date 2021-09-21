Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 4

Next game: vs. Nebraska, 6 p.m. FS1

Kenneth Walker is the Big Ten’s best back at the moment. The Wake Forest transfer has big legs, a mean jump cut and accelerates well after a change of direction.

7. Minnesota (2-1, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 6

Last game: Beat Colorado 30-0

Next game: vs. Bowling Green, 11 a.m. ESPNU

A truly amazing defensive performance, as the Gophers held CU to 63 total yards in the program’s first shutout of a Power Five team on the road since 1977. Minnesota has won 21 straight nonconference games.

8. Maryland (3-0, 1-0)

Previous week: No. 8

Last game: Beat Illinois 20-17

Next game: vs. Kent State, 2:30 p.m. BTN

Ugly win over the Illini, who did not play well. Taulia Tagovailoa found enough answers late. Maryland is poised to start 4-0 with an upcoming win over Kent State. After that, it gets rough.

9. Rutgers (3-0, 0-0)