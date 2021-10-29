Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: This week could decide the conference champion

LINCOLN — We’ve arrived at one of the two weeks that, if previous form holds, will decide the Big Ten football champion for 2021.

Undefeated Michigan heads to undefeated Michigan State. Penn State visits Ohio State. For a week, the nation turns its eyes to the Big Ten East, which has won every league crown since former boss Jim Delany reformed the divisions into East and West.

The West will produce a champion — Saturday’s game between Iowa and Wisconsin will likely go a long way toward determining it, too — that, history tells us, will lose in Indianapolis.

So it’s the East tilts, especially big and fun this week, that tell the tale.

"It's an elimination mindset, a playoff mindset at this point,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters this week. “Win this game, it'll help your chances."

For the conference and the College Football Playoff. All those goodies, the exclusive domain of one division.

Should that end? Should the Big Ten be like the Big 12, end the divisions, and pit the top two teams in the league against each other for the Big Ten title?