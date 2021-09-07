Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Two

The Illini’s defense is bound to struggle most of the season, as it did against the Roadrunners. Illinois’ offense, on the other hand, had a good night against a defense that allowed 25.7 points per game last season.

13. Nebraska (1-1, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 14

Last game: Beat Fordham 52-7

Next: vs. Buffalo, Saturday 2:30 p.m., BTN

Nebraska has scored on all 11 of its trips to the red zone — including nine touchdowns.

14. Northwestern (0-1, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 7

Last game: Lost to Michigan State 38-21

Next: vs. Indiana State, Saturday 11 a.m., BTN

The Wildcats head to the basement after getting thoroughly smacked by the Spartans on national TV. We shouldn't be surprised, since Northwestern is 5-12 in August and September since 2016.

