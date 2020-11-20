Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Indiana vs. Ohio State in the Big Ten East 'title game'

LINCOLN — There’s going to be a moment soon when Indiana coach Tom Allen is given an offer he should refuse. Some bigger-name football school, probably in the SEC, will see what he’s done at IU and throw money at him.
Allen will be tempted. He should say no, even knowing there’s a small chance he'll ever win a conference title in Bloomington.
The opportunity to do so may never be better than this Saturday, when the Hoosiers — a top-10 team for the first time since 1969 — visit Ohio State for what's effectively the Big Ten East title game (11 a.m. Saturday on FOX).
The Buckeyes are a three-touchdown favorite. Against the No. 9 team in the country. That probably tells you something about whether the 4-0 Hoosiers really are the No. 9 team in the country.
Still, there they stand, and in most years beating Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan and Michigan State is one hell of an early-season resumé. Problem is, the three name teams are about as good as Rutgers, and all four combined have won just three games.
IU’s best win may be the 36-35 overtime thriller over Penn State in Week One, when quarterback Michael Penix touched the pylon with the football on the game’s final play just as he hit the ground. The official’s ruling that he scored changed the fortunes of two teams. Indiana hasn’t lost. Penn State hasn’t won.
Yet the Hoosiers have absolutely earned this, especially after finishing 8-5 last season. And a big reason is Allen — who took over in 2016 after Kevin Wilson resigned under pressure for allegedly mistreating players. Allen reminds me of Charlie McBride. Wears life on his sleeve. He can be fiery and he can give bear hugs. And his players would run through a wall for him.
We got a glimpse of why when Allen talked this week about his son, Thomas, who badly injured his hip in IU’s win over Michigan State. Thomas, like the rest of Allen’s family, has been through the journey of a coaching life.
Tom Allen worked at Wabash, Lambuth and Drake over four years before hitching onto Arkansas State with Hugh Freeze in 2010. As Freeze's career took off, so did Allen’s as he became Ole Miss' defensive coordinator for three years before moving onto South Florida in 2015 and Indiana in 2016. Allen was previously a high school coach in Indiana for 15 years.
Allen worked wonders for IU’s defense. In 2015, that bunch gave up 509.5 yards per game. In 2016, it was 380. This year, it’s down to 320.8.
How much does any of that matter against Ohio State? The Buckeyes have to win every game, preferably by good margins, to feel confident about making the College Football Playoff. After losing a week of football to Maryland’s COVID-19 situation, OSU will be healed, healthy and maybe a little ticked off.
Good luck, Indiana. But here’s why IU fans love Allen.
"I love this place and I love these kids and we're going to fight, man, I don't care what anybody says about this stinking game," Allen said Monday after talking about his son. "We're going to compete and we're going to fight and good Lord willing, we're going to find a way to keep proving everybody wrong, and that's all I've got to say.”
The guy has found his spot. Indiana needs to pay him well — and will — and Allen needs to know, even if Ohio State is better, there’s plenty of joy to be found in taking a program to new heights.
The Buckeyes win, of course. My pick: Ohio State 31, Indiana 17.
Other games
Illinois at Nebraska
11 a.m., FS1
Line: Nebraska by 15.5
It’s a “get right” afternoon for the Huskers’ offense, which will face an Illinois defense allowing 34.3 points and 461.3 yards per game. The Illini should answer with some firepower of its own if quarterback Brandon Peters is ready to roll.
My pick: Nebraska 35, Illinois 21
Wisconsin at Northwestern
2:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Wisconsin by 7.5
If you like good defense, this game’s for you. Northwestern does it with elite linebackers. Wisconsin appears to be good all over, but I’m impressed with their defensive line. Nasty!
My pick: Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 14
Purdue at Minnesota
6:30 p.m. Friday, BTN
Line: Purdue by 3
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell is a game-time decision. Rondale Moore hasn’t played a single snap this season. Very strange that Bob Diaco’s defense — yeah, that guy — has probably done better than the offense.
My pick: Minnesota 31, Purdue 28
Iowa at Penn State
2:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Iowa by 2.5
Another defensive struggle, most likely. Penn State will make a spirited final stand with new quarterback Will Levis, while Iowa has its run game rolling pretty well. How the first quarter unfolds may tell a lot about the game.
My pick: Penn State 24, Iowa 23
Michigan at Rutgers
6:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Michigan by 10.5
The pressure is intense on Jim Harbaugh after blowout losses to Indiana and Wisconsin. It’s not a great time for UM to consider a quarterback change, but Harbaugh is. UM’s aggressive defense should be a good match for RU’s offense.
My pick: Michigan 28, Rutgers 16
