Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: No. 3 Iowa's defense will be prepared for No. 4 Penn State

He’s continued a tradition of Iowa’s bend-don’t-break defense that features savvy defensive backs and rangy linebackers. The Hawkeyes rarely resemble a house-wrecking machine like Alabama or Ohio State, but you look up at the end of a game, and they usually force a couple of turnovers and keep opponents out of the end zone. There are exceptions — and frankly, Penn State’s offense since the arrival of James Franklin has been one of them — but Iowa tends to be sturdy no matter the opponent.

Kinnick Stadium also proves tough against elite opponents. Iowa hammered No. 5 Michigan State in 2010, beat No. 13 Michigan in 2011, stunned No. 2 Michigan in 2016 and took No. 3 Ohio State to the woodshed in 2017.

All four teams, in my estimation, were better than this current Penn State team. So was the 2017 Penn State, ranked No. 4, that beat Iowa 21-19 on the game’s final play.

Now — how good is Iowa? There’s a question.

The ranking says one thing. The eye test says this Iowa squad probably loses to the gold standard Ferentz teams of 2002, 2008, 2009 and 2015. All four had better quarterback play than Spencer Petras.