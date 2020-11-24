Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Six

11. Rutgers (1-4) (13)

Last week Lost to Michigan 48-42

This week at Purdue, 3 p.m., FS1

You see what Greg Schiano wants to build at Rutgers, and you can see what it might become with better players, especially on defense. He may struggle to hold on to offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson for long, though. He calls nice plays.

12. Nebraska (1-3) (8)

Last week Lost to Illinois 41-23

This week at Iowa, noon Friday, FOX

There’s no sugarcoating that loss to Illinois. Nebraska wasn’t ready to play on defense, and the offense runs red hot and Arctic cold at a whim. The Huskers play a risky style on offense and it shows.

13. Michigan State (1-3) (14)

Last week at Maryland canceled

This week vs. Northwestern, 230 p.m., ESPN2

Moved out of the cellar despite a week off. It helps when a team is historically winless.

14. Penn State (0-5) (9)

Last week Lost to Iowa 41-21

This week at Michigan, 11 a.m., ABC