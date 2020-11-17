Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Five

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week Five.
1. Ohio State (3-0)
Last week: Game against Maryland canceled. This week: vs. Indiana, 11 a.m., Fox
The Buckeyes get the happiest, hope-filled Hoosier team in three decades. Look for Ohio State to go for a quick knockout with big plays. Can IU stand that heat?
2. Wisconsin (2-0)
Last week: Beat Michigan 49-11. This week: at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., ABC
The Badgers bulldozed the Wolverines like they didn’t take even a day off for COVID-19, much less two weeks. The defense appears even better than the usual UW bunch thanks to a healthy, and hellish-to-handle defensive line. Look out for these guys.
3. Northwestern (4-0)
Last week: Beat Purdue 27-20. This week: at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Man, the Wildcats are tough. Wildcat tough! Teams are throwing an average of 44 passes against Northwestern per game! And completing only 24. Northwestern has now beaten three two-win teams, plus a Nebraska team that analytics like more than football writers. I wish we’d get to see Northwestern and Indiana play now. We won’t — until Dec. 19.
4. Indiana (4-0)
Last week: Beat Michigan State 24-0. This week: at Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox
IU is a great story with a likable coach and an even more likable quarterback. But the Hoosiers have played teams with a combined 3-13 record. Two of them, Michigan and Michigan State, are aggressively awful in recent weeks. Northwestern’s résumé is better.
5. Iowa (2-2)
Last week: Beat Minnesota 35-7. This week: at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Kirk Ferentz — who may very well be in his final season — is ticked now. The leave-the-timeouts-take-the-Floyd stunt Iowa pulled in the Twin Cities speak of a program fixing to go on a final run its own way. Get past Penn State — which will play hard with new quarterback Will Levis — and Nebraska may be in for it.
6. Purdue (2-1)
Last week: Lost to Northwestern 27-20. This week: at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Bob Diaco’s doing his thing at Purdue. The Boilermakers are giving up 408 yards per game — a lot — but, in 17 red zone trips made by opponents, they’ve scored seven touchdowns. Tricky game on a short week in the Twin Cities.
7. Maryland (2-1)
Last week: Game with Ohio State canceled. This week: vs. Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN
The Terrapins canceled a game with eight players testing positive with COVID-19. That either means Maryland is getting more cases this week, and fixing to cancel again, or gained a bye week through “abundant caution.” My sense? It’s the former, not the latter.
8. Nebraska (1-2)
Last week: Beat Penn State 30-23. This week: vs. Illinois, 11 a.m., FS1
The Huskers could be a roller coaster team in these ratings. When you go as young as NU is on offense, you won’t be sure what you get week to week. Right now, the quarterback play is mediocre, and needs to improve.
9. Penn State (0-4)
Last week: Lost to Nebraska 30-23. This week: vs. Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN
How did Penn State end up in front of five teams with wins? Simple — its second half at NU, when, instead of curling up in a ball and quitting, it fought with a backup quarterback and good line play. PSU will win its last four — or three of them. Watch.
10. Michigan (1-3)
Last week: Lost to Wisconsin 49-11. This week: at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., BTN
I said Michigan was closer than it appeared. I was wrong. The lack of want-to in stopping the run — not bad scheme, not panic, sheer lack of effort — reminded me of Nebraska’s 2007 defense. Jim Harbaugh appears to have lost his touch.
11. Minnesota (1-3)
Last week: Lost to Iowa 35-7. This week: vs. Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Quarterback Tanner Morgan has come back down to earth, completing 57.5% of his passes this season with four touchdowns and four interceptions. When you don’t get South Dakota State and Georgia Southern to warm up on, things take their toll.
12. Illinois (1-3)
Last week: Beat Rutgers 23-20. This week: at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1
The Illini played their fourth quarterback of the season in Isaiah Williams, who came off COVID-19 contact tracing to deliver the Illini a win on the road. This week, Illinois gets back Brandon Peters. What will Lovie Smith do? Play both, perhaps. Or three guys. Or four!
13. Rutgers (1-3)
Last week: Lost 23-20 to Illinois. This week: vs. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
In 2016, Rutgers lost 78-0 to Michigan. It was scandalous, relentless and rude. You can bet Rutgers coach Greg Schiano — who was Ohio State’s defensive coordinator at the time — remembers.
14. Michigan State (1-3)
Last week: Lost to Indiana 24-0. This week: at Maryland, 11 a.m. BTN
Fourteen turnovers in four games. Well, three games. Michigan State didn’t commit a turnover at Michigan. But it had four against Indiana.
