Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 8

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week 8 of the 2021 season.
* * *
1. Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten)
Previous week: No. 3
Last game: Bye
Next: at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., ABC
The Buckeyes move to the top while sitting on the sideline. Consider this a reset in what I think of OSU relative to the rest of the league. I anticipate Ohio State winning out and making the College Football Playoff again.
2. Michigan (6-0, 3-0)
Previous week: No. 2
Last game: Bye
Next: vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., FOX
The Wolverines got their bye week at a perfect time to heal up and keep tweaking an offense that will need a little more punch to beat the best teams left on the schedule.
3. Michigan State (7-0, 4-0)
Previous week: No. 5
Last game: Beat Indiana 20-15
Next: Bye
Mel Tucker is pretty shrewd to get his name out there for the suddenly open LSU job. MSU — with its best starting record since 2015 — can’t easily say no to whatever salary demands he might have, although the balance of power may shift if the Spartans lose a few down the stretch. They haven’t beaten an FBS team that currently has a winning record.
4. Iowa (6-1, 3-1)
Previous week: No. 1
Last game: Lost to Purdue 24-7
Next: Bye
The Hawkeyes finally played a game in which their defense and special teams couldn’t bail out the low-wattage offense. The rush attack — designed as much for ball control as explosiveness — needs a little more punch, and quarterback Spencer Petras needs to hit more long balls.
5. Penn State (5-1, 2-1)
Previous week: No. 4
Last game: Bye
Next: vs. Illinois, 11 a.m., ABC
The Nittany Lions are staring at one tough second half of the season if they don’t get quarterback Sean Clifford healthy. James Franklin may be considering that USC escape hatch as we speak.
6. Minnesota (4-2, 2-1)
Previous week: No. 7
Last game: Beat Nebraska 30-23
Next: vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Sure is nice to get two home games after a bye week, isn’t it? Still, kudos to P.J. Fleck for finding ways to win at Purdue and over Nebraska in back-to-back games, knowing he doesn’t have his most-talented team. He’s a self-promoter, but he wins tight games too.
7. Purdue (4-2, 2-1)
Previous week: No. 9
Last game: Beat Iowa 24-7
Next: vs. Wisconsin, 2 p.m., BTN
The Boilermakers have won four of five from Iowa. They’ve lost 14 straight to Wisconsin. Before I rank Purdue for winning the game that fits their style, let’s see Jeff Brohm’s crew win the game it never wins.
8. Maryland (4-2, 1-2)
Previous week: No. 8
Last game: Bye
Next: at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
The gap between Purdue and the Terps is wide at the moment. It could close quickly if Maryland heads up to Boat City and wins, and a bye week may help make that possible.
9. Nebraska (3-5, 1-4)
Previous week: No. 6
Last game: Lost to Minnesota 30-23
Next: Bye
What else can I do? Drop Nebraska behind Illinois for something that happened two months ago? Chances are the Huskers are better than Maryland, but they won’t get to prove it. NU didn’t roll easy dice with its Big Ten schedule. Perhaps Purdue, after a bye week, is the lone good break.
10. Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2)
Previous week: No. 12
Last game: Beat Army 20-14
Next: at Purdue, 2 p.m., BTN
After outlasting Army’s slow march, the Badgers get a chance to rev up their season at Purdue, a team that allowed 403, 385, 295 and 221 rushing yards in the last four games against Wisconsin. If UW tops 200, it wins.
11. Indiana (2-4, 0-3)
Previous week: No. 10
Last game: Lost to Michigan State 20-15
Next: vs. Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
The Hoosiers have scored 21 total points in three Big Ten games. Not ideal. I can be tough on Nebraska’s offense, but IU’s offense is truly awful and not likely to get much better against the Buckeyes.
12. Northwestern (3-3, 1-2)
Previous week: No. 14
Last game: Beat Rutgers 21-7
Next: at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
I’m surprised to see the Wildcats out of the cellar, but it goes to show: Never underestimate Pat Fitzgerald after a bye week, especially against a team that still doesn’t know how to win.
13. Illinois (2-5, 1-3)
Previous week: No. 13
Last game: Bye
Next: at Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC
The Illini have to figure out their offense. The defense, protected to some degree by the offense’s snail pace, has held up fairly well in preventing big plays and red-zone scores. In 28 trips inside the Illinois 20, opponents have scored just 14 touchdowns.
14. Rutgers (3-4, 0-4)
Previous week: No. 11
Last game: Lost to Northwestern 21-7
Next: Bye
Few teams have needed a bye week more. RU looked tired and small in Evanston, managing just 222 yards against a Northwestern defense that can at best be called “challenged.” The hard part of the schedule is over, but Rutgers heads into a break looking like the league's weakest team.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH