Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 5

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week 5 of the 2021 season.
* * *
1. Penn State (4-0, 1-0)
Previous week: No. 1
Last game: Beat Villanova 38-17
Next: vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Can Sean Clifford really carry the Nittany Lions through a season throwing for nearly 300 yards per game? PSU only averages 113 rushing yards per game and 3.41 yards per carry.
2. Iowa (4-0, 1-0)
Previous week: No. 2
Last game: Beat Colorado State 24-14
Next: at Maryland, 7 p.m. Friday, FS1
The Hawkeyes’ offense has had issues even with bad defenses. Now as they roll into league play, opposing offenses will have a better idea of how to attack the Iowa D.
3. Ohio State (3-1, 1-0)
Previous week: No. 3
Last game: Beat Akron 59-7
Next: at Rutgers, 2:30, BTN
OSU leads the nation with 8.6 yards per play. Let’s not bury the Buckeyes quite yet in the league race. If a team can score, it can win any game.
4. Michigan (4-0, 1-0)
Previous week: No. 5
Last game: Beat Rutgers 20-13
Next: at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., FOX
After 14 dominant quarters in a row, the Wolverines hung on by the skin of their sharp teeth against the Scarlet Knights. A desperate Wisconsin team awaits, and Michigan rarely matches up well with the Badgers.
5. Michigan State (4-0, 2-0)
Previous week: No. 6
Last game: Beat Nebraska 23-20
Next: vs. Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Nebraska exposed MSU’s weaknesses on offense, and we’ll see if other Big Ten defenses follow suit — the Spartans will face some doozies. Michigan State’s defense can hit though. Boy does it ever.
6. Maryland (4-0, 1-0)
Previous week: No. 8
Last game: Beat Kent State 37-16
Next: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. Friday, FS1
The Terrapins are merely a small underdog to the Hawkeyes, enjoy home field advantage, and have the national stage all to themselves. Mike Locksley, your moment has arrived.
7. Rutgers (3-1, 0-1)
Previous week: No. 9
Last game: Lost to Michigan 20-13
Next: vs Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Scarlet Knights have a stingy defense and a quarterback (Noah Vedral) who can really ride out some of those zone read plays. They need to get better in the red zone.
8. Indiana (2-2, 0-1)
Previous week: No. 10
Last game: Beat Western Kentucky 33-31
Next: at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Good win for the Hoosiers, who survived a trap game trip to WKU thanks to 92 plays and 507 yards of offense.
9. Purdue (3-1, 1-0)
Previous week: No. 11
Last game: Beat Illinois 13-9
Next: vs. Minnesota, 11 a.m., BTN
The Boilermakers’ Week One win over Oregon State looks pretty good after the Beavers bounced USC. The 14-point loss to Notre Dame doesn’t look bad either.
10. Wisconsin (1-2, 1-1)
Previous week: No. 4
Last game: Lost to Notre Dame 41-13
Next: vs. Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
Graham Mertz looks squeamish in the pocket. Something’s going on there. One touchdown, six picks? Not good.
11. Minnesota (2-2, 0-1)
Previous week: No. 7
Last game: Lost to Bowling Green 14-10
Next: at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
Embarrassing, self-inflicted loss in which coach PJ Fleck gave the opponent life by going for a fourth down near his own 30 while ahead. Fleck, to his credit, owned it. But that’s a huge mistake.
12. Illinois (1-4, 1-2)
Previous week: No. 12
Last game: Lost to Purdue 13-9
Next: vs. Charlotte, 11 a.m., BTN
Not loving the Illini’s chances in this game. What very well could have been an 0-12 season was helped by Nebraska being utterly lousy in Week Zero.
13. Nebraska (2-3, 0-2)
Previous week: No. 13
Last game: Lost to Michigan State 23-20
Next: vs. Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN
The Huskers' backs are against the wall. They may have been as high as fifth on this list had they finished off MSU. But they didn’t, and given the fragile psyche of the team, anything is possible Saturday.
14. Northwestern (2-2, 0-1)
Previous week: No. 14
Last game: Beat Ohio 35-6
Next: at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., BTN
The Wildcats’ chances hinge on being able to run the ball with Evan Hull, who broke several big runs against an overmatched Bobcat team. Frank Solich didn’t leave Ohio with many groceries in the cupboard, did he?
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH