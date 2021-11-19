Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Mel Tucker's getting paid, but here come the Bucks

LINCOLN — College football gossip had him going to LSU or USC. I had him as a top candidate for the NFL, when the Bears inevitably fire the giant play sheet named Matt Nagy.
Mel Tucker could have had his pick of coaching jobs this offseason. Heck, Penn State may have been on the table for him too.
After the Detroit Free Press reported Tucker may land a 10-year, $95 million contract with Michigan State, it’s pretty clear his best financial move will be to stay in East Lansing.
Whether it’s a great long-term move — for Tucker, for MSU — remains to be seen. It’s a lot of money for any college coach not named Nick Saban. It’s a lot of money for a third-year head coach, period.
But Tucker has posted a 9-1 record so far in a year when tons of jobs are or will be open. His team — and running back Kenneth Walker — struck while the market was hot.
Is it possible MSU — facing Ohio State, Penn State and a bowl game down the stretch — loses out to finish 9-4? Oh yes. That’s still far more than anyone, including me, thought Tucker would get out of 2021. I picked the Spartans to finish last in the entire Big Ten. I looked at their schedule and figured 3-9. I saw MSU as a year behind where Maryland is now.
Nope. Michigan State leapt ahead of Maryland and a bunch of other teams. And Tucker, a fast celebrity, is going on the podcast of MSU alum and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green to pledge his commitment to Sparty.
“It was never my intention to come here and just pass through,” Tucker said on Green’s podcast. “I believe that we're building something special here. I have tremendous support here to do that, and we're on the right track."
Tucker is probably correct. His coaching staff hit the transfer portal jackpot with several players, including Walker from Wake Forest. MSU’s 2022 recruiting class currently ranks 18th in the nation and includes four four-star prospects from Michigan.
The Big Ten East is a year-in, year-out beast though. Ask James Franklin. Ask Jim Harbaugh. Both are good coaches. Both are not viewed with universal acclaim by their fan bases. MSU — perhaps the Big Ten fan base closest to Nebraska — is a little more forgiving.
Ohio State, a 19-point favorite this weekend, won’t be.
The Buckeyes throw the ball as well as any team in college football. Michigan State allows 329 passing yards per game. That’s not a pretty combo, even if Walker and Spartan quarterback Payton Thorne have a big game. If OSU lays a 50-spot — which is entirely possible — the talk around Tucker’s new contract, reportedly funded by two boosters, will be a little more interesting.
I see OSU rolling. Give me the Buckeyes, 55-24.
Nebraska at Wisconsin
2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Line: Wisconsin by 9
Scott Frost has two “free” games to do whatever he pleases with his offense. Look for him to throw it around the yard and run his quarterback so long as the weather allows for it. Risk/reward comes to Madison. I think. A little more risk than reward in what could be another close game.
WISCONSIN 24-21
Purdue vs. Northwestern
11 a.m., BTN (at Wrigley Field)
Line: Purdue by 11
The left-field bleachers at Wrigley are darn near a football field away from the football field, which is crammed into the right side of the National League’s coolest park. Purdue and Northwestern may well share a sideline. This may well be something the Big Ten doesn’t need to do again.
PURDUE 27-17
Penn State vs. Rutgers
11 a.m., BTN
Line: Penn State by 17
One of the fun things about Penn State is all the midsize newspapers from all over Pennsylvania that cover the program. One of them, the Altoona Mirror, reported Thursday that coach James Franklin told a quarterback club he wasn’t going to another school after the season. We’ll see. As for Saturday and PSU’s senior day, give me the Nittany Lions.
PENN STATE 28-10
Iowa vs. Illinois
1 p.m., FS1
Line: Iowa by 12½
Kirk Ferentz owns the Illini with a 12-1 record in the last 20 years. Bret Bielema, former Hawkeye player, will make this game pretty interesting as the series wears on. But Bielema, who has COVID, won’t be in Iowa City this weekend. Iowa grits through to its ninth win.
IOWA 24-10
Indiana vs. Minnesota
2:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Minnesota by 7½
Never underestimate the Gophers’ ability to play lousy offense during some other team’s senior day. IU played awful against Rutgers — a 35-3 loss full of turnovers and inefficiency — but you watch: Saturday, Tom Allen’s crew makes an odd stand.
MINNESOTA 17-16
Michigan at Maryland
2:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Michigan by 16
The Wolverines should knock Maryland’s defense flat on its back, even as it takes a few right hooks from the Terrapins’ pass offense. Maryland will likely fall one game short of a bowl game, but it’s still a program on the up if Taulia Tagovailoa is back in 2022.
MICHIGAN 38-21
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH