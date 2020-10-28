Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Two

10. Nebraska (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Ohio State 52-17. This week: vs. Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., FS1

The urgency ramps up in a big way this week. Wisconsin is not a mulligan game like Ohio State. It’s a division rival that Nebraska has to find a way to beat. How much did the Huskers hold back?

11. Rutgers (1-0)

Last week: Beat Michigan State 38-27. This week: vs. Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Snapped a long Big Ten losing streak by forcing turnovers and running the football. Greg Schiano has already left his imprint on the program, and former Wahoo Neumann and Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral — wearing the No. 0 — won his first game as a starter.

12. Illinois (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Wisconsin 45-7. This week: vs. Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN

The margin of defeat is a little misleading — the Illini failed to convert a few fourth-down plays in Badger territory — but the offense didn’t score. That’s never good.

13. Michigan State (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Rutgers 38-27. This week: at Michigan, 11 a.m., Fox