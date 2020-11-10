Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Four

8. Michigan (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Indiana 38-21. This week: vs. Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., ABC

The Wolverines are closer, I think, than things appear. It’s a young team tweaking its defense — where cornerbacks are getting roasted deep — and trying to stabilize its offense. Michigan ranks last in the league in penalty yards per game, and it’s costly.

9. Nebraska (0-2)

Last week: Lost 21-13 at Northwestern. This week: vs. Penn State, 11 a.m., FS1

For all the teeth-gnashing that has occurred since Saturday’s setback, the Huskers remained at No. 9 in my standings. The defense is trending up, and there are few buttons still left for the offense to push.

10. Penn State (0-3)

Last week: Lost to Maryland 35-19. This week: at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1

The Nittany Lions are averaging 3.37 yards per carry this season. That ranks tenth in the Big Ten and is fewer yards per carry than Penn State gives up. Rare occurrence in Happy Valley, where defense is often king.

11. Minnesota (1-2)

Last week: Beat Illinois 41-14. This week: vs. Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1