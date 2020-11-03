Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Three

5. Penn State (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Ohio State 38-25. This week: vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN

The Nittany Lions’ offense too often devolves to quarterback Sean Clifford throwing a ball up for grabs to a receiver. It works more often than it should — Penn State has stud pass-catchers — but rarely is the offense in much of a rhythm.

6. Purdue (2-0)

Last week: Beat Illinois 31-24. This week: at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC

The Boilermakers are already halfway to last season’s win total. At 42.5 passes per game, no team throws it more than Purdue. And no team not named Ohio State has a better group of receivers for those passes, either.

7. Michigan State (1-1)

Last week: Beat Michigan 27-24. This week: at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN

The back half of the Power Rankings are bound to get messy. I settled on the Spartans here because, first, the seven turnovers committed against Rutgers was an anomaly, while the win over Michigan wasn’t a fluke.

8. Michigan (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Michigan State 27-24. This week: at Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1