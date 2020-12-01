Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Seven

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week Seven.
1. Ohio State (4-0) (Last week 1)
Last week: Game against Illinois canceled
This week: at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ABC
A late-in-the-week cancellation due to rising COVID numbers puts the Buckeyes in jeopardy of missing another game this week. If OSU doesn't play six games, the East champ essentially becomes Indiana.
2. Indiana (5-1) (3)
Last week: Beat Maryland 27-11
This week: at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC
IU’s defense stood tall in those please-not-again camo uniforms, but quarterback Michael Penix, who’s been hurt often in his career, will be out for the rest of the season with a lower-leg injury. There is no Peyton Ramsey to back him up this time.
3. Northwestern (5-1) (2)
Last week: Lost to Michigan State 29-20
This week: Game against Minnesota canceled
The chances of Northwestern playing this week hinge on whether any other games are canceled, since Minnesota has too many COVID cases to play. If the Wildcats don't play, they would effectively lock down the Big Ten West title. The loss to Sparty was surprising, but not stunning. Northwestern loses to bad teams all the time. Akron in 2018. Illinois State in 2016. A 3-9 Army team in 2011. All the time.
4. Wisconsin (2-1) (4)
Last week: Game against Minnesota canceled
This week: vs. Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ABC
The Badgers could still win the West if a rash of cancellations hits every team but its own, and Northwestern loses again. You have to think the Big Ten would like the Badgers to beat Indiana in case Ohio State has to be paired against UW in that little playoff week.
5. Iowa (4-2) (5)
Last week: Beat Nebraska 26-20
This week: at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., FS1
The Hawkeyes outscored the Huskers 13-0 over the final 1½ quarters. Tip your cap to Iowa finishing strong. It does appear the two programs are pretty tight in terms of talent and toughness, though.
6. Maryland (2-2) (6)
Last week: Lost to Indiana 27-11
This week: at Michigan, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Playing with a clearly COVID-depleted roster, Maryland held its own with a top-15 team for three quarters. Mike Locksley’s squad is still a year or two away in terms of development, but the talent is there.
7. Purdue (2-3) (7)
Last week: Lost to Rutgers 37-30
This week: vs. Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN
From here to the end of the rankings, it’s a massive jumble of teams. The Boilermakers lost but didn’t move from this spot, given the way Purdue lost — late kickoff return and interception — and what I think of the team’s general strength.
8. Minnesota (2-3) (8)
Last week: Game against Wisconsin canceled
This week: Game against Northwestern canceled
The Gophers were up to 47 cases (21 players, 26 staff) by Monday, causing the cancellation of a second straight game. It's not clear whether the Gophers will have the numbers to play any more games this season.
9. Illinois (2-3) (10)
Last week: Game against Ohio State canceled
This week: vs. Iowa, 2:30 p.m., FS1
The Illini will challenge the Hawkeyes quite a bit. Fresh team against one that hasn’t missed a game yet, and the stadium is a wind tunnel. The line is 12 and seems high.
10. Rutgers (2-4) (11)
Last week: Beat Purdue 37-30
This week: vs. Penn State, 11 a.m., FS1
The Scarlet Knights won with two backup quarterbacks and a nice kickoff return from former Wisconsin kick returner Aaron Cruickshank. Even if RU notches just two wins this year, it feels like progress in Piscataway.
11. Michigan State (2-3) (13)
Last week: Beat Northwestern 29-20
This week: vs. Ohio State, 11 a.m., ABC
Credit to Mel Tucker, who has twice had his team ready to play and pull off surprising upsets. MSU is not very good, but Tucker knows the team’s strengths (deep passing and run defense), plays to those, and squeezed out victories in a lost year.
12. Nebraska (1-4) (12)
Last week: Lost to Iowa 26-20
This week: at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
NU played its best game of the year and fell short because of chronic weaknesses in the offense and special teams. The Huskers have to guard against a letdown against Purdue, which is probably a tougher matchup for the Huskers than Iowa.
13. Penn State (1-5) (14)
Last week: Beat Michigan 27-17
This week: at Rutgers, 11 a.m., FS1
Credit PSU for not quitting on the season. The run game has revved up and now averages 158 yards per game. Like Nebraska decided it couldn’t quit Adrian Martinez, PSU is back to Sean Clifford.
14. Michigan (2-4) (9)
Last week: Lost to Penn State 27-17
This week: vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
New starting quarterback Cade McNamara got hurt early, which derailed any progress Michigan’s offense had been making. The shine is well off Don Brown’s defense, which gives up 434 yards and 34.5 points per game.
