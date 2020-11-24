Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Six

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week Six.
1. Ohio State (4-0) (Last week 1)
Last week Beat Indiana 42-35
This week at Illinois, 11 a.m., FS1
Whew! The Buckeyes went up 35-7 and got complacent, just barely holding off a pesky Indiana team that hit a ton of big passing plays. Expect future opponents to go to school on that film.
2. Northwestern (5-0) (3)
Last week Beat Wisconsin 17-7
This week at Michigan State, 230 p.m., ESPN2
Pat Fitzgerald and Co. are darlings now, and they’ve earned it with tough, gritty play. Remember when Husker fans were quietly suggesting Northwestern was one of those teams that didn’t want to play back in September. September doesn’t matter anymore, baby.
3. Indiana (4-1) (4)
Last week Lost to Ohio State 42-35
This week vs. Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Quite the fight from IU, which nearly caught a lazy Ohio State at the tape. Can the Hoosiers guard against the letdown? The big-ticket games are done. From here, it’s Maryland, Wisconsin and Purdue. Don’t assume this is a 7-1 team.
4. Wisconsin (2-1) (2)
Last week Lost to Northwestern 17-7
This week vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m., BTN
The Wildcats’ defense is kryptonite against the Badgers’ offense. Five turnovers? Sounds like the 2014 game, when Wisconsin’s super-star offense couldn’t do a dang thing in Evanston.
5. Iowa (3-2) (5)
Last week Beat Penn State 41-21
This week vs. Nebraska, noon Friday, FOX
It’s still hard to tell if this is Kirk Ferentz’s farewell tour or not. I do think he relishes beating Nebraska more than just about any team not named Minnesota, so the Hawkeyes will be loaded for bear on Black Friday, with an improved run game and fired-up defensive line.
6. Maryland (2-1) (7)
Last week vs. Michigan State canceled
This week at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN2
The Terrapins moved up in the rankings by not playing at all. We’ll see if the COVID cases there have drawn down enough to play Saturday.
7. Purdue (2-2) (6)
Last week Lost to Minnesota 34-31
This week vs. Rutgers, 3 p.m., FS1
Jobbed so thoroughly on an offensive pass interference call at Minnesota that one sports book paid back anyone who put money on the Boilermakers. Rondale Moore is back and healthy, and Purdue has to like the last three on the schedule.
8. Minnesota (2-3) (11)
Last week Beat Purdue 34-31
This week at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., BTN
The Golden Gophers played despite missing roughly as many players (20) as Wisconsin was when it canceled a game against Nebraska. Kudos to PJ Fleck for powering through. It may be dicey this week to play the rival Badgers.
9. Michigan (2-3) (10)
Last week Beat Rutgers 48-42
This week vs. Penn State, 11 a.m, ABC
The Wolverines showed admirable fight in a comeback win at Rutgers, especially when backup quarterback Cade McNamara was given the chance to show how Michigan’s offense is actually run, compared to Joe Milton, who throws the ball deep whether he should or not.
10. Illinois (2-3) (12)
Last week Beat Nebraska 41-23
This week vs. Ohio State, 11 a.m., FS1
Good for the Illini, which played much closer to 1% and dominated the Huskers from start to finish. Lovie Smith should survive this year — what reason is there to move on in a pandemic? — setting up a crucial 2021.
11. Rutgers (1-4) (13)
Last week Lost to Michigan 48-42
This week at Purdue, 3 p.m., FS1
You see what Greg Schiano wants to build at Rutgers, and you can see what it might become with better players, especially on defense. He may struggle to hold on to offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson for long, though. He calls nice plays.
12. Nebraska (1-3) (8)
Last week Lost to Illinois 41-23
This week at Iowa, noon Friday, FOX
There’s no sugarcoating that loss to Illinois. Nebraska wasn’t ready to play on defense, and the offense runs red hot and Arctic cold at a whim. The Huskers play a risky style on offense and it shows.
13. Michigan State (1-3) (14)
Last week at Maryland canceled
This week vs. Northwestern, 230 p.m., ESPN2
Moved out of the cellar despite a week off. It helps when a team is historically winless.
14. Penn State (0-5) (9)
Last week Lost to Iowa 41-21
This week at Michigan, 11 a.m., ABC
So much for the promise of that second half against Nebraska. The Huskers laid an egg the week after a 30-23 win over PSU, and the Nittany Lions did the same. Will Levis was benched one week after taking over for Sean Clifford, who threw two touchdowns and his customary two interceptions in the loss. PSU has few answers on either side of the ball. It could lose ‘em all.
