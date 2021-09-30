Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Who wins Wisconsin's run defense or Michigan's rushers?

The Badgers’ lack a dominant run game, too. Mertz, a statue, can’t help in that regard. He’s there to throw to wide open receivers and tight ends who benefit from Wisconsin’s dominant run game. Mertz, a top 100 recruit, was supposed to be a little better than the Staves and Hornibrooks of the world because of his talent. But Mertz doesn’t have what the Staves and Hornibrooks had: A NFL running back (or two!) working behind the league’s best line.

Now Michigan comes to town. UM, at least this far in 2021, is trying to be what Wisconsin usually is: A team that runs first, second and third, and throws for 16 yards per completion when it does let it fly. Jim Harbaugh faced a must-win kind of season, and, so far, he’s fitting the bill. The Wolverines are averaging 290 yards per game on the ground and it wasn’t until a bad second half against Rutgers that UM seemed human this season.

Not that Wisconsin defense will give up much. The Badgers are allowing ... one yard per rush. Ten sacks help the cause, of course, but you take those away and the average goes up to ... 2.29 yards per rush. The Fighting Irish called passes to nearly a 2-to-1 ratio. Brian Kelly wanted no part of that run defense.

Michigan will try harder. Wisconsin will, too, to take some pressure off Mertz. This could be the rare game that has more punts than points.