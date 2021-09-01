Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week One

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week One of the 2021 season.
* * *
1. Ohio State
Next Game: at Minnesota, Thursday
The Buckeyes play really well with house money in these “opening night” types of games.
2. Penn State
Next game: at Wisconsin, Saturday
Good Penn State teams run the heck out of the ball. The Nittany Lions may not have Saquon Barkley — but they have a lot of the other good stuff.
3. Wisconsin
Next game: vs. Penn State, Saturday
Most interesting Big Ten game of the weekend for me. A shame it kicks off at the same time Nebraska plays Fordham.
4. Indiana
Next Game: at Iowa, Saturday
IU hasn’t had a season opener quite like this in some time. The Hoosiers are ranked, so are the Hawkeyes, and the game is on ... Big Ten Network? Yep. That’s what happens when you’re opposite Alabama vs. Miami.
5. Iowa
Next game: vs. Indiana, Saturday
The Hawkeyes have their hands very full with the Hoosiers, whose defense could make Iowa’s offensive line look more like a patchwork quilt.
6. Minnesota
Next game: vs. Ohio State, Thursday
Excellent Big Ten showcase game to kick off the weekend with a full-ish house in Minneapolis. Minnesota is experienced enough to put an interesting scare into the Buckeyes.
7. Northwestern
Next game: vs. Michigan State, Friday
Northwestern is a three-point favorite over the Spartans. Tells you something.
8. Michigan
Next game: vs. Western Michigan, Saturday
Cade McNamara is Michigan's starting quarterback, which is interesting since he may be the least talented guy in the room. If Jim Harbaugh is picking him, maybe intangibles are a big deal for this team.
9. Maryland
Next game: vs. West Virginia, Saturday
“When we as coaches have to lead, and we have to police and we have to push, you usually can get some good play out of your team,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said last month according to the Baltimore Sun. “But when it’s player-driven, that’s when you know you have a chance to be great.”
10. Illinois (1-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten)
Last game: Beat Nebraska 30-22
Next game: vs. Texas-San Antonio, Saturday
The Illini have a head coach with a style of play and a solid staff he cobbled together from multiple programs. Bret Bielema — known as Coach B among his players — is a terrific addition to a league he knows better than almost anyone.
11. Rutgers
Next game: vs. Temple, Thursday
RU is a two-touchdown favorite over the Owls. Just two years ago that line would have been reversed.
12. Purdue
Next Game: vs. Oregon State, Saturday
Jack Plummer’s back as the starter, but coach Jeff Brohm may play two guys at quarterback. Or three. Or seven. A must-win for Purdue — which has a nasty nonconference schedule — if it wants to make a bowl.
13. Michigan State
Next game: vs. Northwestern, Friday
Mel Tucker’s Spartans have a real shot at upsetting a Northwestern team that usually takes all of September to find its footing.
14. Nebraska (0-1, 0-1)
Last game: Lost 30-22 to Illinois
Next game: vs. Fordham, Saturday
The Huskers belong in the cellar until they stop beating themselves. They may be here awhile, or maybe the pressure is off until the Sept. 25 game at Michigan State. How many fans will be inside Memorial Stadium?
