Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Is Jim Harbaugh's seat about to get hotter?

The homecoming hero stuff wears off. That’s one lesson of the Jim Harbaugh era at Michigan.

He spearheaded the school’s move from Adidas to Nike. He lit the recruiting world on fire with some of his flourishes. He hosted a podcast with his dad. He conducted awkward interviews that were reframed as quirky. He won 72% of games over his first five years, winning just about every time Michigan was supposed to.

But Harbaugh didn’t beat Ohio State. He didn’t beat his last four bowl foes. He didn’t win the Big Ten, or qualify for the College Football Playoff. It’s year six, and his original seven-year contract is inexplicably down to about 15 months, which puts the man roughly in the same awkward spot Frank Solich once occupied heading into his final year at Nebraska.

Facing more questions than a guy who’s won three out of every four games probably should.

“Jim Harbaugh and the Uncomfortable Truth of his Michigan Football Tenure,” reads the headline of a long story in the Detroit Free Press.

“With contract uncertainty, does Jim Harbaugh need to justify his salary this season?” blared the headline of a Yahoo Sports column.