Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: No. 3 Iowa's defense will be prepared for No. 4 Penn State

It made total sense. At Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz’s weekly press conference, the conversation about Saturday night’s game pitting the No. 3 Hawkeyes against No. 4 Penn State veered toward the biggest game Kinnick Stadium ever saw, No. 1 vs. No. 2, Iowa-Michigan, in 1985.
Ferentz coached Iowa’s offensive line that day. Iowa won 12-10.
“There's certain games you can feel when you walk in the stadium, especially when the crowd gets in there,” Ferentz said. “That part is really neat. You got to be prepared for that.”
Iowa probably will be. Iowa is almost always prepared — especially on defense.
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker is one of those lifetime assistants who avoid the spotlight, the kind of guy Tom Osborne once had and I suspect Scott Frost now has in Erik Chinander. Phil Parker, who took over for the late Norm Parker in 2012, is a major secret to Iowa’s year-in, year-out success.
Ferentz coached against Parker — a Michigan State player — in the 80s, as well, and earlier this week gave Parker a somewhat unusual, but sincere compliment.
“Felt like Phil should have been one of the Stoops brothers,” Ferentz said. Bob, Mike and Mark played at Iowa. “I describe him as a pure coach. He's a coach's coach. I think any good football player appreciates a coach who is genuine, authentic and truly tries to make the player better but cares about the player, too. I think Phil embodies all those traits.”
He’s continued a tradition of Iowa’s bend-don’t-break defense that features savvy defensive backs and rangy linebackers. The Hawkeyes rarely resemble a house-wrecking machine like Alabama or Ohio State, but you look up at the end of a game, and they usually force a couple of turnovers and keep opponents out of the end zone. There are exceptions — and frankly, Penn State’s offense since the arrival of James Franklin has been one of them — but Iowa tends to be sturdy no matter the opponent.
Kinnick Stadium also proves tough against elite opponents. Iowa hammered No. 5 Michigan State in 2010, beat No. 13 Michigan in 2011, stunned No. 2 Michigan in 2016 and took No. 3 Ohio State to the woodshed in 2017.
All four teams, in my estimation, were better than this current Penn State team. So was the 2017 Penn State, ranked No. 4, that beat Iowa 21-19 on the game’s final play.
Now — how good is Iowa? There’s a question.
The ranking says one thing. The eye test says this Iowa squad probably loses to the gold standard Ferentz teams of 2002, 2008, 2009 and 2015. All four had better quarterback play than Spencer Petras.
It’s hard to say how much longer the Hawkeyes can do what they’re doing, dominating teams by forcing an average of three turnovers per game, surviving a mediocre offense that ranks dead last in total yards per game. But it’s been remarkable to watch a collection of no-star, two-star and three-star guys kick tail on D.
Parker has cast a spell on every opponent despite not having a first-round NFL draft pick among the starters. The offense, led by running backs Tyler Goodson and Ivory Kelly-Martin, probably has enough juice to post three touchdowns.
And that, I suspect, is all Iowa will need in a low-scoring, mid-afternoon game on Fox.
The Hawkeyes are favored by two. I’ll take them 21-20, in Iowa’s biggest regular-season win since 1985.
21-20 Iowa
Nebraska vs. Michigan
6:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Michigan by 3½
Saturday Night Special. Unless Nebraska is playing Ohio State inside Memorial Stadium, it’s pretty tough in that environment with big wins over Michigan State, Miami and, yes, Michigan in 2012. That Wolverine team isn’t as good as this one, but this Husker D is much stingier. Scott Frost nabs the big one.
Nebraska 24-21
Illinois vs. Wisconsin
2:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Wisconsin by 10
The attention on whether Graham Mertz will play is secondary to whether the Badgers can run the ball like, well, the Badgers usually do. Can Illinois reach 200 total yards? I doubt it. Wisconsin bows up and finds a way to score three touchdowns.
Wisconsin 21-10
Ohio State vs. Maryland
11:00 a.m., FOX
Line: Ohio State by 20½
The Buckeye offense has hit its usual fifth gear and it’s worth remembering: In 2014, OSU had a bizarre early-season loss against Virginia Tech before finding its footing and beating the tar out of everyone else en route to the national title.
Ohio State 54-21
Rutgers vs. Michigan State
11:00 a.m., BTN
Line: Michigan State by 6
One of these weeks, a Big Ten team is going to catch up to the Spartans and pull an upset. Nebraska should’ve done it. Rutgers, in a bit of crisis on offense when it comes to big plays, won’t be the team to pull it off. But it’s coming. Soon.
Michigan State 27-20
Sam's record
Last week straight up: 6-2, against the spread: 4-4. For the season straight up: 39-15, against the spread: 28-25.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH