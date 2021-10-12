Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 7

The Spartans put it on the Scarlet Knights after some early struggles and racked up 588 total yards. Kenneth Walker is now up to 913 rushing yards. He won’t get to 2,000 — not with Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State still on the slate — but he’s the Big Ten’s best by far.

6. Nebraska (3-4, 1-3)

Previous week: No. 6

Last game: Lost to Michigan 32-29

Next: at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2

The Huskers live in purgatory, the midpoint between the heavens of the top five teams and the increasingly hellish battles below. Nebraska is a handful of plays against MSU and UM from being in the nation's top 15. It’s really that close.

7. Minnesota (3-2, 1-1)

Previous week: No. 8

Last game: Bye

Next: vs. Nebraska, 11 a.m., ESPN2