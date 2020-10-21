Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week One

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week One of the season.
1. Ohio State
This week: vs. Nebraska, 11 a.m., Fox
The Buckeyes believe they have a College Football Playoff team and Heisman Trophy quarterback. They won’t show much mercy in an eight-game slate, but NU might get a little.
2. Penn State
This week: at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., FS1
James Franklin will have his team ready for the trip to Bloomington. His defense will have its hands full, though.
3. Wisconsin
This week: vs. Illinois, 7 p.m. Friday, BTN
The Badgers’ offense has to be good around redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz.
4. Minnesota
This week: vs. Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ABC
The media are all-in on P.J. Fleck as “College GameDay” visits Minneapolis on Saturday. We’ll see.
5. Michigan
This week: at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Jim Harbaugh is taking quite a bit of heat from the media to start 2020. C’mon, people. It’s a pandemic.
6. Iowa
This week: at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Hawkeyes have been rocked again by allegations of racial discrimination, this time in the form of a $20 million lawsuit brought by former players.
7. Indiana
This week: vs. Penn State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
IU isn’t going to win the Big Ten East, but a 6-2 regular season isn’t out of the question, especially if the Hoosiers upset the Nittany Lions.
8. Purdue
This week: vs. Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Boilermakers have three quarterbacks who could start, and may play two. More to the point: They have Rondale Moore back.
9. Nebraska
This week: at Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox
NU gets a brutal draw to open the season. Don’t take too much from it. The Huskers’ offense should hum pretty well this season.
10. Northwestern
This week: vs. Maryland, 6:30 p.m., BTN
The Wildcats’ four COVID-19 opt-outs hurt them. And while Northwestern has a new, solid starting quarterback in Peyton Ramsey, he’s not throwing to Indiana’s receivers and tight ends anymore.
11. Illinois
This week: at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Friday, BTN
The Illini have flown under the radar all offseason. If they’re the weakest Big Ten West team, it won’t be by much.
12. Michigan State
This week: vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
Mark Dantonio’s style had clearly grown stale in East Lansing. Mel Tucker will loosen up a tightly wound team, but the quarterback Sparty needs may not be in the building.
13. Rutgers
This week: at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN
The rebuild begins under Greg Schiano. It’ll take a few years, but the Scarlet Knights will get bigger and more physical as time progresses.
14. Maryland
This week: at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN
The Terps are probably a year away. Lots of young talent — emphasis on young — that needs shaping from Mike Locksley. This season could be a little rough.
