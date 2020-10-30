Sam McKewon's Big Ten picks: Will Iowa avoid a 0-2 start?

LINCOLN — It’s safe to say nearly everyone — including anyone affiliated with a Big Ten football program — has had one heck of a rough 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Iowa's 2020 has been a little rougher than that.

The Hawkeyes have had to navigate the pandemic like the rest of their league peers. They were one of three schools, alongside Nebraska and Ohio State, who voted to play on in August, only to lose a lopsided vote.

Sam's record this season Overall Straight Up: 4-3 Overall Against the Spread: 2-5 Last Week SU: 4-3 Overall ATS: 2-5

Two weeks before that, Iowa had one of its tougher moments of the year, and it didn’t have anything to do with the virus.

A noted Midwestern law firm, Husch Blackwell, produced findings of an external investigation into whether Iowa’s football program had a hostile climate unwelcoming to Black student-athletes. Some of the review centered on former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who left Iowa in mid-June as part of a mutual separation agreement.