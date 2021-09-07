 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Two
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Two

Check out how Sam McKewon ranks the Big Ten teams heading into Week 2 of the college football season.

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week Two of the 2021 season.

* * *

1. Ohio State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Previous week: No. 1

Last game: Beat Minnesota 45-31

Next: vs. Oregon, Saturday 11 a.m., Fox

The Buckeyes averaged 10.31 yards per play with a new quarterback against a Big Ten defense. The rest of the league should shudder.

2. Penn State (1-0, 1-0)

Previous week: No. 2

Last game: Beat Wisconsin 16-10

Next: vs. Ball State, Saturday 2:30 p.m., FS1

One of the five biggest wins in James Franklin’s tenure, especially considering it was PSU’s defense — not its offense — that delivered late. PSU was plus-3 in turnover margin.

3. Iowa (1-0, 1-0)

Previous week: No. 5

Last game: Beat Indiana 34-6

Next: at Iowa State, Saturday 3:30 p.m., ABC

There’s never been a bigger Cy-Hawk game in the rivalry, and the Hawkeyes — dominant against Indiana — sure look like a tough out for ISU, which squeaked by Northern Iowa.

4. Wisconsin (0-1, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 3

Last game: Lost to Penn State 16-10

Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Saturday 6 p.m., FS1

The Badgers are 4-6 in their last 10 games stretching back to 2019. Scoring on just one of four trips in the red zone won’t help.

5. Michigan (1-0)

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Previous week: No. 8

Last game: Beat Western Michigan 47-14

Next: vs. Washington, Saturday 7 p.m., ABC

The Wolverines had five plays of 30 or more yards in their romp over the Broncos, notching 7.8 yards per rush and 16.6 yards per catch.

6. Minnesota (0-1, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 6

Last game: Lost to Ohio State 45-31

Next: vs. Miami (Ohio), Saturday 11 a.m., ESPNU

Minnesota's running back depth and talent can help manage the loss of starter Mo Ibrahim. The Gophers’ defense is a larger concern.

7. Maryland (1-0 )

Previous week: No. 9

Last game: Beat West Virginia 30-24

Next: vs. Howard, Saturday 6:30 p.m., BTN

The Terrapins could be 4-0 when Iowa rolls into town in October. Taulia Tagovailoa is the real deal at QB.

8. Michigan State (1-0, 1-0)

Previous week: No. 13

Last game: Beat Northwestern 38-21

Next: vs. Youngstown State, Saturday 11 a.m., BTN

The Spartans started hot, ended strong and generally shoved the ball down the Wildcats’ throat. Pretty impressive, especially from running back Kenneth Walker, who rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

9. Indiana (0-1, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 4

Last game: Lost to Iowa 34-6

Next: vs. Idaho, Saturday 6:30 p.m., BTN

Quarterback Michael Penix played the worst game of his career with three interceptions. IU couldn’t run the ball worth a lick either.

10. Rutgers (1-0)

Previous week: No. 11

Last game: Beat Temple 61-14

Next: at Syracuse, Saturday 1 p.m., ACCN

The Scarlet Knights forced five turnovers on an Owl team that had to wait two extra days to play on the road due to Hurricane Ida. RU’s test in the Orange’s dome will be much tougher.

11. Purdue (1-0)

Previous week: No. 12

Last game: Beat Oregon State 30-21

Next: at UConn, Saturday 2 p.m., CBSSN

David Bell snagged eight passes for 134 yards in the season opener. Yep, he’s still the same dude. Purdue still can’t run the ball though — 2.58 yards per carry.

12. Illinois (1-1, 1-0)

Previous week: No. 10

Last game: Lost to UTSA 37-30

Next: at Virginia, Saturday 10 a.m., ACCN

The Illini’s defense is bound to struggle most of the season, as it did against the Roadrunners. Illinois’ offense, on the other hand, had a good night against a defense that allowed 25.7 points per game last season.

13. Nebraska (1-1, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 14

Last game: Beat Fordham 52-7

Next: vs. Buffalo, Saturday 2:30 p.m., BTN

Nebraska has scored on all 11 of its trips to the red zone — including nine touchdowns.

14. Northwestern (0-1, 0-1)

Previous week: No. 7

Last game: Lost to Michigan State 38-21

Next: vs. Indiana State, Saturday 11 a.m., BTN

The Wildcats head to the basement after getting thoroughly smacked by the Spartans on national TV. We shouldn't be surprised, since Northwestern is 5-12 in August and September since 2016.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three NFL rookies to watch in 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert