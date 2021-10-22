Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Ranked Purdue aims for elusive Wisconsin win

LINCOLN — Four years ago this week, Scott Frost won his first game at Nebraska, and Purdue's Jeff Brohm upset his first No. 2 team in Ohio State.
I recall sending a tweet that night indicating Frost and Brohm would duel for the Big Ten West within a few seasons
So… I was wrong about that.
The hunch was based on Wisconsin taking a dip, which it has, and Iowa faltering some as well. The Hawkeyes are still hitting on most cylinders. NU still isn’t. And, until last week, neither were the Boilermakers.
Cut to Saturday night at the airport near Purdue, black-and-gold faithful meeting the team to celebrate the Boilermakers’ 24-7 win over No. 2 Iowa.
“When you come back after a big win and you feel like you accomplished something," Brohm said at his press conference this week, "to have that many people turn out at the airport at 11 p.m. and be there to support the team, had great energy and was fired up, yeah, it was a great sight."
Purdue is now ranked for the first time in 14 years. Brohm’s quarterback slot machine — he played three on one drive against the Hawkeyes — is producing coins. Most of all, Brohm’s third defensive coordinator in as many seasons, Brad Lambert, is paying dividends.
In an offense-challenged Big Ten, the Boilermakers allow 14 points per game. They haven’t faced many juggernauts — Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa rank 13th, 10th and 14th in the league in yards per game — but their next opponent, Wisconsin, isn't one either.
Purdue hasn’t beaten the Badgers since 2003, the Joe Tiller/Kyle Orton days. Purdue hasn’t really slowed down Wisconsin’s run game since then either.
Purdue's offense — with magnificent receiver David Bell — is to Iowa’s defense what Minnesota’s offense is to Nebraska’s defense, but Purdue doesn’t tend to have the same magic against Wisconsin. Brohm laid out the challenges this week.
“Wisconsin's defense is a different setup than Iowa,” Brohm said. “Wisconsin is going to put more guys in the box. They're going to not give easy completions. They're going to challenge every route. They're going to blitz from all over. They're going to use simulated blitzes and drop guys in coverage and try to fool the quarterback.”
Purdue has seven giveaways in the last five matchups against Wisconsin. But Wisconsin’s offense — struggling like it rarely has — must find ways to score against Purdue, which employs a much more aggressive philosophy than Bob Diaco’s bend-and-maybe-break scheme.
“I like the way we've been playing, about challenging things and being aggressive up front and about trying to stop the run and not giving up a lot of easy completions,” Brohm said.
Brohm demanded the change in part because he still believes Purdue’s aggressive playing style can work on offense and defense.
Nebraska has geared back the aggressiveness on both fronts, though Frost seemed to indicate this week he wants to juice up the first-quarter offense in the final four games.
The first of those will be Oct. 30 against the Boilermakers, who head into Saturday’s game against Wisconsin ranked No. 25 and a three-point underdog. Old habits — like losing to Wisconsin — die hard, but I like Purdue to pull out a big win at home, 20-17.
No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana
6:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Ohio State by 21
Since taking OSU to the wire last season in Columbus, IU is 4-5 and has scored more than 24 points just one time. The Buckeyes are coming off a bye week and hitting on all offensive cylinders. IU hasn’t won a game in the series since the 1980s; the teams tied in 1990. Ohio State 42-10
Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan
11 a.m., FOX
Line: Michigan by 23.5
Pat Fitzgerald is 1-8 against the Wolverines. But his team seemed to find an offensive identity and defensive footing against Rutgers, so it won’t be surprising if this game is still in doubt by the third quarter. Michigan wins though. Michigan 27-13
Maryland at Minnesota
2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Line: Minnesota by 5
Another big “culture” game for P.J. Fleck, who tooted his own horn after beating Nebraska and drew the ire of a Minneapolis Star-Tribune columnist. Fleck is quick to praise quarterback Tanner Morgan, but he does have a habit of trying too hard. He’s a decent guy and a good coach. He can scale back on the sales routine. Minnesota 24-17
Illinois at No. 7 Penn State
11 a.m., ABC
Line: Penn State by 23.5
PSU has one more week for quarterback Sean Clifford to heal before a stretch of games that will decide whether James Franklin gets to play for a Big Ten title. But if PSU plays backup Ta’Quan Roberson, Illinois can hang around for a bit. Penn State 31-10
