Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Can darling Iowa State knock off the Hawkeyes?

LINCOLN — Nebraska and Iowa State football don’t have much in common these days (or ever, for that matter). But if the two shared a pizza somewhere in Omaha, they could bond over their inability to beat Iowa since 2014.
You knew that with the Huskers. You’ve probably heard it this week regarding ISU coach Matt Campbell, who heads into the biggest game of his young career Saturday against the rival Hawkeyes.
ESPN’s "College GameDay" is in town. A mid-afternoon kickoff in blistering temps should draw at least 5 million sets of eyeballs to ABC.
Fans will tune in not for sturdy, starchy, dependable Iowa, but the darling Cyclones, the lifelong little brother to just about every program in the Midwest. Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma — even Missouri. ISU has never — not ever! — posted a 10-win season. But it has 22 three-win seasons.
This is Iowa State’s moment, and it’s perfectly timed. Big 12 bullies Oklahoma and Texas are leaving soon for the SEC, but the league will survive — with 12 teams! — after adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. As the Sooners and Longhorns head out, there’ll be a power vacuum. Campbell and his Clones — 36-28 since he arrived — can fill it.
Gotta beat Iowa though. The Big 12’s No. 1 team can’t be No. 2 in its own state.
“Look at us in this game,” Campbell said this week. “At times we have played well, and yet in some of the critical moments we haven't been able to execute, and they have, and that's been the difference in the game.”
Iowa's plus-5 turnover margin in the series since 2015 has been the difference. Kirk Ferentz’s offense has had more answers than Iowa State’s.
Ferentz and Campbell have built their programs similarly. Both want to run the ball and control the game pace. Both prefer a points-prevention defense that might allow some yards before getting stingy in the red zone. Iowa tends to have better special teams, but Campbell has made upgrades in kickoff coverage that should help.
Much as Nebraska seems like a Big 12 team hanging out in the Big Ten — and that isn’t going well — Iowa State is a Big Ten team holding its own in the Big 12. Sometimes that means ISU struggles to knock out lesser foes — Louisiana last year, Northern Iowa this year — but expect 12 rounds when the heavyweights roll in.
And though it irks Husker fans, Iowa is a heavyweight right now. The Hawkeyes have won 72% of their games since 2015. That includes a respectable 9-12 record against AP-ranked teams and three wins over top-10 teams. They’ve produced 21 NFL draft picks since then, including six in the first two rounds. Iowa’s facilities are newer and nicer than Nebraska’s — until NU's new building opens in 2023 — and Kinnick Stadium has been modernized in ways Memorial Stadium still awaits.
These are facts not in dispute. Iowa has also found every way to beat Iowa State.
But doesn’t the heart say it’s time for the Cyclones? Don’t they have the better quarterback (Brock Purdy) for once? And the better running back (Breece Hall)? And a home crowd for the ages? In an even-steven matchup, don’t those things count for something?
I say yes. Iowa State, a 4½-point favorite, wins 23-21 at the gun. Mayhem in Ames.
No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State
11 a.m., FOX
Line: Ohio State by 14½
If the game was in Eugene — and not at 9 a.m. according to the Ducks' normal body clock — you could see the Buckeyes being taken to the wire. Perhaps that happens next decade when OSU visits Oregon for the game that was never played in 2020.
Ohio State 42-24
Washington at Michigan
7 p.m., ABC
Line: Michigan by 6½
Washington’s 13-7 turnover-laden loss to Montana torpedoed interest in this game. But the Huskies’ defense is really, really good, and if its offense has its head screwed on straight, Michigan could drop a game most feel it should win.
Michigan 21-17
Buffalo at Nebraska
2:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Nebraska by 14
The heat probably plays to NU’s advantage as the game wears on, but beware Buffalo’s early punch. The Bulls are as good as the Northern Illinois team that stole one from the Huskers in 2017, and almost as good as the 2018 Troy team that outplayed Nebraska start to finish.
Nebraska 28-20
Ball State at No. 11 Penn State
2:30 p.m., FS1
Line: Penn State by 22½
The Cardinals are no joke, perhaps the best team in the MAC. PSU under James Franklin has had its hiccups at home against lesser teams. Look for a tighter game than expected.
Penn State 31-22
Rutgers at Syracuse
1 p.m., ACCN
Line: Rutgers by 2
It’s nice to see this game return after a decade-long hiatus. The Orange and Scarlet Knights played each year from 1980-2012. The contest may come down to turnovers, and I like RU to produce a few more.
Rutgers 24-21
Youngstown State at Michigan State
11 a.m., BTN
Line: Michigan State by 19½
Letdown week for the Spartans. Chalk up a win, but don’t expect it to be entirely pretty.
Michigan State 24-10
Idaho at Indiana
6:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Indiana by 32½
IU’s schedule gets pretty nasty after Saturday. The Vandals won 68-0 against a Division II school in Canada, which doesn’t have much bearing on this week.
Indiana 34-9
Illinois at Virginia
10 a.m., ACCN
Line: Virginia by 10
Bronco Mendenhall has made the Cavaliers an Atlantic Division contender with stingy defense. Illinois’ offense hasn’t been shabby in games against Nebraska and Texas-San Antonio, but Virginia is a different test.
Virginia 28-17
Purdue at UConn
2 p.m., CBSSN
Line: Purdue by 34
Jeff Brohm does not strike me as a man of mercy who’d take it easy on a dysfunctional team whose coach just retired immediately. The Huskies got all kinds of plaudits last season for sitting out the season due to COVID. It doesn’t feel like that now.
Purdue 56-17
Eastern Michigan at No. 18 Wisconsin
6 p.m. FS1
Line: Wisconsin by 26
EMU had an awful defense last season — allowed 36 points per game in the MAC — and Wisconsin’s offense could use a pick-me-up after blowing last week’s Penn State game.
Wisconsin 35-10
Indiana State at Northwestern
11 a.m. BTN
Line: Northwestern by 26½
What evidence is there that even a good Wildcat team can beat anybody in September by four touchdowns?
Northwestern 28-7
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota
11 a.m., ESPNU
Line: Minnesota by 19½
The Gophers lost their top running back but have several capable backups, all of whom Nebraska would take as their starter tomorrow. The RedHawks can run the ball a little bit and should shorten the game.
Minnesota 31-13
Howard at Maryland
6:30 p.m., BTN
Line: None
The Terrapins can name their score. They beat the Bison 79-0 in 2019.
Maryland 63-3
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH