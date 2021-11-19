Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Mel Tucker's getting paid, but here come the Bucks

LINCOLN — College football gossip had him going to LSU or USC. I had him as a top candidate for the NFL, when the Bears inevitably fire the giant play sheet named Matt Nagy.

Mel Tucker could have had his pick of coaching jobs this offseason. Heck, Penn State may have been on the table for him too.

After the Detroit Free Press reported Tucker may land a 10-year, $95 million contract with Michigan State, it’s pretty clear his best financial move will be to stay in East Lansing.

Whether it’s a great long-term move — for Tucker, for MSU — remains to be seen. It’s a lot of money for any college coach not named Nick Saban. It’s a lot of money for a third-year head coach, period.

But Tucker has posted a 9-1 record so far in a year when tons of jobs are or will be open. His team — and running back Kenneth Walker — struck while the market was hot.