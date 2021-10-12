Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 7

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week 7 of the 2021 season.
1. Iowa (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)
Previous week: No. 2
Last game: Beat Penn State 23-20
Next: vs. Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Thrilling stuff for the Hawkeyes, who now only have six Big Ten West divisional foes on the slate. Purdue has given Iowa problems though, winning three of the last four in the series. Iowa’s defense has become so good at takeaways — 20 in six games! — that it’ll take an elite offense to overcome it. Perhaps only one league team has that.
2. Michigan (6-0, 3-0)
Previous week: No. 4
Last game: Beat Nebraska 32-29
Next: Bye
A team can be measured by how it answers in the toughest environments. Michigan took a punch, gave a punch, took another and gave another. And it beat the Huskers on what amounted to a heady, effort play. It’s not Jim Harbaugh’s best team, but it appears to be his grittiest.
3. Ohio State (5-1, 3-0)
Previous week: No. 3
Last game: Beat Maryland 66-17
Next: Bye
OSU is that offense Iowa (or anyone else) doesn't want to face. The Buckeyes have hit the gas, and the highway is now open for winning out and making the College Football Playoff. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are the nation’s best 1-2 receiving punch, and Ohio State’s defense is quietly stopping the run well.
4. Penn State (5-1, 2-1)
Previous week: No. 1
Last game: Lost to Iowa 23-20
Next: Bye
Great football seasons are so fragile. Before Sean Clifford’s mid-game injury at Iowa, PSU was coasting to a No. 2 national ranking. After it, question marks galore. Ta’Quan Roberson, Clifford’s backup, finished 7 for 21 with two interceptions. Yes, it’s Iowa. But still.
5. Michigan State (6-0, 3-0)
Previous week: No. 5
Last game: Beat Rutgers 31-13
Next: at Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1
The Spartans put it on the Scarlet Knights after some early struggles and racked up 588 total yards. Kenneth Walker is now up to 913 rushing yards. He won’t get to 2,000 — not with Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State still on the slate — but he’s the Big Ten’s best by far.
6. Nebraska (3-4, 1-3)
Previous week: No. 6
Last game: Lost to Michigan 32-29
Next: at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2
The Huskers live in purgatory, the midpoint between the heavens of the top five teams and the increasingly hellish battles below. Nebraska is a handful of plays against MSU and UM from being in the nation's top 15. It’s really that close.
7. Minnesota (3-2, 1-1)
Previous week: No. 8
Last game: Bye
Next: vs. Nebraska, 11 a.m., ESPN2
The Gophers play three of their next four at home, but will be without top running backs Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts. Quarterback Tanner Morgan, stripped of some playmakers, has been very pedestrian with a 52.2% completion rate and just four touchdowns. Minnesota will have something planned for NU though.
8. Maryland (4-2, 1-2)
Previous week: No. 7
Last game: Lost to Ohio State 66-17
Next: Bye
The Terrapins need this bye. Their defense is starting to turn into what Maryland defenses tend to become in the Big Ten — beaten up and beaten down. The effort against Ohio State, especially in the second half, won’t beat many teams.
9. Purdue (3-2, 1-1)
Previous week: No. 10
Last game: Bye
Next: at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Big game in the Jeff Brohm tenure. Once a year his teams tend to punch up and stun an opponent — it happened against Iowa last year. This may be that game for the Boilermakers, who play much better defense than previous seasons.
10. Indiana (2-3, 0-2)
Previous week: No. 11
Last game: Bye
Next: vs. Michigan State, 11 a.m., FS1
Ready for the Jack Tuttle show? He’s the backup to Michael Penix, who strained his throwing shoulder two weeks ago in the shutout loss to Penn State. Coming off a bye week, IU may be an upset special playing at home. Sleepy crowd, MSU playing with house money — watch out.
11. Rutgers (3-3, 0-3)
Previous week: No. 9
Last game: Lost to Michigan State 31-13
Next: at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
When Nebraska beat Rutgers late last year, I saw an RU team that was smaller and weaker. Didn’t matter how hard the Scarlet Knights played. Rutgers is showing signs of considerable wear and tear, and four of the next five are on the road.
12. Wisconsin (2-3, 1-2)
Previous week: No. 12
Last game: Beat Illinois 24-0
Next: vs. Army, 7 p.m., BTN
The Badgers rushed for 391 yards on 61 carries, and played its expected, stingy defense. Now a bizarre game against a service academy in the middle of the season. Wisconsin scheduled like trash in 2021. An October night game against Army, which had a bye week to prepare and has a coach, Jeff Monken, who clearly wants to coach in the Big Ten.
13. Illinois (2-5, 1-3)
Previous week: No. 13
Last game: Lost to Wisconsin 24-0
Next: Bye
After totaling 93 yards against Wisconsin, Illinois could use a week off to think about its offense, which is pretty awful against Big Ten teams, unless the opponent is Nebraska.
14. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2)
Previous week: No. 14
Last game: Bye
Next: vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
Ryan Field probably fetches 20,000 fans this weekend. The Wildcats and Scarlet Knights will have to bring their own juice packs to the stadium.
