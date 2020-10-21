Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week One

6. Iowa

This week: at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., BTN

The Hawkeyes have been rocked again by allegations of racial discrimination, this time in the form of a $20 million lawsuit brought by former players.

7. Indiana

This week: vs. Penn State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

IU isn’t going to win the Big Ten East, but a 6-2 regular season isn’t out of the question, especially if the Hoosiers upset the Nittany Lions.

8. Purdue

This week: vs. Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN

The Boilermakers have three quarterbacks who could start, and may play two. More to the point: They have Rondale Moore back.

9. Nebraska

This week: at Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox

NU gets a brutal draw to open the season. Don’t take too much from it. The Huskers’ offense should hum pretty well this season.

10. Northwestern

This week: vs. Maryland, 6:30 p.m., BTN