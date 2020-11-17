Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Five

The Terrapins canceled a game with eight players testing positive with COVID-19. That either means Maryland is getting more cases this week, and fixing to cancel again, or gained a bye week through “abundant caution.” My sense? It’s the former, not the latter.

8. Nebraska (1-2)

Last week: Beat Penn State 30-23. This week: vs. Illinois, 11 a.m., FS1

The Huskers could be a roller coaster team in these ratings. When you go as young as NU is on offense, you won’t be sure what you get week to week. Right now, the quarterback play is mediocre, and needs to improve.

9. Penn State (0-4)

Last week: Lost to Nebraska 30-23. This week: vs. Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN

How did Penn State end up in front of five teams with wins? Simple — its second half at NU, when, instead of curling up in a ball and quitting, it fought with a backup quarterback and good line play. PSU will win its last four — or three of them. Watch.

10. Michigan (1-3)

Last week: Lost to Wisconsin 49-11. This week: at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., BTN