Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Eight

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week Eight.
1. Ohio State (5-0)
Last week: Beat Michigan State 52-12. This week: vs. Michigan
The Buckeyes just need to keep winning. That’s it, that’s all. A playoff without the undefeated Buckeyes — just so Texas A&M can be plugged in there — would be roundly panned by fans and TV execs alike.
2. Indiana (6-1)
Last week: Beat Wisconsin 14-6. This week: vs. Purdue
Reporters received their All-Big Ten ballots on Monday. Tom Allen is the runaway winner for league coach of the year, and only Matt Campbell will keep him from winning the national award.
3. Northwestern (5-1)
Last week: Game against Minnesota canceled. This week: vs. Illinois
The Wildcats don’t have to win this week to play for the league title, but they’ve taken five straight from the Illini and seven of the past eight.
4. Iowa (5-2)
Last week: Beat Illinois 35-21. This week: vs. Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have hit their stride as they make a late push for a major bowl game. Iowa ranks second nationally in special teams efficiency, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
5. Wisconsin (2-2)
Last week: Lost to Indiana 14-6. This week: at Iowa
The Badgers haven’t had a losing season since 2001. It might happen in 2020. In the past two weeks, Wisconsin has given up 240 yards per game — and scored a total of 13 points.
6. Maryland (2-2)
Last week: Game against Michigan canceled. This week: vs. Rutgers
The Terrapins have confirmation of growth already. A win over the Scarlet Knights would put UM in bowl contention.
7. Illinois (2-4)
Last week: Lost to Iowa 35-21. This week: at Northwestern
The Illini heads the two-win brigade based on its victory over Nebraska and the current, depleted status of Minnesota, which isn’t the same team that beat the Illini a month ago.
8. Nebraska (2-4)
Last week: Beat Purdue 37-27. This week: vs. Minnesota
If Connor Culp hits two or three more field goals this weekend, he’ll have a real shot at making All-Big Ten. Which, after last year, would be a major feather in the cap of special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge.
9. Minnesota (2-3)
Last week: Game against Northwestern canceled. This week: at Nebraska
Tip your cap to the Gophers for being willing to play at NU. They could pack this week in and prepare for Wisconsin next week in a crossover event. They’re willing to risk it.
10. Penn State (2-5)
Last week: Beat Rutgers 23-7. This week: vs. Michigan State
Quarterback Sean Clifford and Adrian Martinez should get a Zoom dinner in the offseason. Benched in the game against each other, and they’re back from it with wins in their pocket.
11. Rutgers (2-5)
Last week: Lost to Penn State 23-7. This week: at Maryland
Quietly, the Scarlet Knights have the No. 36 recruiting class in the nation. Greg Schiano has young talent coming.
12. Purdue (2-4)
Last week: Lost to Nebraska 37-27. This week: at Indiana
Hilarious and awkward moment in coach Jeff Brohm’s postgame presser after the NU loss: He starts rattling off names of players who opted out, a reporter cuts him off as if Brohm has finished, and Brohm says: “I’m not done.”
13. Michigan State (2-4)
Last week: Lost to Ohio State 52-12. This week: at Penn State
Mel Tucker and Co. will make some recruiting moves in the next week. MSU could be an opponent for Nebraska during the crossover week.
14. Michigan (2-4)
Last week: Game against Maryland canceled. This week: at Ohio State
Some fun up there in Ann Arbor. A team dragged down by COVID, with a coach who’s basically coming to the end of his contract during the week of the big rivalry game. Yay!
