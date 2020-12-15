Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Nine

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week Nine.
* * *
1. Ohio State (5-0)
Last week: Game canceled against Michigan. This week: vs. Northwestern, Big Ten championship
The Buckeyes are still here, still undefeated, and needing just one good half to put a good-not-great Wildcat team away. And then it’s on to the College Football Playoff.
2. Indiana (6-1)
Last week: Game canceled against Purdue This week: vs. Purdue (canceled)
Old Oaken Bucket, Part 2. Why IU would want to play this game, given that it has zero to gain by playing it, boils down to sheer pride. Don’t count on it happening.
3. Northwestern (6-1)
Last week: Beat Illinois 28-10. This week: vs. Ohio State, Big Ten championship
The Wildcats could go from their worst season in two decades to their best with one perfect morning in Indianapolis. Northwestern better get ready to force three or four turnovers, too.
4. Iowa (6-2)
Last week: Beat Wisconsin 28-7. This week: vs. Michigan
What a finish for the Hawkeyes, winning six straight and beating all three trophy game rivals. Does Kirk Ferentz sail on out after this season? He certainly doesn’t have to now.
5. Wisconsin (2-3)
Last week: Lost to Iowa 28-7. This week: vs. Minnesota
After the top four, you can basically stir the rest of the teams up in a pot. The Badgers are nothing special because of a hideous (and banged up) offense, but they’ve also played three of the top four teams in the past month.
6. Maryland (2-3)
Last week: Lost to Rutgers 27-24. This week: vs. Michigan State
The Terps could have clinched a bowl game with a win over Rutgers, but now they’re playing for one for sure. Beat the Spartans, and go somewhere warmer than College Park, Maryland, on Saturday night.
7. Minnesota (3-3)
Last week: Beat Minnesota 24-17. This week: at Wisconsin
The Gophers went into Lincoln down a boatload of players and rowed back to Minneapolis with the win. Coach PJ Fleck likes to recruit in Omaha. You’d better believe a win like this helps the cause.
8. Penn State (3-5)
Last week: Beat Michigan State 39-24. This week: vs. Illinois
Two of the Big Ten’s best freshmen — running back Keyvone Lee and receiver Parker Washington — play in Happy Valley. Kudos to coach James Franklin for getting his young guys on the field.
9. Rutgers (3-5)
Last week: Beat Maryland 27-24. This week: vs. Nebraska
The Scarlet Knights may want to stay home for the holidays — they haven’t missed a game — but, if they beat Nebraska, every small Big Ten bowl is going want a piece of the action. So is ESPN, which would love to sell Rutgers.
10. Illinois (2-5)
Last week: Lost to Northwestern 28-10. This week: at Penn State
The Illini fired Lovie Smith in a pandemic year — in part because the buyout clause was pretty good — but Athletic Director Josh Whitman must know who he wants to hire, and must believe, too, that guy can recruit the state of Illinois. Smith couldn’t. Or wouldn’t.
11. Nebraska (2-5)
Last week: Lost to Minnesota 24-17. This week: at Rutgers
A long, tough offseason evaluation awaits the Huskers, who may still play two more games — RU on Friday, and a bowl game. NU is ranked behind a team that fired its coach, for goodness sakes, and it could still entertain a bowl game.
12. Purdue (2-4)
Last week: Game vs. Indiana canceled. This week: at Indiana (canceled)
It’s hard to say when big change is coming at Nebraska — coach Scott Frost is loyal — but you can bet on it in West Lafayette. Jeff Brohm is serious and impatient. Purdue doesn’t have a bunch of money to buy guys out, but the Boilermakers have to get more disciplined.
13. Michigan State (2-5)
Last week: Lost to Penn State 39-24. This week: at Maryland
The Spartans have quarterback questions to sort out in the offseason. Freshman backup Payton Thorne has played roughly as well as junior starter Rocky Lombardi.
14. Michigan (2-4)
Last week: Game vs. Ohio State canceled. This week: at Iowa
Michigan got jobbed a little bit in its crossover game. Why is Michigan State getting Maryland when it beat Michigan? Why is Rutgers getting Nebraska despite having one more win than Michigan?
