Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Can Ohio State beat its true rival, Clemson?

LINCOLN — It’s time for Ohio State, the bully of Big Ten football, to play its rival.
Not Michigan. Please. Michigan hasn’t beaten OSU since 2011. Michigan couldn’t even field a team to play the Buckeyes this year.
No, Ohio State’s rival — its true peer at this point — is Clemson. The team that has beaten the Buckeyes three times since Michigan last did. The Tigers’ past two wins have been in the College Football Playoff. That’s the water where OSU wants to swim, where Google (Alabama) and Apple (Clemson) hangs out. Facebook (Oklahoma) missed the convention this season, though perhaps it shouldn’t have. Amazon (Ohio State) managed to get the last plane out of Indianapolis and appear on stage.
Clemson’s CEO, coach Dabo Swinney, wasn’t too happy about it. He ranked Ohio State 11th in his final regular season coaches poll ballot.
"It’s not that they’re not good enough," Swinney told reporters on a Zoom call. "I just don’t think it’s right that three teams have to play 13 games to be the champion and one team has to play eight."
Ohio State played six games this season. One was canceled by its own COVID-19 cases rising. Two more cancellations were entirely out of OSU’s control, as games against Maryland and Michigan were wiped off the slate by COVID and a Big Ten schedule approach that left zero flexibility to reschedule games or find non-conference opponents to plug into slots.
Swinney’s argument can’t really be against Ohio State, which voted against the Big Ten postponing its season and fought, alongside Nebraska, to bring league football back, dragging several other conferences — the Pac-12, the Mountain West — along with it.
It’s, presumably, a commentary on the Big Ten’s decision-making process.
Meanwhile, as this week’s long New York Times rehash of the Big Ten’s August and September decision-making underlined, Ohio State was ultimately a flashpoint for criticism, too, for over-prioritizing football. The subject of the Times piece — titled “Was the College Football Season Worth It?” — doesn’t go into detail examining Clemson’s lack of concern over playing a season through the pandemic, or the travails, say, of Houston, which had eight games impacted by COVID this season. It’s largely about the Buckeyes. The team that, according to Swinney, didn’t play enough games to deserve a spot in the CFP.
It typically pays to be in the Big Ten — a league of athletic and academic excellence — and, once the NCAA tournament comes around and this league puts ten (or more!) of its 14 teams in the big dance, it will again. As of this writing, not a single league hoops game has been canceled.
But this fall, in football? A national media that often asked the Big Ten on social media “what are we doing?” all summer and excoriated Nebraska before Halloween for having the temerity to explore a non-conference game, were celebrating on Twitter the pigskin congress of Coastal Carolina and BYU on a moment’s notice. Northwestern and Indiana were locked out of the New Year’s Six bowl games so Florida — which had lost two straight and was destined to have many of its star players opt out of a bowl — could get run through by Oklahoma.
Ohio State heads into the CFP almost having to apologize for being there and, if it loses big to the Tigers, the league’s process will be examined yet again. The Buckeyes (and Huskers) led the charge to play a season designed, let’s face it, to make sure OSU had a chance to make the playoff. It has.
Now, the game, a rematch of last year’s thriller, won 29-23 by Clemson after a late interception stopped the Buckeyes’ final drive. Ohio State jumped out to a 16-0 lead and seemed headed for a rout when OSU cornerback Shaun Wade — you’ll recall his dad held a play-football rally in Chicago — was ejected for targeting, extending a Clemson drive. The Tigers roared back.
This season, Clemson is a touchdown favorite and, based on some of OSU’s issues defending the pass, that seems fair. Tigers’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, should have a good day.
But it’s hard to ignore Ohio State’s offensive line and running game, too. The Buckeyes can possess the ball an awfully long time if Master Teague and Trey Sermon carry the load, and head coach/playcaller Ryan Day doesn’t get cute with the wrong pass calls in the red zone, OSU can control the pace of the game.
That could mean the game boils down to another final drive, and another referendum on the Big Ten, which hasn’t won a Playoff game since the inaugural 2014 event when the Buckeyes won it all.
How long ago does that feel for this league? Ages! Different commissioner. Paul Chryst, James Franklin and Jim Harbaugh had yet to coach a game at their respective schools. Scott Frost was still coaching for Oregon. Only Iowa and Northwestern have the same head coaches they did in 2014.
Clemson, meanwhile, has made every CFP since 2015, and won the whole thing twice. It became Alabama’s true rival. And since we all agree Alabama is beating Notre Dame in the other CFP game, the main entertainment on Friday will be to see who gets to play the Crimson Tide for the national title.
Perhaps it’s sentimentality, pushing me toward Ohio State, but if there’s ever a year where Dabo deserves a comeuppance, this is the one.
The Tigers are a touchdown favorite. Give me the Buckeyes by a field goal, 31-28.
Other games
Citrus Bowl — Northwestern vs. Auburn
12 p.m., Jan. 1, ABC
Line: Northwestern by 3½
Auburn dumped Gus Malzahn for Boise State coach Bryan Harsin? OK. In this one, Northwestern should be able to hold Auburn’s middling offense in check. Can the Wildcats score? I have my doubts. My pick: Auburn 17 Northwestern 13
Outback Bowl — Indiana vs. Mississippi
11:30 a.m., Jan. 2, ABC
Line: Indiana by 8
Do you think IU figured that, by not playing the Purdue game and risking defeat, it secured a spot in one of the big bowls? Me too. The CFP committee rewarded Ohio State and slapped the Hoosiers, who will get an odd test in Lane Kiffin’s wide-open offense. My pick: Mississippi 35 Indiana 30
Nebraska's first road game against every Big Ten team
