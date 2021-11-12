Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Plenty at stake for Iowa and Minnesota

LINCOLN — It’s Floyd of Rosedale week — that’s the trophy handed out to the winner of the Iowa/Minnesota game — and not is it the best trophy in college football, there’s some stakes attached to it, as well. Consider Saturday’s Hawkeyes-Gophers game a kind of Big Ten West elimination match. It’s unlikely either one is catching Wisconsin — which seems poised, with its elite defense — to grab another divisional crown — but a loss Saturday almost certainly puts a title out of reach.

“We always talk to our guys about November football — just how important it is and that really is where teams get defined,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “That's what they get remembered by typically. You look across our conference and really college football. There are a lot of teams right now competing for meaningful positions in conference races.”

Said Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck: “There’s four teams at the top of the West that can all win. They all kind of control their own destiny.”

Well, Wisconsin and Minnesota do. The Badgers have already beaten Purdue and Iowa. Both of those teams can win out, and, UW does, too, Paul Chryst’s crew is headed to Indianapolis. Minnesota still has Wisconsin on the schedule.