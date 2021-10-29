Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: This week could decide the conference champion

LINCOLN — We’ve arrived at one of the two weeks that, if previous form holds, will decide the Big Ten football champion for 2021.
Undefeated Michigan heads to undefeated Michigan State. Penn State visits Ohio State. For a week, the nation turns its eyes to the Big Ten East, which has won every league crown since former boss Jim Delany reformed the divisions into East and West.
The West will produce a champion — Saturday’s game between Iowa and Wisconsin will likely go a long way toward determining it, too — that, history tells us, will lose in Indianapolis.
So it’s the East tilts, especially big and fun this week, that tell the tale.
"It's an elimination mindset, a playoff mindset at this point,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters this week. “Win this game, it'll help your chances."
For the conference and the College Football Playoff. All those goodies, the exclusive domain of one division.
Should that end? Should the Big Ten be like the Big 12, end the divisions, and pit the top two teams in the league against each other for the Big Ten title?
Penn State coach James Franklin has intimated as much several times, and did again recently in early October, days before the Iowa game. Franklin called it “healthy” to get multiple perspectives on whether to keep or lose divisions. (Hint: He’d rather lose them.)
Of course, Franklin promptly went and lost to two Big Ten West teams, said in a press conference this week that his focus was on “Illinois” — the team that just beat Penn State — and now his team is an 18½-point underdog on the road at Ohio State.
The Buckeyes are going to win — bigly. Let’s say 45-21.
The game in East Lansing? Should be terrific.
Michigan is as sound a team as I’ve seen since 2019 Ohio State. Note the word “sound” and not “sound and explosive.” The Wolverines don’t make a ton of mistakes. They run the ball with intention, throw it with care and have enough good athletes on defense to make life hard on any quarterback.
Michigan State probably has more talent on offense. I like the Spartans’ quarterback, Payton Thorne, more as a playmaker over Michigan’s Cade McNamara. MSU has the better running back in Kenneth Walker and better deep-ball receivers, too. The Spartans’ weakness — pass defense — may or may not be exploited by McNamara. Special teams are fairly even except one area: MSU has better returners.
And Sparty has the home crowd, too. Michigan State has long played this game like it’s the Super Bowl. Michigan struggles to match that energy. Even though the Wolverines are a four-point favorite, I’m picking a Saturday afternoon stunner: Give me the Spartans 30-27.
As for the divisions? The Big Ten sticks with them for now. If Ohio State keeps winning the league crown, why change them? The Buckeyes’ high tide lifts all boats. Even the ones with oars.
More games:
Nebraska vs. Purdue
2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Line: Nebraska by 7½
Home field, bye week and metrics say Nebraska should win this game by more than the point spread. But it’s the Huskers, they’re hard to trust, and Purdue’s pass defense — yes, even more than it’s pass offense — is pretty sweet. I like NU, but it’s tough.
Nebraska 28-21
Iowa at Wisconsin
11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Wisconsin by 3½
Forget the point spread — the over/under on this one is 36½ points! That’s two very good defenses — and two very mediocre quarterbacks — at work. In a battle between the pork tenderloin and the brat, gimme the Badgers.
Wisconsin 16-12
Illinois vs. Rutgers
11:00 a.m., BTN
Line: Rutgers by 1½
Did Illinois expend all of its energy in Happy Valley? Did Rutgers get right on offense during a bye week? When I look at the two teams, I see one with Big Ten caliber linemen, and one still trying to get there. The coaching matchup is even.
Illinois 20-17
Minnesota at Northwestern
2:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Minnesota by 7
Another culture win coming up for Fleck and the Boat. That line backfired on the coach, at least with the media, who views him as a try-hard type who may be too eager to remind the teacher she forgot to assign homework. He’s about to be a six-win try-hard guy though.
Minnesota 23-13
Maryland vs. Indiana
11:00 a.m., BTN
Line: Maryland by 5½
The line has nearly doubled since it opened, in part because Indiana’s quarterback situation — with the top two guys banged up — ranks among the worst in college football. The Terrapins are on their usual midseason slide, but IU serves as slump-buster.
Maryland 17-9
Sam's record
Last week straight up: 3-2; against the spread: 3-2. For the season straight up: 48-21; against the spread: 38-30.
