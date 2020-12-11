Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Northwestern is owed a thank you

LINCOLN — The Big Ten is located in Chicago, so it shouldn’t be too hard to get a gift basket up to Northwestern’s practice facility along Lake Michigan. Or perhaps a Lou Malnati’s pizza lunch.

The Wildcats helped save the league’s bacon. The decision the Big Ten made this week to grant Ohio State special access to the conference title game — despite playing fewer than six games — was greatly assisted by Northwestern dispatching Big Ten West drama two weeks ago by beating Wisconsin.

Imagine if that hadn’t happened, if the Badgers had won and went into this weekend 3-1 instead of 2-2.

The Big Ten would have had to make a decision that benefitted both UW and OSU, even though Wisconsin wouldn’t have wrapped up the division crown the way undefeated Ohio State did. Into the final week it would have gone, bizarrely.

Who knows? The league may have chosen to change nothing. When it was only Indiana losing out — and IU did lose out — that's one thing. If it had been three or four teams? Perhaps the sentiment would have been different.

But Northwestern took care of business and technically qualified for the title game last weekend when Minnesota canceled on the Wildcats. It gives Pat Fitzgerald a reasonable shot of winning Big Ten Coach of the Year.