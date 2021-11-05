Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Can the Hawkeyes stop two-game slide?

LINCOLN — Kirk Ferentz is the elder statesman of college football at this point.

He’s been at Iowa for more than 20 years — might as well be more than 100, given the changes in the sport. He's gone through enough losing streaks that this most recent two-game slide doesn’t give him much concern, even if Iowa scored just seven points in losses to Purdue and Wisconsin.

“We can't be fans,” Ferentz said this week after the Hawkeyes’ noncompetitive 27-7 loss at Wisconsin, which would have been a lot worse if the Badgers had any kind of offense. “We can't ride the wave. We can't be up and down. We have to stay focused on what it is we're trying to accomplish, and that's easier said than done because each and every one of us are human. We've all got feelings and emotions. I promise you, nobody felt good. That was a hard bus ride home.”

Ferentz won’t ride the wave — but he faced a wave of questions about his offense.