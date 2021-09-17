Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: A massive nonconference test for Penn State

LINCOLN — Penn State has the nation's top-ranked recruiting class at the moment. True stuff!
It won’t last though. PSU, with 24 commits already, will likely drop somewhere into the 7-10 range. But the Nittany Lions have a healthy program and tower over every competitor north of Clemson and east of Ohio State. Imagine owning an entire region. Penn State does.
And yet coach James Franklin is constantly linked to other jobs. Namely USC, which fired Clay Helton this week in an effort to start a season-long search for his replacement. Franklin shows up on any hot list. Reporters asked him three questions about it this week as the Nittany Lions prepare for a huge nonconference tilt against Auburn.
“Really no matter what you say, people aren’t happy with it,” Franklin said. “So I’ve decided that I’m going to handle this internally and talk to our team. It happens every single year. I’m not worried about distractions in the media and with the fans. I’m worried about my team. I talked to my staff about it, I talked to the players about it and the leadership council in detail, but I think that’s the best approach.”
Consider Saturday a big game either way for Franklin — whether he’s auditioning for USC or not.
No. 10 PSU has suddenly emerged as a Big Ten favorite after Ohio State’s 35-28 loss to Oregon last week.
The Nittany Lions had a cruddy 2020 after Franklin botched the ending of the Indiana game, but there’s talent on hand for a big 2021. The schedule is tough — road games remain against Iowa and OSU — but a win over Auburn keeps PSU comfortably in the nation’s top 10.
The No. 22 Tigers represent a stingy challenge. I like them more than most. Under new coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn is closer to becoming the program that — like Georgia and Alabama — leverages superior size and speed in an offense that more closely mirrors what you’d find in the NFL.
Previous coach Gus Malzahn for a few years had the cutting-edge option offense that gave Alabama fits, but his teams typically fell short against the best defenses. At least initially, Harsin will maximize Malzahn’s talent. Auburn is running for 9.58 yards per carry and completing 71.7% of passes.
Perhaps that’s one reason why the line, which opened with Penn State a 7-point favorite, has moved down to 5. Digging more deeply into the matchups, I’ve changed my pick from Penn State earlier in the week.
Give me Auburn 28-23 — and give USC some pause as it relates to Franklin.
Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma
11 a.m., FOX
Line: Oklahoma by 22
The Huskers will hang in there better than some of their less-hopeful fans imagine. NU’s defense could have a long day though. Most opposing defenses do.
Oklahoma 42-24
Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame
1:30 p.m. NBC
Line: Notre Dame by 7½
New defensive coordinator — and effectively head coach in waiting — Marcus Freeman has to get his unit figured out. Purdue has a better offense than Florida State and Toledo, which both gave the Fighting Irish fits.
Notre Dame 31-21
No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana
11 a.m., ABC
Line: Cincy by 3½
Huge game for the Bearcats' College Football Playoff hopes, which hinge more on nonconference wins than success in the American Athletic Conference. UC has the better defense and quarterback in Desmond Ritter.
Cincinnati 28-26
Michigan State at No. 24 Miami
11 a.m., ABC
Line: Miami by 6
The Spartans have been so dominant on offense through two games — 8.57 yards per play — that you wonder if the Hurricanes, loaded with athletics defenders, will have enough to slow them down. MSU QB Payton Thorne averages 10.1 yards per pass attempt.
Miami 24-23
Kent State at No. 5 Iowa
2:30 p.m. BTN
Line: Iowa by 23
The Hawkeyes’ D can’t play much better. The offense — albeit against good teams — only averages 3.84 yards per play. That number should go up.
Iowa 34-14
Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State
2:30 p.m. FS1
Line: Ohio State by 24
OSU needs a bounce-back game after the shocker against Oregon. Tulsa, which nearly beat Oklahoma State, will put up a fight for a quarter or so. The Golden Hurricane can play some D.
Ohio State 38-7
Northwestern at Duke
3:00 p.m., ACC Network
Line: Northwestern by 2½
Brain bowl! Both programs have had better teams — and offenses.
Duke 20-17
Minnesota at Colorado
Noon, Pac-12 Network
Line: Colorado by 2½
The Buffaloes expended a lot of energy nearly knocking off Texas A&M. It may be hard for them to get up two weeks in a row, but the Gophers’ defense is again a weak spot.
Colorado 22-21
Northern Illinois at No. 25 Michigan
11 a.m., BTN
Line: Michigan by 27
After two strong efforts, could the Wolverines be in for a letdown against upset-minded NIU? The Huskies have already stunned Georgia Tech.
Michigan 35-13
Delaware at Rutgers
2:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Rutgers by 25½
The Blue Hens are the No. 6 team in FCS, and probably coached better and more confident than Temple and Syracuse — Rutgers’ first two opponents. This line seems much too big.
Rutgers 23-14
Maryland at Illinois
8 p.m. Friday, FS1
Line: Maryland by 7
The Illini allow 481.7 yards and 33 points per game. Maryland, one of the league’s most diverse offenses, should have a great night.
Maryland 35-27
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH