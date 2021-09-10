Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Can darling Iowa State knock off the Hawkeyes?

LINCOLN — Nebraska and Iowa State football don’t have much in common these days (or ever, for that matter). But if the two shared a pizza somewhere in Omaha, they could bond over their inability to beat Iowa since 2014.

You knew that with the Huskers. You’ve probably heard it this week regarding ISU coach Matt Campbell, who heads into the biggest game of his young career Saturday against the rival Hawkeyes.

ESPN’s "College GameDay" is in town. A mid-afternoon kickoff in blistering temps should draw at least 5 million sets of eyeballs to ABC.

Fans will tune in not for sturdy, starchy, dependable Iowa, but the darling Cyclones, the lifelong little brother to just about every program in the Midwest. Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma — even Missouri. ISU has never — not ever! — posted a 10-win season. But it has 22 three-win seasons.

This is Iowa State’s moment, and it’s perfectly timed. Big 12 bullies Oklahoma and Texas are leaving soon for the SEC, but the league will survive — with 12 teams! — after adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. As the Sooners and Longhorns head out, there’ll be a power vacuum. Campbell and his Clones — 36-28 since he arrived — can fill it.

Gotta beat Iowa though. The Big 12’s No. 1 team can’t be No. 2 in its own state.