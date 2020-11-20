Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Indiana vs. Ohio State in the Big Ten East 'title game'

LINCOLN — There’s going to be a moment soon when Indiana coach Tom Allen is given an offer he should refuse. Some bigger-name football school, probably in the SEC, will see what he’s done at IU and throw money at him.

Allen will be tempted. He should say no, even knowing there’s a small chance he'll ever win a conference title in Bloomington.

The opportunity to do so may never be better than this Saturday, when the Hoosiers — a top-10 team for the first time since 1969 — visit Ohio State for what's effectively the Big Ten East title game (11 a.m. Saturday on FOX).

The Buckeyes are a three-touchdown favorite. Against the No. 9 team in the country. That probably tells you something about whether the 4-0 Hoosiers really are the No. 9 team in the country.

Still, there they stand, and in most years beating Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan and Michigan State is one hell of an early-season resumé. Problem is, the three name teams are about as good as Rutgers, and all four combined have won just three games.