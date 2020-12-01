Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Seven

This week: vs. Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN

From here to the end of the rankings, it’s a massive jumble of teams. The Boilermakers lost but didn’t move from this spot, given the way Purdue lost — late kickoff return and interception — and what I think of the team’s general strength.

8. Minnesota (2-3) (8)

Last week: Game against Wisconsin canceled

This week: Game against Northwestern canceled

The Gophers were up to 47 cases (21 players, 26 staff) by Monday, causing the cancellation of a second straight game. It's not clear whether the Gophers will have the numbers to play any more games this season.

9. Illinois (2-3) (10)

Last week: Game against Ohio State canceled

This week: vs. Iowa, 2:30 p.m., FS1

The Illini will challenge the Hawkeyes quite a bit. Fresh team against one that hasn’t missed a game yet, and the stadium is a wind tunnel. The line is 12 and seems high.

10. Rutgers (2-4) (11)

Last week: Beat Purdue 37-30

This week: vs. Penn State, 11 a.m., FS1