Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Northwestern is owed a thank you

LINCOLN — The Big Ten is located in Chicago, so it shouldn’t be too hard to get a gift basket up to Northwestern’s practice facility along Lake Michigan. Or perhaps a Lou Malnati’s pizza lunch.
The Wildcats helped save the league’s bacon. The decision the Big Ten made this week to grant Ohio State special access to the conference title game — despite playing fewer than six games — was greatly assisted by Northwestern dispatching Big Ten West drama two weeks ago by beating Wisconsin.
Imagine if that hadn’t happened, if the Badgers had won and went into this weekend 3-1 instead of 2-2.
The Big Ten would have had to make a decision that benefitted both UW and OSU, even though Wisconsin wouldn’t have wrapped up the division crown the way undefeated Ohio State did. Into the final week it would have gone, bizarrely.
Who knows? The league may have chosen to change nothing. When it was only Indiana losing out — and IU did lose out — that's one thing. If it had been three or four teams? Perhaps the sentiment would have been different.
But Northwestern took care of business and technically qualified for the title game last weekend when Minnesota canceled on the Wildcats. It gives Pat Fitzgerald a reasonable shot of winning Big Ten Coach of the Year.
Does he deserve it over Indiana’s Tom Allen? I have a vote, and I say yes. IU was darn good last season. Northwestern was not, finishing 3-9.
Fitzgerald made a rare switch in coordinators, firing Mick McCall and hiring Mike Bajakian. The offense still isn’t great — it’s one of the worst in the Big Ten — but it’s not hide-your-eyes, please-blow-the-whistle awful like it was in 2019. Northwestern’s defense stayed Northwestern’s defense, and it all worked.
“It’s just hard to win Big Ten games, and this is a really unique year,” Fitzgerald said in his Monday press conference.
That it is. Northwestern figured out how to do it, and will again Saturday vs. rival Illinois at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
The Wildcats are a two-touchdown favorite. I’ll take No. 14 Northwestern 24-17, which sets up a strong Big Ten title game for Ohio State.
The rest of the Dec. 19 crossover week is still to be determined.
One remaining question is whether Indiana — which has essentially secured a New Year’s Six bowl and had a rise in COVID cases this week — wants to play against rival Purdue or anyone else. It would probably serve IU well not to play, since its likely opponent next week, Iowa, could nab Indiana’s NY6 slot by beating the Hoosiers.
That means Iowa would need a team to play. We’ll see what happens. Nothing will be set in stone until Saturday night.
Other games
Minnesota at Nebraska
11 a.m., FS1
Line: Nebraska by 10.5
NU played its best game in two years at Purdue. Hats off for that. Further, this is one of the few Big Ten games in the Frost era where it feels like Nebraska has the considerable edge. Maryland 2019 was one. Illinois 2018 was another. The Huskers won those in routs.
My pick: Nebraska 31, Minnesota 17
Rutgers at Maryland
11 a.m., BTN
Line: Maryland by 7
The Terrapins have played one game in a month. Rutgers hasn’t missed a game yet. Very hard to handicap, but RU is probably pretty worn out, while the Terps are fresh as newly picked flowers.
My pick: Maryland 30, Rutgers 27
Michigan State at Penn State
11 a.m., ABC
Line: Penn State by 15
The Nittany Lions have righted the ship and can make a late push for a bowl game. Oddly, MSU can too if it wins. Not a bad opening year from Mel Tucker, who I thought may go winless.
My pick: Penn State 27, Michigan State 13
Wisconsin at No. 16 Iowa
2:30 p.m., FS1
Line: Wisconsin by 2
The Badgers’ offense has run aground in losses to Northwestern and Indiana. The Hawkeyes have as good a defense as either, and perhaps a better offense. UW has won four straight in the series.
My pick: Iowa 23, Wisconsin 20
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
