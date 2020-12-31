Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Can Ohio State beat its true rival, Clemson?

Swinney’s argument can’t really be against Ohio State, which voted against the Big Ten postponing its season and fought, alongside Nebraska, to bring league football back, dragging several other conferences — the Pac-12, the Mountain West — along with it.

It’s, presumably, a commentary on the Big Ten’s decision-making process.

Meanwhile, as this week’s long New York Times rehash of the Big Ten’s August and September decision-making underlined, Ohio State was ultimately a flashpoint for criticism, too, for over-prioritizing football. The subject of the Times piece — titled “Was the College Football Season Worth It?” — doesn’t go into detail examining Clemson’s lack of concern over playing a season through the pandemic, or the travails, say, of Houston, which had eight games impacted by COVID this season. It’s largely about the Buckeyes. The team that, according to Swinney, didn’t play enough games to deserve a spot in the CFP.

It typically pays to be in the Big Ten — a league of athletic and academic excellence — and, once the NCAA tournament comes around and this league puts ten (or more!) of its 14 teams in the big dance, it will again. As of this writing, not a single league hoops game has been canceled.