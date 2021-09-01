Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week One

5. Iowa

Next game: vs. Indiana, Saturday

The Hawkeyes have their hands very full with the Hoosiers, whose defense could make Iowa’s offensive line look more like a patchwork quilt.

6. Minnesota

Next game: vs. Ohio State, Thursday

Excellent Big Ten showcase game to kick off the weekend with a full-ish house in Minneapolis. Minnesota is experienced enough to put an interesting scare into the Buckeyes.

7. Northwestern

Next game: vs. Michigan State, Friday

Northwestern is a three-point favorite over the Spartans. Tells you something.

8. Michigan

Next game: vs. Western Michigan, Saturday

Cade McNamara is Michigan's starting quarterback, which is interesting since he may be the least talented guy in the room. If Jim Harbaugh is picking him, maybe intangibles are a big deal for this team.

9. Maryland

Next game: vs. West Virginia, Saturday