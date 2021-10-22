Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Ranked Purdue aims for elusive Wisconsin win

LINCOLN — Four years ago this week, Scott Frost won his first game at Nebraska, and Purdue's Jeff Brohm upset his first No. 2 team in Ohio State.

I recall sending a tweet that night indicating Frost and Brohm would duel for the Big Ten West within a few seasons

So… I was wrong about that.

The hunch was based on Wisconsin taking a dip, which it has, and Iowa faltering some as well. The Hawkeyes are still hitting on most cylinders. NU still isn’t. And, until last week, neither were the Boilermakers.

Cut to Saturday night at the airport near Purdue, black-and-gold faithful meeting the team to celebrate the Boilermakers’ 24-7 win over No. 2 Iowa.

“When you come back after a big win and you feel like you accomplished something," Brohm said at his press conference this week, "to have that many people turn out at the airport at 11 p.m. and be there to support the team, had great energy and was fired up, yeah, it was a great sight."

Purdue is now ranked for the first time in 14 years. Brohm’s quarterback slot machine — he played three on one drive against the Hawkeyes — is producing coins. Most of all, Brohm’s third defensive coordinator in as many seasons, Brad Lambert, is paying dividends.