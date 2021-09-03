Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Opening weekend brings big tests for Iowa and Wisconsin

Allen, a coaching vagabond of sorts before latching on in Bloomington, is the classic defensive-coach-as-head-coach cliché. Excitable. Loud. Funny. Heart sits on his sleeve. Prefers a dual-threat quarterback because most DCs hate defending them. Probably not the best recruiter — since he took over in late 2016, IU’s classes have been so-so — but clearly a guy who coaches up the players he gets.

He’s done so at Indiana, which, against the statistical odds, went 6-1 in the Big Ten last season. The numbers don’t line up — IU gave up more yards than it gained — but the Hoosiers were terrific in the red zone and came up with the right plays at the right time. Avoiding both Northwestern and Iowa from the West didn’t hurt, either.

IU can’t duck Iowa now, and the spotlight is hot. Although the Hawkeyes-Hoosiers game will be aired on Big Ten Network at 2:30 p.m., there’s a decent chance that Alabama gets up early on Miami — which is in the same time slot — and Iowa/Indiana becomes the game of the afternoon. If so, it could be BTN’s biggest audience ever.