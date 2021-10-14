Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Michigan State has chance to head into bye week undefeated

LINCOLN — Mel Tucker is a man of details, and you know this because Michigan State’s football coach, over the course of his 40-minute press conference, unpacks just about every detail possible.

He gives lengthy opening statements. To a Monday question about going on the road, Tucker offered a 90-second answer that explained how the team travels and acknowledged the number of MSU fans who traveled to watch a 31-13 win over Rutgers.

A longtime defensive coach, Tucker doesn’t fit the old stereotype of the rah-rah, heart-on-sleeve defensive coordinator that Bo Pelini was or Pat Narduzzi is. Or Indiana’s Tom Allen, for that matter.

Tucker, like a lot of the new-school defensive head coaches, gives off a global CEO vibe.

“We all have to buy into something bigger than ourselves with this team,” Tucker said at his press conference. “We have to be humble and hard-working and unselfish — put the team first, whether it’s a coach or a player. To get what you want, it’s better to help someone get what they want. That’s the type of mentality we have on our team. We don’t worry too much about the individual accolades. We’re going to take what’s out there. When there are opportunities to make plays — we want to make them. That’s what we’re seeing, and it needs to stay that way.”