Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Who wins Wisconsin's run defense or Michigan's rushers?

LINCOLN — There has never, not ever, been a good time to play Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan in three of your first four games. Even bad versions of those programs hit you for three hours.
Wisconsin is about to do just that. The Penn State game, eh, not great — a 17-10 loss. The Notre Dame game, on the other hand, was a nightmare. A tight, defensive struggle broke loose with 31 points from the Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter. Three of those late touchdowns were scored by special teams or the defense, and the game left Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz bearing the scars of a 41-13 loss.
Trying to lead a Badger comeback, he threw three picks in the fourth quarter. He has six for the season.
There are perhaps two kinds of quarterbacks when it comes to handling pocket pressure. One is less likely to risk an interception, so he’ll take more sacks. Mertz, meanwhile, has taken four sacks all season. He’s going to sling it, and it’s not working.
“Sometimes we got some pressure,” Mertz said at his press conference this week. “I’m trying to just make something happen. But it comes down to location. My guys get separation. They make plays. We’ve just got to put it on them.”
Yes and no. UW’s yards per completion is just over 10, which is low. (Nebraska is at 14.4 right now.)
The Badgers’ lack a dominant run game, too. Mertz, a statue, can’t help in that regard. He’s there to throw to wide open receivers and tight ends who benefit from Wisconsin’s dominant run game. Mertz, a top 100 recruit, was supposed to be a little better than the Staves and Hornibrooks of the world because of his talent. But Mertz doesn’t have what the Staves and Hornibrooks had: A NFL running back (or two!) working behind the league’s best line.
Now Michigan comes to town. UM, at least this far in 2021, is trying to be what Wisconsin usually is: A team that runs first, second and third, and throws for 16 yards per completion when it does let it fly. Jim Harbaugh faced a must-win kind of season, and, so far, he’s fitting the bill. The Wolverines are averaging 290 yards per game on the ground and it wasn’t until a bad second half against Rutgers that UM seemed human this season.
Not that Wisconsin defense will give up much. The Badgers are allowing ... one yard per rush. Ten sacks help the cause, of course, but you take those away and the average goes up to ... 2.29 yards per rush. The Fighting Irish called passes to nearly a 2-to-1 ratio. Brian Kelly wanted no part of that run defense.
Michigan will try harder. Wisconsin will, too, to take some pressure off Mertz. This could be the rare game that has more punts than points.
Wisconsin is a 1½-point favorite, but the line is moving in Michigan’s direction. I am, too. Give me the Wolverines by a field goal.
Michigan 13-10
Nebraska vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Line: Nebraska by 11½
The line has moved quickly in the Huskers’ favor, up more than a field goal. This could be Northwestern’s worst defense in awhile; replacing linebackers is never easy.
Nebraska 27-17
Maryland vs. Iowa
7:00 p.m., FS1
Line: Iowa by 3 ½
Kirk Ferentz’s crew has been living high on the Hawkeye for several weeks now. Iowa’s offense remains…not good…and the Terrapins have just enough to pull off a big upset. Yep, I’m calling it.
Maryland 19-17
Minnesota at Purdue
11:00 a.m., BTN
Line: Purdue by 2½
Expect lots of punts, not so many points, and a Gopher rebound from a strange loss to Bowling Green. The Boilermakers play better D, but can’t break an egg in their run game.
Minnesota 20-14
Penn State vs. Indiana
6:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Penn State by 13
Rapidly-growing line suggests PSU might put a hurtin’ on IU, which has had some good answers in each of the last two seasons for the Nittany Lions’ D. Not Saturday night.
Penn State 35-14
Illinois vs. Charlotte
11:00 a.m., BTN
Line: Illinois by 10
Yeah, not buying this one. The Illini offense has been punchless for weeks, and Charlotte stunned Duke. Give me the 49ers, who may have coach Will Healy for just one more year before he’s off to a Power Five job.
Charlotte 24-20
Rutgers vs. Ohio State
2:30 p.m. BTN
Line: Ohio State by 15
BTN falls into a big game and RU’s defense, stingy as all heck this season, gets a fierce challenge from OSU’s run game. I think the Buckeyes win, but it’s interesting.
Ohio State 28-21
Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky
6:30 p.m., FS1
Line: Michigan State by 11
WKU emptied the tank last week against Indiana. MSU’s offense, after a rough night against Nebraska, should get back on track.
Michigan State 42-17
Sam's record
Last week straight up: 6-5, against the spread: 9-2. For the season straight up: 33-13, against the spread: 24-21.
