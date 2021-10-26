Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 9

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week 9 of the 2021 season.
1. Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten)
Previous week: No. 1
Last game: Beat Indiana 54-7
Next: vs. Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
No. 1 in yards per game and points per game. That’ll do. The Buckeyes are rolling like a snowball downhill, and have to score as many points as possible each week to make their case for the College Football Playoff. The rest of the league is on alert. Penn State could lose by 40.
2. Michigan (7-0, 4-0)
Previous week: No. 2
Last game: Beat Northwestern 33-7
Next: at Michigan State, 11 a.m., FOX
Methodical, body-blow win over a game Wildcat defense. This is the oldest-school of Jim Harbaugh's teams and has only trailed for a few minutes all season — at Nebraska.
3. Michigan State (7-0, 4-0)
Previous week: No. 3
Last game: Bye
Next: vs. Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
Here’s the big one. Rarely have the Spartans and Wolverines met when they’re both in the AP top 10 — this is the first time since 1964.
4. Iowa (6-1, 3-1)
Previous week: No. 4
Last game: Bye
Next: at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN
The Badgers’ victory at Purdue means the Big Ten West horse race may come down to Saturday morning in Madison. Wisconsin’s defense looks rather unfriendly to a punchless Hawkeye attack.
5. Penn State (5-2, 2-2)
Previous week: No. 5
Last game: Lost 20-18 to Illinois
Next: at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
PSU’s bye week prep must have been fairly awful. The Nittany Lion offense appears to be back to square one, where Penn State found itself after a 0-5 start last season. Quarterback Sean Clifford returned but didn’t look healthy. After nine overtimes, this team looks like it’s on the ropes.
6. Minnesota (5-2, 3-1)
Previous week: No. 6
Last game: Beat Maryland 34-16
Next: at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Gophers went over 300 rushing yards easy as you please, with the third- and fourth-string guys both topping 100 yards. Minnesota has more running backs than a sports bar has appetizers.
7. Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2)
Previous week: No. 10
Last game: Beat Purdue 30-13
Next: vs. Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN
The Badgers finally played a game that looked two years ago with 290 rushing yards, six sacks and three interceptions. Purdue has a pretty potent passing attack. Iowa isn't potent at much of anything. Uh oh.
8. Purdue (4-3, 2-2)
Previous week: No. 7
Last game: Lost to Wisconsin 30-13
Next: at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
The Boilermaker offense had zero success against the Badgers, but when you post minus-13 rushing yards, how many games are you going to win? Purdue should be physically beat up after back-to-back games against Iowa and Wisconsin.
9. Illinois (3-5, 2-3)
Previous week: No. 13
Last game: Beat Penn State 20-18
Next: vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
Perhaps the most impressive two-point overtime win you’ll ever see. Illinois racked up 357 rushing yards on what I’d consider to be a stingy defense, on the road, a few days after coach Bret Bielema lit up his offensive line in a chat about recruiting. It’s Illinois’ second win over a top-10 team in three seasons. Win big games, get power rankings perks.
10. Nebraska (3-5, 1-4)
Previous week: No. 9
Last game: Bye
Next: vs. Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
That extra inch Nebraska craves sometimes seems like a mile — especially whenever one of NU’s return units is on the field.
11. Maryland (4-3, 1-3)
Previous week: No. 8
Last game: Lost to Minnesota 34-16
Next: vs. Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
The Terp defense held up well for the first half of the season. Watch for a big, big drop after allowing 451 yards and 37 minutes of possession to Minnesota. Maryland is averaging nearly seven penalties per game too, which may have prompted coach Mike Locksley to give a speech about pride after the game.
12. Northwestern (3-4, 1-3)
Previous week: No. 12
Last game: Lost to Michigan 33-7
Next: vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
If Pat Fitzgerald ever tires of watching his tough defense falter because the Wildcats’ punchless offense makes a bad dance partner, there may be an NFL job open on Lake Michigan.
13. Indiana (2-5, 0-4)
Previous week: No. 11
Last game: Lost to Ohio State 54-7
Next: at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
Among power-conference offenses, only Colorado and Vanderbilt are gaining fewer yards per game.
14. Rutgers (3-4, 0-4)
Previous week: No. 14
Last game: Bye
Next: at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
The Scarlet Knights spend a second straight week in the cellar. Perhaps they'll catch the Illini comfy after their nine-overtime win.
