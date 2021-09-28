Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 5

Next: vs. Charlotte, 11 a.m., BTN

Not loving the Illini’s chances in this game. What very well could have been an 0-12 season was helped by Nebraska being utterly lousy in Week Zero.

13. Nebraska (2-3, 0-2)

Previous week: No. 13

Last game: Lost to Michigan State 23-20

Next: vs. Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN

The Huskers' backs are against the wall. They may have been as high as fifth on this list had they finished off MSU. But they didn’t, and given the fragile psyche of the team, anything is possible Saturday.

14. Northwestern (2-2, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 14

Last game: Beat Ohio 35-6

Next: at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., BTN

The Wildcats’ chances hinge on being able to run the ball with Evan Hull, who broke several big runs against an overmatched Bobcat team. Frank Solich didn’t leave Ohio with many groceries in the cupboard, did he?

