Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Three

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week Three.
* * *
1. Ohio State (2-0)
Last week: Beat Penn State. This week: vs. Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Justin Fields works a lot of magic on throws outside the numbers. Time and again in the win over the Nittany Lions, Fields’ touch and location on typically dangerous throws was impressive.
2. Wisconsin (1-0)
Last week: Game canceled. This week: vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m., ABC
The Badgers had a game nixed by COVID-19 and still moved up a spot. Wisconsin’s defense can help make any Badger quarterback comfortable.
3. Indiana (2-0)
Last week: Beat Rutgers 37-21. This week: vs. Michigan, 11 a.m., FS1
Sloppiness — 11 penalties, poor third-down conversion rate — was offset by three takeaways and terrific play from Indiana receiver Whop Philyor (five catches, 137 yards).
4. Northwestern (2-0)
Last week: Beat Iowa 21-20. This week: vs. Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN
The Wildcats spotted Iowa 17 points, then dominated the final three quarters of the game. Northwestern’s offensive line remains a weak spot. So do receivers. The other parts of the Wildcats’ team are stout.
5. Penn State (0-2)
Last week: Lost to Ohio State 38-25. This week: vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Nittany Lions’ offense too often devolves to quarterback Sean Clifford throwing a ball up for grabs to a receiver. It works more often than it should — Penn State has stud pass-catchers — but rarely is the offense in much of a rhythm.
6. Purdue (2-0)
Last week: Beat Illinois 31-24. This week: at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC
The Boilermakers are already halfway to last season’s win total. At 42.5 passes per game, no team throws it more than Purdue. And no team not named Ohio State has a better group of receivers for those passes, either.
7. Michigan State (1-1)
Last week: Beat Michigan 27-24. This week: at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN
The back half of the Power Rankings are bound to get messy. I settled on the Spartans here because, first, the seven turnovers committed against Rutgers was an anomaly, while the win over Michigan wasn’t a fluke.
8. Michigan (1-1)
Last week: Lost to Michigan State 27-24. This week: at Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1
While the Wolverines’ win at Minnesota lost some of its luster, there’s still quite a bit to like about this young team. Beat Indiana, and Michigan’s likely back in my top 25.
9. Nebraska (0-1)
Last week: Wisconsin game canceled. This week: at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
The Huskers get the benefit of an early bye week to scout the Wildcats and get a few players (Luke Reimer, Omar Manning) ready to roll. Nebraska has to play a smart, tough game to beat Northwestern.
10. Rutgers (1-1)
Last week: Lost 37-21 to Indiana. This week: at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., BTN
The Scarlet Knights were a combined 3-for-16 on third and fourth downs. A solid day on the ground was offset by a 3.6-yards-per-attempt performance from Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral.
11. Iowa (0-2)
Last week: Lost to Northwestern 21-20. This week: vs. Michigan State, 11 a.m., ESPN
Double whammy for the Hawkeyes, as they lost a close game then suspended top receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a drunk-driving arrest.
12. Maryland (1-1)
Last week: Beat Minnesota 45-44. This week: at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Taulia Tagovailoa — Tua’s younger brother — has a live arm and some escapability. He’ll need it to hang with a hungry, ticked off Penn State team.
13. Minnesota (0-2)
Last week: Lost to Maryland 45-44. This week: at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Gophers’ defense is currently allowing, let’s see, 8.66 yards per carry. That’s last nationally. Worse than UMass, which was last in 2019 and was last in 2020 until Minnesota.
14. Illinois (0-2)
Last week: Lost to Purdue 31-24. This week: vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Since No. 1 quarterback Brandon Peters is out for two more weeks with COVID-19, and No. 2 quarterback Matt Robinson hurt his ankle early in the loss to the Boilermakers, it could be a long month for the Illini.
