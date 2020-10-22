Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Is Jim Harbaugh's seat about to get hotter?

The homecoming hero stuff wears off. That’s one lesson of the Jim Harbaugh era at Michigan.
He spearheaded the school’s move from Adidas to Nike. He lit the recruiting world on fire with some of his flourishes. He hosted a podcast with his dad. He conducted awkward interviews that were reframed as quirky. He won 72% of games over his first five years, winning just about every time Michigan was supposed to.
But Harbaugh didn’t beat Ohio State. He didn’t beat his last four bowl foes. He didn’t win the Big Ten, or qualify for the College Football Playoff. It’s year six, and his original seven-year contract is inexplicably down to about 15 months, which puts the man roughly in the same awkward spot Frank Solich once occupied heading into his final year at Nebraska.
Facing more questions than a guy who’s won three out of every four games probably should.
“Jim Harbaugh and the Uncomfortable Truth of his Michigan Football Tenure,” reads the headline of a long story in the Detroit Free Press.
“With contract uncertainty, does Jim Harbaugh need to justify his salary this season?” blared the headline of a Yahoo Sports column.
Harbaugh addressed the contract issue this week. The pandemic put off the extension, and it continues to do so.
“Other fish, bigger fish to fry,” Harbaugh said.
Perhaps. It’s not like the man couldn’t get an NFL head coaching job tomorrow. The Falcons and Texans would both hire him next week. The longer a Michigan extension remains unsigned, the less scary his contract buyout from the Wolverines will be. As much as UM fans are pondering their relationship with Harbaugh, he’s pondering his with them.
The turning point in his Michigan tenure is often cited as the 2016 overtime loss to Ohio State. That’s wrong.
It was the 2018 collapse against the Buckeyes, the 62-39 loss in which OSU coach Urban Meyer, with the lesser team, stunned the Wolverines in a blowout. Then, several UM stars opted out of the bowl game, which Michigan lost 41-15 to Florida.
For 2019, Harbaugh embraced an up-tempo offense and boldly agreed his team was the one to beat in the Big Ten. The Wolverines finished 9-4, got run 56-27 at home by Ohio State, lost 10 more guys to the NFL draft.
Now they enter 2020 with no hype. Only heat.
Can Joe Milton, Michigan’s new presumptive starting quarterback, reverse the trend? The 6-foot-5, 243-pounder has essentially won the starting job, which prompted the transfer of Dylan McCaffrey. Milton also wasn’t good enough to usurp Shea Patterson for two seasons.
“Really good,” Harbaugh said of Milton. “Really good command of the offense. Showing a real savviness and also a lot of talent.”
Milton gets a Saturday night ESPN spotlight for his starting debut as the Wolverines play at Minnesota for the Little Brown Jug. "College GameDay" is headed to Minneapolis as well. The Gophers have the better quarterback (Tanner Morgan), running back (Mo Ibrahim) and receiver (Rashod Bateman). Think about that. When in the history of the rivalry has that ever been true? The 1940s?
And yet Michigan is the slight favorite by a field goal. Fascinating. Minnesota has its flaws — particularly on defense — but I’ll take the Gophers straight up.
My pick: Minnesota 28, Michigan 24 — and angst in Ann Arbor.
Other games
Nebraska at Ohio State
11 a.m. Fox
The real over/under might be how long it takes the joy of a 2020 football season to wear off for Nebraska. Ohio State is good, and also motivated. I do expect NU to score some points, though.
Line: Ohio State by 26
My pick: Ohio State 45, Nebraska 24
Illinois at Wisconsin
7 p.m. Friday BTN
The Badgers will get their revenge for last season’s stunning upset loss in Champaign, but it won’t be easy. The Illini could put a scare into a lot of Big Ten West foes this year.
Line: Wisconsin by 20
My pick: Wisconsin 28, Illinois 10
Penn State at Indiana
2:30 p.m. FS1
This should be a shootout, with somewhere around 1,000 total yards and 80 total points. The Nittany Lions will take a win any way they can get it against IU quarterback Michael Penix.
Line: Penn State by 6½
My pick: Penn State 42, Indiana 35
Iowa at Purdue
2:30 p.m. BTN
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm’s absence — due to a positive COVID-19 test — robs the Boilermakers of a gifted playcaller. Look for points and a disputed finish.
Line: Iowa by 3
My pick: Purdue 31, Iowa 30
Maryland at Northwestern
6:30 p.m. BTN
The buzz around Northwestern is that a 3-9 season in 2019 — ugly as all get-out on offense — could be doubled into a six-win season in 2020. We’ll see. Maryland is young and still building. In two years, the Terrapins could be a bowl team.
Line: Northwestern by 11
My pick: Northwestern 24, Maryland 17
Rutgers at Michigan State
11 a.m. BTN
Former Husker quarterback Noah Vedral may get the start for the Scarlet Knights in a cold, blustery East Lansing. This line seems oddly high. The Spartans are hitting a total reset button.
Line: Michigan State by 13
My pick: Michigan State 17, Rutgers 9
