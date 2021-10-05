Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 6

Next: Bye

Michael Penix got hurt again. He's a talented quarterback but has struggled to stay healthy. He'll have a week to get better though. If he can’t go, and Jack Tuttle has to fill in, IU may not have another win.

12. Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2)

Previous week: No. 10

Last game: Lost to Michigan 38-17

Next: at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Bury the Badgers at your own risk. They still play darn good defense, and the remaining schedule is much more manageable than playing Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan in a month. Wisconsin may have to win 14-10 — but it can win that way. For now it’s hanging out near the basement.

13. Illinois (2-4, 1-2)

Previous week: No. 12

Last game: Beat Charlotte 24-14

Next: vs. Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m, BTN

Chase Brown rumbled for 257 yards on 26 carries in the win. I like that guy. Good to see he finally got the full load at tailback after limited play in 2021.