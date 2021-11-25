Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Ohio State-Michigan has a lot on the line

Harbaugh's had a terrific bounce-back season. Michigan runs the ball, rushes the passer, and plays to its strength of avoiding the big mistake. Cade McNamara might be a little more Todd Collins than Tom Brady, but the guy doesn’t beat his team.

Michigan’s net field position of plus-5.6 yards ranks ninth nationally, and its overall special teams ranking is No. 4, according to Football Outsiders. The Wolverines would, in my estimation, win the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.

But Michigan resides in the Big Ten. Its rival has won eight straight in this series, and has been on a tear through the Big Ten unlike few others in league history.

Why? Ohio State has the players. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has the best arm talent of any Big Ten signal caller. The Buckeyes have the best wide receiving corps in the nation, more elite defensive ends and outside linebackers than you can count, and an offensive line that ranks among the nation’s best. Ryan Day strikes the right notes as a young head coach, and the coaching staff around him is filled with expertise.

OSU’s lone weakness entering the season — an overmatched defensive coordinator — was resolved early by Day, who stripped Kerry Coombs of play-calling duties.