Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 8

Next: Bye

Mel Tucker is pretty shrewd to get his name out there for the suddenly open LSU job. MSU — with its best starting record since 2015 — can’t easily say no to whatever salary demands he might have, although the balance of power may shift if the Spartans lose a few down the stretch. They haven’t beaten an FBS team that currently has a winning record.

4. Iowa (6-1, 3-1)

Previous week: No. 1

Last game: Lost to Purdue 24-7

Next: Bye

The Hawkeyes finally played a game in which their defense and special teams couldn’t bail out the low-wattage offense. The rush attack — designed as much for ball control as explosiveness — needs a little more punch, and quarterback Spencer Petras needs to hit more long balls.

5. Penn State (5-1, 2-1)

Previous week: No. 4

Last game: Bye

Next: vs. Illinois, 11 a.m., ABC