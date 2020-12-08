Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Eight

Last week: Game against Northwestern canceled. This week: at Nebraska

Tip your cap to the Gophers for being willing to play at NU. They could pack this week in and prepare for Wisconsin next week in a crossover event. They’re willing to risk it.

10. Penn State (2-5)

Last week: Beat Rutgers 23-7. This week: vs. Michigan State

Quarterback Sean Clifford and Adrian Martinez should get a Zoom dinner in the offseason. Benched in the game against each other, and they’re back from it with wins in their pocket.

11. Rutgers (2-5)

Last week: Lost to Penn State 23-7. This week: at Maryland

Quietly, the Scarlet Knights have the No. 36 recruiting class in the nation. Greg Schiano has young talent coming.

12. Purdue (2-4)

Last week: Lost to Nebraska 37-27. This week: at Indiana

Hilarious and awkward moment in coach Jeff Brohm’s postgame presser after the NU loss: He starts rattling off names of players who opted out, a reporter cuts him off as if Brohm has finished, and Brohm says: “I’m not done.”

13. Michigan State (2-4)