 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week One
5 comments
topical
COMMENTARY

Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week One

Check out how Sam McKewon ranks the Big Ten teams heading into Week 1 of the college football season.

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week One of the 2021 season. 

* * *

1. Ohio State

Next Game: at Minnesota, Thursday

The Buckeyes play really well with house money in these “opening night” types of games.  

2. Penn State

Next game: at Wisconsin, Saturday

Good Penn State teams run the heck out of the ball. The Nittany Lions may not have Saquon Barkley — but they have a lot of the other good stuff.   

3. Wisconsin

Next game: vs. Penn State, Saturday

Most interesting Big Ten game of the weekend for me. A shame it kicks off at the same time Nebraska plays Fordham. 

4. Indiana

Next Game: at Iowa, Saturday

IU hasn’t had a season opener quite like this in some time. The Hoosiers are ranked, so are the Hawkeyes, and the game is on ... Big Ten Network? Yep. That’s what happens when you’re opposite Alabama vs. Miami. 

5. Iowa

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Next game: vs. Indiana, Saturday

The Hawkeyes have their hands very full with the Hoosiers, whose defense could make Iowa’s offensive line look more like a patchwork quilt.  

6. Minnesota

Next game: vs. Ohio State, Thursday

Excellent Big Ten showcase game to kick off the weekend with a full-ish house in Minneapolis. Minnesota is experienced enough to put an interesting scare into the Buckeyes.  

7. Northwestern

Next game: vs. Michigan State, Friday

Northwestern is a three-point favorite over the Spartans. Tells you something. 

8. Michigan

Next game: vs. Western Michigan, Saturday

Cade McNamara is Michigan's starting quarterback, which is interesting since he may be the least talented guy in the room. If Jim Harbaugh is picking him, maybe intangibles are a big deal for this team.

9. Maryland

Next game: vs. West Virginia, Saturday

“When we as coaches have to lead, and we have to police and we have to push, you usually can get some good play out of your team,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said last month according to the Baltimore Sun. “But when it’s player-driven, that’s when you know you have a chance to be great.” 

10. Illinois (1-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Beat Nebraska 30-22

Next game: vs. Texas-San Antonio, Saturday

The Illini have a head coach with a style of play and a solid staff he cobbled together from multiple programs. Bret Bielema — known as Coach B among his players — is a terrific addition to a league he knows better than almost anyone. 

11. Rutgers

Next game: vs. Temple, Thursday

RU is a two-touchdown favorite over the Owls. Just two years ago that line would have been reversed.  

12. Purdue

Next Game: vs. Oregon State, Saturday

Jack Plummer’s back as the starter, but coach Jeff Brohm may play two guys at quarterback. Or three. Or seven. A must-win for Purdue — which has a nasty nonconference schedule — if it wants to make a bowl. 

13. Michigan State

Next game: vs. Northwestern, Friday

Mel Tucker’s Spartans have a real shot at upsetting a Northwestern team that usually takes all of September to find its footing.

14. Nebraska (0-1, 0-1)

Last game: Lost 30-22 to Illinois

Next game: vs. Fordham, Saturday

The Huskers belong in the cellar until they stop beating themselves. They may be here awhile, or maybe the pressure is off until the Sept. 25 game at Michigan State. How many fans will be inside Memorial Stadium?

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

5 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert