Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Four

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week Four.
* * *
1. Ohio State (3-0)
Last week: Beat Rutgers 49-27. This week: at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
What if I told you the toughest game the Buckeyes have had so far this season will be on Saturday, against the Terrapins? OSU has to tighten up its play in the second half. Can’t get complacent.
2. Wisconsin (1-0)
Last week: Game canceled. This week: at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
The Badgers had a two-week layoff due to COVID-19 cases and didn’t move an inch. I guess it tells you something about what I think of the rest of the league. If Wisconsin whips Michigan on Saturday, it may stay at No. 2 a good long while.
3. Indiana (3-0)
Last week: Beat Michigan 38-21. This week: at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ABC
The Hoosiers are +6 in turnover margin, which has played a huge factor in their quick start. The offense, candidly, hasn’t been great. IU can’t run the ball at all. But it plays sound defense and doesn’t give up too many big plays. It’s working.
4. Northwestern (3-0)
Last week: Beat Nebraska 21-13. This week: at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Outside of its linebackers — the Big Ten’s best trio — Northwestern isn’t a particularly overwhelming team with its personnel. Pat Fitzgerald has built a nice culture that prevents big plays and lets average-to-poor opponents beat themselves. Some years, like this one, that works.
5. Purdue (2-0)
Last week: Game canceled. This week: vs. Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN
If Purdue can protect its quarterback and stop the run, it wins this game. Northwestern’s secondary isn’t skilled enough to hang with the Boilermakers’ receivers for 60 minutes.
6. Maryland (2-1)
Last week: Beat Penn State 35-19. This week: vs. Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
One of the stunning results of the past decade in Big Ten football occurred Saturday. It’s like Maryland and Penn State switched uniforms for an afternoon.
7. Iowa (1-2)
Last week: Beat Michigan State 49-7. This week: at Minnesota, 6 p.m, FS1
Hello, Charlie Jones. Who’s he? A Buffalo transfer who had 105 punt return yards on Saturday and two carries for 38 yards. It’d be neat to see one of Nebraska’s transfer receivers do something like that.
8. Michigan (1-2)
Last week: Lost to Indiana 38-21. This week: vs. Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., ABC
The Wolverines are closer, I think, than things appear. It’s a young team tweaking its defense — where cornerbacks are getting roasted deep — and trying to stabilize its offense. Michigan ranks last in the league in penalty yards per game, and it’s costly.
9. Nebraska (0-2)
Last week: Lost 21-13 at Northwestern. This week: vs. Penn State, 11 a.m., FS1
For all the teeth-gnashing that has occurred since Saturday’s setback, the Huskers remained at No. 9 in my standings. The defense is trending up, and there are few buttons still left for the offense to push.
10. Penn State (0-3)
Last week: Lost to Maryland 35-19. This week: at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1
The Nittany Lions are averaging 3.37 yards per carry this season. That ranks tenth in the Big Ten and is fewer yards per carry than Penn State gives up. Rare occurrence in Happy Valley, where defense is often king.
11. Minnesota (1-2)
Last week: Beat Illinois 41-14. This week: vs. Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1
Gopher running back Mohamed Ibrahim leads the nation in carries per game (32.33) and yards per game (190.33). I’m going to guess both come down a bit against the Hawkeyes.
12. Rutgers (1-2)
Last week: Lost 49-27 to Ohio State. This week: vs. Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
The Scarlet Knights ranked last in the league in offensive yards per game in 2016-2019, and are currently in last now, as well.
13. Michigan State (1-2)
Last week: Lost to Iowa 49-7. This week: vs. Indiana, 11 a.m., ABC
Sparty went back to being the Sparty we all expected to see against Michigan. No rivalry games left on the schedule for Mel Tucker.
14. Illinois (0-2)
Last week: Lost to Minnesota 41-14. This week: at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
Illinois is apparently stuck with fourth-string quarterback Coran Taylor, who, in two games, has 82 total attempts for 5.65 yards per attempt.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.