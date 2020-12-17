Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Who will win the conference championship?

LINCOLN — Like one of those Depression-era trucks, packed with belongings and on its last ounce of gas, the Big Ten has sputtered and lurched to its final destination of a title game.
Ohio State vs. Northwestern, at 11 a.m. on FOX, inside Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. (Get used to that place, by the way, since almost all of the NCAA tournament will be played in and around it.)
The league made an exception to its own rules to let the Buckeyes into the game, and Northwestern, aside from a sluggish loss at Michigan State, did its part by playing well throughout the fall.
Oddsmakers give Northwestern little chance. The Buckeyes are three-touchdown favorites.
OSU coach Ryan Day may have affinity for Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald — who doesn’t like Fitz? — but he won’t have much mercy. Because a College Football Playoff berth is at stake, the Buckeyes will play four quarters at full throttle. They haven’t done that much this season, as big leads against Rutgers and later Indiana shrunk when Ohio State got a little disinterested.
That should not be the case Saturday. Thanks to a cancellation against Michigan, Ohio State should be at close to full strength as a roster. All the linemen, all the skill guys. And Northwestern’s offense, modest as it is, should not be able to keep up.
The Wildcats’ lone chance is to create three or four turnovers off OSU quarterback Justin Fields — with 12 interceptions this season, Northwestern is capable — and then hope OSU’s defense, which has melted down at Iowa in 2017 and at Purdue in 2018, does so again in a tight spot. If Northwestern can get an early lead, and play keep-away from there, it can happen.
But it’s tough.
Quarterback Peyton Ramsey is a nice game manager lacking the elite weapons he enjoyed one year ago at Indiana, which has three or four receivers better than Northwestern’s best guy. As a result, the Wildcats average fewer yards per pass attempt than Nebraska. That’s saying something.
OSU’s run defense is among the nation’s best, and the Buckeyes’ rush offense tops the Big Ten. Master Teague and Trey Sermon — an Oklahoma transfer who’s running tougher — have combined for 770 yards in five games. Pair that duo with OSU receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, and that’s a lot of weapons for Northwestern to stop.
Especially when Fields is the trigger man.
He won’t win the Heisman Trophy, most likely, because he hasn’t played enough games. But if the season had unfurled unfettered by COVID, he would have had as good a chance as anyone. Fields is fun to watch for his cool cucumber approach. He doesn’t waste motion. He won’t waste Saturday, either.
Ohio State’s going to win, and it’s going to play in the CFP as the No. 3 seed against Clemson. A rematch of last year. Alabama and Notre Dame play as the Nos. 1 and 4 seeds while undefeated Cincinnati is left out by a committee that wouldn’t budge for Central Florida in 2017 and won’t budge now.
My pick: Ohio State 33, Northwestern 14
Other games
Nebraska at Rutgers
6:30 p.m. Friday, BTN
Line: Nebraska by 5½
The Huskers aren’t likely to face Noah Vedral, and that’s a good thing. It’ll be a frigid night in Piscataway. Why are we doing this? My pick: Nebraska 23, Rutgers 20
Minnesota at Wisconsin
3 p.m. Saturday, BTN
Line: Wisconsin by 11
The Badgers have had to plow through some of the best teams — and best defenses — in the last month. Minnesota is neither, and it’s going on the road for the second straight week. Tough. My pick: Wisconsin 24, Minnesota 14
Illinois at Penn State
4:30 p.m. Saturday, FS1
Line: Penn State by 15
Illini offensive coordinator Rod Smith is a good playcaller who will have the freedom to have fun as the interim head coach. It won’t be enough, though. My pick: Penn State 34, Illinois 21
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.