Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Nine

What a finish for the Hawkeyes, winning six straight and beating all three trophy game rivals. Does Kirk Ferentz sail on out after this season? He certainly doesn’t have to now.

5. Wisconsin (2-3)

Last week: Lost to Iowa 28-7. This week: vs. Minnesota

After the top four, you can basically stir the rest of the teams up in a pot. The Badgers are nothing special because of a hideous (and banged up) offense, but they’ve also played three of the top four teams in the past month.

6. Maryland (2-3)

Last week: Lost to Rutgers 27-24. This week: vs. Michigan State

The Terps could have clinched a bowl game with a win over Rutgers, but now they’re playing for one for sure. Beat the Spartans, and go somewhere warmer than College Park, Maryland, on Saturday night.

7. Minnesota (3-3)

Last week: Beat Minnesota 24-17. This week: at Wisconsin

The Gophers went into Lincoln down a boatload of players and rowed back to Minneapolis with the win. Coach PJ Fleck likes to recruit in Omaha. You’d better believe a win like this helps the cause.

8. Penn State (3-5)